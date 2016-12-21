World Of Outlaws Gift Certificates and Brighton Speedway Season Passes To Complete Your Last Minute Shopping

BRIGHTON, ONT – Brighton Speedway is preparing for its 50th anniversary season in 2017 and is helping bring the excitement of the landmark year home for the holidays with Gift Certificates and Season Passes available to complete your holiday shopping list.

Gift Certificates are available for the return of the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series to Brighton Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017. The series last competed at Brighton in 2013 and 2015 with Darrell Lanigan and Josh Richards visiting victory lane, respectively. Gift Certificates for the event, which also features the Southern Ontario Sprints and Brighton Pro Stocks, are $43 each and are redeemable for any reserved seat (includes ticket and all service fees).

Adult Season Passes are also for sale at a discounted rate of $200 until December 23. The 2017 50th anniversary season will feature six visits from the Southern Ontario Sprints, Ontario’s only travelling 360ci Sprint Car series, the Applefest Shootout, Eve of Destruction and a special 50th anniversary night with details to be announced in the New Year. Season pass prices increase to the regular rate of $260 when the office reopens on January 3, 2017.

Pit Passes are also for sale for the driver, crewmember or ultimate fan on your shopping list. Pit Passes are available at $360 until December 23, increasing to $455 in the New Year when the office reopens on January 3.

Transponders for electronic timing and scoring will be mandatory in the Pro Late Model, Canadian Modified, Pro Stock and Comp 4 divisions in 2017. They are for sale at reduced prices of $197.05 for a one year rechargeable unit, $289.25 for two years, $455.30 for five years and $527.88 for a five-year, direct-wired unit. Prices will increase in the New Year.

To purchase Gift Certificates for the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series event on June 17, season passes, pit passes or electronic transponders, contact the Brighton Speedway office at (613) 475-1102 or visit the office at 775 County Road 64 in Brighton Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm or by emailing angie@brightonspeedway.ca.

About Brighton Speedway: Brighton Speedway is a 1/3-mile clay stock car racing oval located on the shores of Lake Ontario in Brighton, Ont. The speedway hosts five weekly stock car divisions on Saturday nights from May to September.

Brighton Speedway mailing address: 775 County Road 64, Brighton, ON, K0K 1H0