SPEED SPORT CHALLENGE EXPANDS TO INCLUDE MORE TRACKS AND QUALIFYING EVENTS IN 2017

KNOXVILLE, IA – The SPEED SPORT Challenge has been a long-standing tradition at the annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store, uniting the world’s greatest sprint car drivers during the sport’s biggest week of the year.

The annual event, held every Friday of the annual Knoxville Nationals, began in 1997 and is an invitation-only event. To qualify, an American driver must compete at a participating international race track and event. Any international driver competing in the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores is also eligible.

The winner of the SPEED SPORT Challenge earns the 25th starting position in the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores finale.

“The 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store is not only the biggest sprint car race on the planet, it is truly a spectacular event,” SPEED SPORT president Ralph Sheheen said. “SPEED SPORT is thrilled to be a part of this one of a kind motorsports event by adding to the excitement with the prestigious SPEED SPORT Challenge. It’s a unique format tied together with some tremendous venues and some of the best sprint car racers in the world.”

For the August 11, 2017 SPEED SPORT Challenge, the international tracks and qualifying events have increased. The following tracks are now official partners of the events with their qualifying events listed as well:

• Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic at Premier Speedway – Jan. 20-22, 2017 (Warrnambool, Aus.) – Tickets available at www.premierspeedway.com.au and PPV available on www.clayperview.com

• Australian Sprint Car Grand Prix at Valvoline Raceway – Dec. 26, 2016 (Sydney, Aus.) – Tickets available at www.valvolineraceway.com.au and PPV available on www.clayperview.com

• Scott Darley Challenge at Valvoline Raceway – Jan. 13-14, 2017 (Sydney, Aus.) Tickets available at www.valvolineraceway.com.au and PPV available on www.clayperview.com

• USA vs. Western Australia Sprintcar Speedweek at Perth Motorplex – Dec. 27, 2016 (Perth, Aus.) – Tickets available at www.motorplex.com.au

Each year, the most talented sprint car drivers qualify for the SPEED SPORT Challenge and 2017 is expected to be no different. Americans projected to be eligible include returning 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores champion Jason Johnson, 2013 Kings Royal winner Brad Sweet, two-time Knoxville Raceway track champion Brian Brown, PA Posse star Greg Hodnett, NASCAR stars Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne and more. Australians expected to compete include brothers Kerry and Ian Madsen, 2016 Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic winner Jamie Veal, 2013 Australian Sprintcar Champion James McFadden and more.

Four-day tickets to the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores, which include the SPEED SPORT Challenge, are now available.

Tickets can be purchased at www.knoxvilleraceway.com or by calling 641-842-5431.

For breaking motorsports news, exclusive features and insightful commentary, visit SPEED SPORT at www.SPEEDSPORT.com.