Bringing Color To The Chili Bowl For A Cause

TULSA, OK – For the past couple years, the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has made Friday a tradition of Turn the Bowl Pink to bring awareness to Breast Cancer and to help support research into finding a cure.

For the 31st annual event, happening January 10-14, 2017, the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will get a few more splashes of color. Nearly every night will be to help bring awareness to causes and those we’ve lost. Leading the color scheme is Chili Bowl Flagman, Terry Mattox, who will utilize a different color cone each night on the front stretch as well as Checkered Flags to match.

“We started doing a couple different colors last year, and this year we’re trying to bring a color and a cause to each night. I would ask that our fans take some time to donate to a charity of their choosing and wear the color of the night to show the racing communities support,” said Mattox of the colors for each night.

“This is something we’ve bounced all around the office with ideas from Ashleigh and Matt (Ward) as well as Donna (Hahn-Harris) and this year we’ve been able to grow it. I’m glad to be able to work colors into what I do as well. It means a lot to me personally.”

Starting with Tuesday’s opener, the cone of many colors along with the night’s checkered flag will be Blue for Autism Awareness. Wednesday remains open with the traditional orange cone and checkered flag until Thursday’s qualifying night goes red in honor of Chili Bowl co-founder, Lanny Edwards.

As red was Lanny’s favorite color, the cone and checkered flags will be red as well as the uniforms that are worn by infield track staff. Friday will as always be Turn the Bowl Pink night. Turn the Bowl Pink shirts will be sold in the tradeshow of the Chili Bowl.

“We have another color that we’re going to announce as we get close to the event and we hope everyone will get behind these causes and give from the heart,” added Mattox.

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-14, 2017 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. For continued updates on the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 10-14, 2017

Where: River Spirt Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Entry Information:

Discounted Early Entry ($150): October 27, 2016 – December 15, 2016

Late Entry ($200): December 16, 2017 – January 13, 2016

Tuesday, January 10 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 8th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 11 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 12 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 13 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 14 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Times:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Move-In…………………………………………9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………… …12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, January 9, 2017

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………..8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..8:00 am

Practice…………………………………………………… 9:00 am

Multi day Pit Pass $245.00~ Single day $30.00

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday January 12, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday January 13, 2017

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ……………………………….. 9:00 am

Auction ………………………………………………………..12:00pm

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday January 14, 2017

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ………………………………… 8:00 am

Feature Races……………………………………………10:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm

Single Day Pass – $60

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2017

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011,

2009), Kyle Larson (2014), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

For more information on the Chili Bowl log onto http://www.chilibowl.com or call 918-838-3777.