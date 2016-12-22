Gateway Dirt Nationals – Could it be the Next Must See Event in Racing? – DTD Exclusive

By MIKE MALLETT

It’s been less than a week since the inaugural VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals wrapped up in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The event, the first of it’s kind for Late Models, since 1982 by all account was a success. The car count was solid, the crowd was impressive, the pay-per-view was a hit and the racing wasn’t all that bad for a fifth-mile bullring built on a concrete floor in a two week span.

As most know, I’m always the one to look at the positive side of things so we’ll first look at what went right and then a few things that they can work on to improve the event going forward.

THE RACING: It’s hard to really have a gripe with any racing in December done indoors. Racing inside has never be the most ideal situation, but it’s what we as race fans deal with in order to get our winter time fix. Friday night’s race was one of the top 10 I’ve seen all season. Watching Scott Bloomquist, Darrell Lanigan and Shannon Babb fight it out for 25 laps was phenomenal. Babb got the better of both of them for his first win of the season. Saturday night’s race had its highlights but the Friday night portion definitely stole the show. Overall I’d give the racing a seven out of 10 for the weekend. It’s still indoor racing and at times it became a full contact sport.

Here is a clip of Friday night’s race. If you have 10 minutes to watch it you won’t be disappointed.

DRIVER INTROS: For a first time event, there was a lot that went right. The most impressive thing to me was that it felt like an event. Excellent job by all the folks on the announcing staff and the folks at DirtonDirt.com for what they were able to do. The way the drivers were introduced with a video on the screen for the top eight was awesome. Everyone walked out through a tunnel filled with fog to the spotlight. It gave it a big event feel. The event already had that being that it was in a huge dome, but this made it extra special. I’ve heard this is the type of thing that they do at motocross events. If that’s the case, they are definitely doing something right.

CAR COUNTS: I thought for doing an event for the first time having over 200 cars in the pits was impressive. It wasn’t the 400 they were hoping for but to be honest I’m glad it wasn’t. Racing on the tight track takes a lot of patience and skill. As the day went the racing got more and more entertaining as the talent in the mains improved. I mean no disrespect to the drivers in the D and C Mains, but those events seemed to be a bit more rough and tumble than later races. It was the last race of the year and guys were literally fighting for every inch of the race track trying to advance to get a few more laps before putting their toys away for the winter. That made for a couple of long races.

ORGANIZATION: A lot of people were skeptical of an event that forced drivers to go outside, drive down the street, fuel up and then come back into the arena to race. Luckily the weather wasn’t really an issue, unless you were walking on the sidewalk/skating rink Friday night, and the cars were able to navigate effortlessly between the pits and the race track. Once they got in a rhythm on Friday everything seemed to flow as there was little down time waiting on cars. Most of the down time was for track prep. They tried to keep the top a viable groove by continuing to spray a mist after every couple of events. That seemed to work for the most part. I didn’t hear any complaints from the drivers about the system that was in place. They took it in stride.

IMPROVEMENTS: There isn’t a ton of things that I thought could have been done better. I’m not sure if the Modifieds are the best undercard to this event. One issue that kept arising was the amount of wear and tear the Modifieds put on the racing surface. If there were small ruts or holes the skinnier tires of the Mods found those spots and continued to make them wider and deeper. This put the track maintenance crew in a tough spot as they were constantly trying to fix the rough patches. I give them an A for effort and just like Oswego, hopefully they learned from the mistakes made this year to improve next year.

The drivers I spoke to had a couple of ideas of their own to improve the event. Thursday was a marathon as it featured two separate rounds of qualifying. Several hoped that the time trial format will change to split the field into two groups with only one round of qualifying. It was nearly impossible to come out late and lay down a good lap. The idea of cars one through 50 in heats one through four then 51 through 100 in heats five through eight was offered. I think that might be the way to go. A couple of drivers also discussed the Friday purse stating that it was lower than expected. Overall they were happy with the event but they hope that if it’s done again the pay is improved.

With all this said, there is no doubt in my mind that his has the chance to become a crown jewel of the Late Model season. Scott Bloomquist, the $20,000 winner, said as much afterwards. He enjoyed the event and spoke highly of all that went on. Even with the logistical issues presented by the venue he thought it turned out better than could have been expected. He has his ideas on how to make the event even bigger and better going forward. Needless to say there is a lot of opportunity for growth.