Genesee Speedway Ends 2016 Season with a Bang at the Banquet

By RICH VLECK

BATAVIA, NY – The first season of a new era at Genesee Speedway ended as strongly as the entire 2016 year went with a fantastic awards banquet. Over 250 were in attendance at the Quality Inn with more than 60 competitors taking home part of the fun. Over $15,000 in cash was distributed in year-end point fund and some very special awards were given out.

Seven different drivers claimed track championships including Kyle Inman (Sportsman) and Dave DuBois (360 Late Model), who were each declared Drivers of the Year. Beamer Guzzardi became the inaugural Crate Late Model Champion at the speedway while Butch Zimmerman claimed his first career track title in the street stocks. Brad Shepard was the mini stock champion while Cole Hicks claimed the bandit crown. Matt Smith was named the micro sprint mini series champion.

At the end of the awards banquet, a special presentation was made to new speedway promoter Jim Johnson as the inaugural Mike Logsdon Dedication to Motorsports recipient. The award was a special surprise for both the recipient as well as the namesake.

The evening also included a host of other special awards, as well as a preview of the 2017 season, featuring 21 race dates including a special trip to Batavia by the ULMS Late Model Series in July. For more information, visit www.Genesee-Speedway.com.

Genesee Speedway 2016 Awards Banquet (Special Awards In Parentheses)

MHL Performance

Crate Late Model Class

1

94

Beamer Guzzardi (Best Appearing Car, Fan Favorite)

2

O12

Dave DuBois

3

1

T.J. Downs (Most-Improved)

4

39J

Jimmy Johnson (Rookie of the Year)

5

12

Nick Snayczuk (Rookie of the Year)

6

85

Jon Rivers

7

13

J.J. Mazur

8

24B

Brad Mesler

9

17x

Andy Michael

10

65

Bill Holmes

Zeliff Farms

Sportsman Class

1

20k

Kyle Inman (Driver of the Year)

2

7B

Brian Bellinger (Best Appearing Car)

3

O4

Greg Mrzywka

4

27z

Ray Bliss

5

94J

Sarah Johnson (Fan Favorite)

6

27JR

Ray Bliss Jr

7

v17

John Venuto

8

41

Tony Pangrazio

9

45

T.J. Newton (Perseverance)

10

14

Shane O’Grady

Damian Long (Most-Improved)

Jason Rumsey (Rookie of the Year)

Matt Steffenhagen (Sportsmanship)

City Slicker’s Bar/Grill

360 Late Model Class

1

O12

Dave DuBois (Driver of the Year)

2

28

Tommy Kemp (Best Appearing Car, Fan Favorite)

3

O

John Zimmmeran

4

29

Brian Kotarski

5

78

Little Carl Shetler

6

OO1

Rich Hale

7

12B

Tommy Butler

8

58

Carl Shetler

9

93B

Tom Baker (Most-Improved)

10

83

DJ Krug

Yasses Trucking

Street Stock Class

1

O

Butch Zimmerman

2

34

Byron Dewitt (Best Appearing Car, Fan Favorite)

3

9

Mike Jackson (Sportsmanship)

4

2Q

Jesse Qutermous (Most-Improved)

5

2

Bob Babbitt

6

2z

Kenny Begnouche (Perseverance)

7

11x

Tommy Cooper (Rookie of the Year)

8

A1

Ryan Allen

9

O9

Tiffany Rumsey

10

7

Doug Brown

Rivers Performance

Mini Stock Class

1

1p

Brad Shepard

2

1

Dante Mancuso (Rookie of the Year)

3

17D

Deanna Shepard (Most-Improved, Fan Favorite)

4

21B

Billy DuBois (Best Appearing Car)

5

24

Lee Hicks

6

10

James Gayton

7

O12

Lauren DuBois

8

46

Chris DiLaura

9

69

Bill Weller Jr

10

12

Tom Urban

DML Driveway Sealing

Bandit Class

1

24

Cole Hicks

2

56

Eddie Kowalczyk

3

34J

Jessica Traxler (Fan Favorite)

4

OO4

Olivia Coniber (Best Appearing Car)

5

6

Marcus Jackson

6

23

Jessica Schleede (Most-Improved)

7

12y

Adam Jackson

Micro Sprint Mini Series Champion: Matt Smith