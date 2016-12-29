Genesee Speedway Ends 2016 Season with a Bang at the Banquet
By RICH VLECK
BATAVIA, NY – The first season of a new era at Genesee Speedway ended as strongly as the entire 2016 year went with a fantastic awards banquet. Over 250 were in attendance at the Quality Inn with more than 60 competitors taking home part of the fun. Over $15,000 in cash was distributed in year-end point fund and some very special awards were given out.
Seven different drivers claimed track championships including Kyle Inman (Sportsman) and Dave DuBois (360 Late Model), who were each declared Drivers of the Year. Beamer Guzzardi became the inaugural Crate Late Model Champion at the speedway while Butch Zimmerman claimed his first career track title in the street stocks. Brad Shepard was the mini stock champion while Cole Hicks claimed the bandit crown. Matt Smith was named the micro sprint mini series champion.
At the end of the awards banquet, a special presentation was made to new speedway promoter Jim Johnson as the inaugural Mike Logsdon Dedication to Motorsports recipient. The award was a special surprise for both the recipient as well as the namesake.
The evening also included a host of other special awards, as well as a preview of the 2017 season, featuring 21 race dates including a special trip to Batavia by the ULMS Late Model Series in July. For more information, visit www.Genesee-Speedway.com.
Genesee Speedway 2016 Awards Banquet (Special Awards In Parentheses)
MHL Performance
Crate Late Model Class
1
94
Beamer Guzzardi (Best Appearing Car, Fan Favorite)
2
O12
Dave DuBois
3
1
T.J. Downs (Most-Improved)
4
39J
Jimmy Johnson (Rookie of the Year)
5
12
Nick Snayczuk (Rookie of the Year)
6
85
Jon Rivers
7
13
J.J. Mazur
8
24B
Brad Mesler
9
17x
Andy Michael
10
65
Bill Holmes
Zeliff Farms
Sportsman Class
1
20k
Kyle Inman (Driver of the Year)
2
7B
Brian Bellinger (Best Appearing Car)
3
O4
Greg Mrzywka
4
27z
Ray Bliss
5
94J
Sarah Johnson (Fan Favorite)
6
27JR
Ray Bliss Jr
7
v17
John Venuto
8
41
Tony Pangrazio
9
45
T.J. Newton (Perseverance)
10
14
Shane O’Grady
Damian Long (Most-Improved)
Jason Rumsey (Rookie of the Year)
Matt Steffenhagen (Sportsmanship)
City Slicker’s Bar/Grill
360 Late Model Class
1
O12
Dave DuBois (Driver of the Year)
2
28
Tommy Kemp (Best Appearing Car, Fan Favorite)
3
O
John Zimmmeran
4
29
Brian Kotarski
5
78
Little Carl Shetler
6
OO1
Rich Hale
7
12B
Tommy Butler
8
58
Carl Shetler
9
93B
Tom Baker (Most-Improved)
10
83
DJ Krug
Yasses Trucking
Street Stock Class
1
O
Butch Zimmerman
2
34
Byron Dewitt (Best Appearing Car, Fan Favorite)
3
9
Mike Jackson (Sportsmanship)
4
2Q
Jesse Qutermous (Most-Improved)
5
2
Bob Babbitt
6
2z
Kenny Begnouche (Perseverance)
7
11x
Tommy Cooper (Rookie of the Year)
8
A1
Ryan Allen
9
O9
Tiffany Rumsey
10
7
Doug Brown
Rivers Performance
Mini Stock Class
1
1p
Brad Shepard
2
1
Dante Mancuso (Rookie of the Year)
3
17D
Deanna Shepard (Most-Improved, Fan Favorite)
4
21B
Billy DuBois (Best Appearing Car)
5
24
Lee Hicks
6
10
James Gayton
7
O12
Lauren DuBois
8
46
Chris DiLaura
9
69
Bill Weller Jr
10
12
Tom Urban
DML Driveway Sealing
Bandit Class
1
24
Cole Hicks
2
56
Eddie Kowalczyk
3
34J
Jessica Traxler (Fan Favorite)
4
OO4
Olivia Coniber (Best Appearing Car)
5
6
Marcus Jackson
6
23
Jessica Schleede (Most-Improved)
7
12y
Adam Jackson
Micro Sprint Mini Series Champion: Matt Smith