PREMIO SAUSAGES ARE COOKIN’ FOR THE 10TH ANNUAL QUAKER STEAK & LUBE DIRT TRACK HEROES SHOW MARCH 5-11, 2017

The kick-off for the Tenth Annual Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show is coming to the Phillipsburg Mall in March of 2017 and the management staff is hard at work to continuously reach out to the business community to promote and exercise another great event for the local area. The past, present and future of auto racing comes together under one roof in Phillipsburg, New Jersey and the adrenaline rush for the event is already beginning to build up to exciting dimensions with this event being the tenth year of the successful event.

The opening day for the show will begin on March 5th and run through March 11th with a full itinerary of daily interview sessions and demonstrations set to take place. The upcoming show is lining up sponsors to help showcase another great run at the Phillipsburg Mall. The Phillipsburg Mall, located on Route 22 East in Phillipsburg, NJ, has proven to be an ideal setting for this special annual event. The show will once again feature a multitude of race cars, racing memorabilia, collectibles and photos on display throughout the course of the week long event. The always FREE of charge to the public racing event has continued to be the trend setter of the many shows that are scheduled throughout the year and gives the loyal racing fans a chance to see their favorite driving legends or one of the new upstarts talents chat about their racing careers and sign autographs for them.

Quaker Steak & Lube, or The Lube(r) to loyalists, the award-winning casual dining concept known for its Best Wings USA and over 25 signature sauces, is fully prepped and geared as the lead sponsor for the 10th Annual Dirt Track Heroes Car Show. Quaker Steak & Lube, which opened in Phillipsburg, New Jersey in August of 2014, signed on with the successful show three years ago and have been extremely pleased with the excellent results and the great feedback they have received from their partnership with the popular annual racing oriented show. The Pohatcong Township (Phillipsburg, NJ) Quaker Steak & Lube is located at 1304 US Route 22, Phillipsburg, NJ, and welcomes all race fans and families to stop by their location when visiting the New Jersey area to be re-charged and re-fueled. The restored Bob Pickell driven 300 Pinto remains on the rack at Quaker Steak and one can request a table right underneath the car.

Joining the show for the second consecutive year will be the fine folks at Premio Foods. Premio Foods, a traditional and family run business, is one of the nation’s largest sausage producers. For more than 40 years, Premio has provided quality sausages for all occasions. Premio’s fine prducts are available at your local grocery store, supercenters and warehouse clubs.

Premio is not interested in the ordinary as they want their sausages to be the very best. Their blend of passion, skill, authenticity and commitment to quality creates recipes like no other. They find the perfect blend of meat, seasoning and spices. Crafted to perfection. Premio sausages make your family feel like guests of honor. Whether grilling for the big game, gathered around the Sunday dinner table or heading out to tailgate at the weekend races, the perfectly blended flavors lift the occasion. Crafted from tradition, the taste is familiar, fresh and authentically Italian, “THE WAY SAUSAGE SHOULD BE.” The Premio Foods website has countless recipes, money saving coupons and information about their full line of products, please visit www.premiofoods.com

Premio Foods has signed on to sponsor two days of the show and is proudly sponsoring the Willie Osmun Modified race cars in 2017 and information regarding Premio’s extensive line of authentic Itialian Sausage will be available at the Osmun race car display throughout the course of the show. The Premio Sausage Wagon will be on hand both days offering up samples of their popular products.

All historical racing groups including Flemington, Tri State, Reading, Dorney Park, Harmony and Nazareth will have their memorabilia on display and their many scrapbooks open for the fans to take another long look at the glory years of racing and possibly find a picture or two they want to purchase as a keepsake from past glory or racing exploits.

Entries are being accepted to display at the Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show. More information is available by calling: 443-513-4456. The email address is: TOTHIILL98@aol.com

The show is open to all divisions of racing including drag racing as well as hot rods, street burners and trucks. All speedways in the local Tri State area have been invited to take part in the annual event. The week-long event will set aside one evening to salute the “Stars of Tomorrow” with a special night for the budding young racing talents competing with the many quarter midget clubs in the local area and this night has proven to be one of the highlights of the week as many will be giving their first ever interviews to a sizable crowd.

The Quaker Steak & Lube Tenth Annual Dirt Track Heroes Car Show will again offer a great keepsake event souvenir program book and shirt. The Phillipsburg Mall is open Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM; Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 9 PM. For Dirt Track Heroes information, contact show organizers Bob and Donna Miller by phone at: 443 513 4456.

