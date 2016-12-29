Gary Tomkins Returns Weekly to Brewerton – DTD Exclusive

By BILL FOLEY

Gary Tomkins made one of the last moves of 2016 silly season as he made a surprise announcement on Wednesday, December 28.

Tomkins, when contacted by DirtTrackDigest.com said, “Tom Coar and Chris Clark, who own the team want to race at Brewerton. They own the red 84 which will be a little bit different this year.”

Gary is no stranger to the D Shaped Dirt Demon as he was a regular at one time, but is was some time ago.

He said, “The last complete season, I believe was 2005, but I drove for part of a season later on for Deek Decker.”

In a state of his racing summary Tomkins addressed the past and looked forward to the future.

In his facebook posting he said, “So as 2016 comes to a close, I’d like to thank some people. I’d like to thank Tom Coar, Chris Clark, Maude, Cindy and their team for their hard work and dedication this year. We had a fast car all year though the results don’t really show it. Only one win, but we had many did not finishes because we got caught up in other peoples messes. The team worked very hard to bring the car back as good as new each week (except for the body which was understandable lol) after having damage done to the car. It means a lot to be with a team with that much commitment.”

Continuing he wrote, “I want to thank Rich, Ralph, and Karl Vinson and their team for their hard work and dedication to this season. Although we had an issue with the good motor and the replacement wasn’t as powerful as a lot of our competition, they never gave up and their hard work allowed us to remain competitive throughout the year. We had only one win, but we routinely beat teams with better resourced than ours.”

He added, “I want to thank Darren and Dawn Kendrick, Chief and Bill plus the rest of their team for their hard work and commitment this year. We only ran eight races, but we had six top tens including two wins. The other two races were a DNQ when we got wrecked in a heat and a DNF when were had overheating issues. We were fourth with four laps to go at Super Dirt Week when our motor began losing power, but we still ended up sixth. Pretty good for a team running such a limited schedule.

“Never one to forgot who helped him, the appreciative Tomkins noted, “I want to thank Bicknell Racing Products, Fox Shox, DC Rauscher and Randy Williamson for their help with our racing this year. I want o thank everyone who helped out on the cars whether it was a little or a lot. It was appreciated. Working on a race team is usually a thankless job, but it means a lot to me that I have such support behind me. I also want to thank the sponsors an the fans for their support.”

Looking ahead to 2017 he noted the team had picked up a 2017 Bicknell chassis and body which they are in the process of making into a new car. It will be powered by a Morrison Performance powerplant.

He talked about his new racing venue at the Brewerton Speedway, but also noted, “It has been a while since I competed there weekly, but I’m looking forward to getting back to one of my favorite tracks. We will also be competing in some local Super Dirt Series races and other special races.”

Gary also told his followers, “We will be back in the Darren Kendrick owned team again. We will soon begin the process of putting a new car together. We have one motor at JPM and another one ready to go. We will run around the same number of races as last year, but what races we attend has yet to be determined.”

Currently he noted that he has no Saturday night plans at this time. He explained, “Rich Vinson had decided to cut back on his racing and when he does, he will be behind the wheel and I wish him the best of luck. Hopefully, we can find something that will keep us racing on Saturday night this coming year.”

Gary Tomkins is excited over the prospects for the new year and of Brewerton he simply noted, “I am really looking forward to it.”