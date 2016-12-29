‘17 BERNHEISEL RACE COMPONENTS OPEN HOUSE/TRADE SHOW BIGGER & BETTER

JONESTOWN, PA – The annual Bernheisel Race Components Open House and Trade Show, set for Saturday, January 28 at the BRC Shops in Jonestown, PA, is certain to be the biggest and best ever.

This year’s general schedule calls for doors to open at 9:00 AM, Free Lunch beginning at 11:00, Question and Answer Sessions with Drivers and Manufacturers from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and then the Trade Show continuing until 7:00 PM. It all happens at the BRC facility at 1 Bordnersville Road just outside of Jonestown, PA at the intersection of PA State Route 72 and Bordnersville Road near the split of Interstate 78 and Interstate 81.

The new cutaway LazerX Show Car,that was on display at PRI in Indianapolis, will be in the house and there will be new product demonstrations. Free shock dyno service will be provided and there will be free food throughout the day. Plus everything in the shop will be discount sale priced.

Among the drivers slated to be on hand for the Q&A session will be Ricky Elliott, Dave Ely, Mike Blose, Dan Stone, Allen Brannon, Justin Reed, Jim Bernheisel, Jimmy Horton and Bryan Bernheisel. Many other drivers are expected to be on hand and mingle.

While the show will feature the entire BRC staff, representatives from major product and part manufactures are expected be on hand including Wilwood, DMI/Bulldog, Goodridge, Hoosier, Edge Engines, French Grimes, Craiger Engines, JRI Shocks, AFCO, Velocita, Wrisco, Race Quip, Outpace Wehrs Machine and more.

As part of this same weekend, BRC will be holding their 2017 Lazer Chassis Seminar one day later on Sunday, January 29.

Jim Bernheisel and his son Brandon will provide detailed information on chassis design concepts in a very open, give-and-take discussion. This is not a lecture.

The discussions will also include set-ups including parameters, recommendations for different track surfaces and configurations; and intensive reviews of both front and rear suspensions, set-ups and tuning, alignment and almost anything participants might have on their mind regarding the Lazer chassis.

The cost for the Sunday Chassis Seminar is $299 per person and includes the complete seminar feom 9 AM to 5 PM, a very detailed and well documented workbook, and a meal. Special rates are available such as $549 for two, or two people and a room for 1 night for $599.

Pre-registration is required by January 1, 2017 for the Sunday seminar. The Saturday open house is free and no registration is necessary.

Bernheisel Race Components and Race Cars is located at 1 Bordnersville Road just outside of Jonestown, PA off PA State Route 72. Their staff can be reached at (717) 865-3119. The shop opens Monday through Friday at 9AM Eastern Standard Time closing at 6PM on Mondays, 8PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5PM on Wednesdays and Fridays. The shop is also open Saturday mornings 9AM to noon.