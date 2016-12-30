2016 NJ/PA/STSS Review and Awards – DTD Exclusive

By KEN BRUCE

The 2016 season had its share of intrigue for sure. While the points champions at the four speedways that makeup the NJ/PA region were not surprising with Ryan Godown winning track titles at both Big Diamond and New Egypt Speedways, Craig Von Dohren winning at Grandview and Ryan Watt winning at Bridgeport. There were certainly a few surprises and stories along the way.

Dave Zubikowski and the Zubi’s Racing team played a big role in a few of these stories. Before the season started the Zubi’s team had come to agreements with both Doug Manmiller (Grandview) and Ryan Watt (Big Diamond) to run their teams Hig-Fab chassis with high expectations for both. As the season progressed both teams were struggling mightily but it certainly wasn’t from lack of effort. Manmiller and Zubi’s Racing ended up splitting in late July after the teams lackluster results with Brian Krummel eventually taking over the ride at Grandview. Over at Big Diamond, Watt was also struggling but the team did show signs at times of turning the corner but eventually something would happen to derail their effort. The team stuck it out until right before the Coalcracker race when they mutually decided to go in separate directions. It has been announced that Brian Krummel will be behind the wheel of the Zubi’s Racing #17 for the 2017 season at Grandview Speedway.

The other big story of the year involved Duane Howard and the Petruska #66. After two and a half years together which produced a total of 18 wins for the potent combination. The #66 team decided to go in a different direction after a subpar performance in the August running of the “Forrest Rogers” Memorial race at Grandview Speedway. The Atlas Paving #66 team put Rick Laubach in their car to finish out the season with Howard finishing the season strong in the Norm Hansel #357. There is still no word on who will be running the #66 car in 2017 but rumors continue to swirl around a certain championship driver being the new chauffer. Whoever ends up behind the wheel will certainly have the equipment to be successful.

Those two stories were probably the one that generated the most headlines in the past season but there were certainly others.

Stewart Friesen winning the STSS South Region championship. I know what you’re thinking. Why is that so surprising that Friesen won another championship? Your right, it’s not so surprising but the fact that the driver out of Sprakers, N.Y., made the long tows to our region especially three times to Delaware is what makes this championship so worthwhile. It goes to show you how much the racers appreciate the STSS and what it means to them to run the complete series. It also shows the support the racers give to promoter Brett Deyo with the amount of miles they are willing to travel to compete at his shows.

Ryan Godown winning the points title at Big Diamond Speedway was certainly unexpected. Not from the point of Godown having the ability to do so but when the season started the driver from Riingoes, N.J., had not planned on running for the title. But after a strong start to the season which saw Godown leading the standings he decided to stick with it and run the full season which turned out to be the correct decision as Godown went on to win the title.

The emergence of rookies Brett Kressley and CJ Jones in the modified ranks is definitely a story that will continue into 2017.

The Billy Pauch Sr fuel controversy at New Egypt Speedway certainly made its share of headlines during the early part of the season.

Billy Pauch Jr has seemed to take over for his famous father at New Egypt Speedway as Ryan Godown’s rival and chief nemesis on a weekly basis.

AWARDS AND BEST OF’S:

As we head into 2017 I would like to take some time go over my list of awards and best of’s for this past season. Disclaimer: These honors are my opinion only and only reflect what I saw in the races I attended over the past season.

Best Points Race of the Season: Hands down it was the championship battle at the New Egypt Speedway where Ryan Godown won his fourth track championship over Billy Pauch Jr by a grand total of one point. The battle came down to the last night and last lap before a champion could be crowned.

Rookie of the Year Award: Brett Kressley. We all knew the kid had the talent and the equipment after dominating the Sportsman ranks in 2016 and in 2017 he proved that to be true. All Kressley did was win races at each of his weekly tracks Big Diamond and Grandview but he also shocked the crowd early in the year at Bridgeport Speedway winning his first ever big block race over a star laden field. Honorable mention goes to CJ Jones who was able to win two big block features in his rookie season at Bridgeport.

Best Race of the Year: The STSS race at Susquehanna Speedway was a race to remember for me. There was action all race long all throughout the field. Drivers coming up through the field then having problems and coming back through was the common theme on the night. It was total action from start to finish. Very much looking forward to going back in 2017 for the 2nd annual York County Nationals paying a whopping $10,000 to the winner.

Best Race within Race of the Year: If you didn’t have a chance to witness this you definitely missed out. The battle for the lead between Stewart Friesen and Ryan Watt at the “Beach Blast” at Georgetown Speedway was downright my best battle of the year. To watch these two stars battle side by side for the lead for over ten laps was just scintillating to watch. It was a hard fought battle that found the two drivers never touching once. It was the most hard fought and cleanest racing I saw all season and to top it off they were also battling for the STSS South Region title.

Hard Luck Driver of the Year: There were a couple of drivers to choose from but my vote goes to John Willman. Willman started out the season with high expectations at both Grandview in the Bailey Fabrications #81 and also at Big Diamond in the Eyrich #24. The season never went as planned and after destroying the #24 in a hard crash early in the season at Big Diamond the Eyrich’s were done for the year forcing Willman to borrow a car from Lou Cicconi to continue. After a few weeks driving the borrowed car with no success Willman ended up bringing his own #74 to the track to finish out the season. At Grandview the driver struggled as well. After a couple of good finishes early on, the team suffered a hard crash and the car never seemed the same after that.

Most Popular Win of the Year: There is no doubt that this year’s winner of the “Freedom 76er” Jeff Strunk gets this award. After losing this race in 2015 to his arch rival Craig Von Dohren on a controversial move by Von Dohren late in the race after it looked like Strunk was going to take the lead. Strunk was able to turn the tables on Von Dohren in 2016 to take the win. The cheers from the crowd after Strunk exited his car in victory lane were overwhelming and easily the biggest cheers of the season that I heard for a driver.

Most Consistent Driver of the Year (without a win): Mike Gular’s season at Grandview Speedway garners this award easily. Although the driver of the Stankewicz Roofing #2 wasn’t able to pick up a feature win he seemed to always be in the mix. Gular also remained in the running for the track championship until the very end as he never let track champion Craig Von Dohren out of his sights. It will be hard to keep Gular and his team out of victory lane in 2017.

Most Consistent Driver of the Year (with a win): This honor has to go to Craig Von Dohren. In addition to winning the track championship at Grandview Speedway, Von Dohren also finished second to Ryan Godown at Big Diamond Speedway along with a fourth place finish in the STSS South Region standings. Von Dohren ended the season with 12 total wins (Grandview 6, Big Diamond 5, Georgetown 1) and when he wasn’t in victory lane it was a good bet Von Dohren was finishing in the top ten if not the top five.

Track of the Year: Georgetown Speedway. This award by no means is meant to slight the other area tracks who all do a great job but the job promoter Brett Deyo has done with Georgetown Speedway is nothing short of remarkable. A track that was left for dead a little more than a year ago has been reborn and has brought a boom to racing in the first state of Delaware. Run as only a specials only track, the crowds have been standing room only for almost every race in 2016 and oh by the way the racing was superb as well. With the continued improvements promoter Deyo continues to make at the facility, I look for only bigger and better things in the future at Georgetown.

Driver of the Year: There was no debate when it came to deciding what driver would be the recipient of my first annual DOTY award. With the season he has had there was only one choice and it is the driver out of Ringoes, NJ, the “Ringoes Rocket” Ryan Godown! Although his first win of the season didn’t come until June 25th at New Egypt Speedway, Godown was model of consistency early on posting a consecutive string of top five finishes which reached double digits before dropping out of his first race of the year at the Big Diamond STSS in May. Once Godown was able to post that first win of the season in June, he went on to record nine more wins on the season to finish a total of 10 (Modified) wins. Although 10 wins in a season doesn’t necessarily mean a great season, it was the magnitude of the wins that stands out to make it the season it was. Godown not only picked up wins at his weekly tracks of Big Diamond and New Egypt but traveled quite often on the STSS trail both North and South regions. By doing so Godown picked up a pair of wins at the I-88 Speedway including the prestigious “Short Track Nationals” along with wins at the Susquhanna Speedway and at the Woodhull Speedway. The win at Woodhull was especially impressive due to fact that Godown had never seen the speedway before until arriving that night. Congratulations to Ryan and his team on winning this prestigious award!……Honorable Mention – Craig Von Dohren & Billy Pauch Jr.

NJ/PA Notes: Look for Kevin Albert to be back behind the wheel of a modified once again in 2017. After selling his modified equipment and trying to run sprint cars for a couple of years Albert has decided to rejoin the modified ranks. According to reports the team has purchased a new Bicknell chassis along with acquiring one of Craig Von Dohren’s Grandview cars from last year. Albert’s racing plans are not finalized yet but look for him to be back at Big Diamond and Grandview in 2017…..

Roberts Racing has purchased a new Bicknell chassis for Ryan Watt to race in 2017. Watt is not sure of where he will race the new car at yet or if it will be fitted with a big block or small block. Look for the new car to be on display at the upcoming Motorsports Show in January. Watt still has his stable of Troyer cars in his shop as well….

Jimmy Horton has taken delivery of a new Bicknell chassis for his Halmar International #43 team. Plans remain the same for Horton in 2017 as they were this past season. Horton will call Orange County Fair Speedway home for Saturday night competition and pick and choose his other races. Look for Horton to compete in all of the STSS South region events….

The South Region of Brett Deyo’s Short Track Super Series continues to grow each and every year. The series will expand to eight races in 2017 up from seven last year. After track problems the last two years, New Egypt Speedway is off the schedule for 2017. Deyo’s Georgetown Speedway will have a total of three events this year including the series finale on October 29th as part of the Mid-Atlantic Championship weekend. Bridgeport Speedway will also host an extra event in 2017 but the extra event will be conducted on the tracks new 3/8’s mile inner track which is currently under construction. With the absence of the New Egypt race which was always the highest paying event of the series that honor now goes to Susquehanna Speedway which will pay $10,000 to the winner of the York County Nationals…

There are still some drivers and teams out there that have not announced their plans for 2017. Hopefully once the holidays are over, some of those plans will come into focus so we can inform you the fans….

I can always be reached for questions or comments at dirtracefan25@hotmail.com or on Twitter @dirtracefan25