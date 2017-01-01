Behind the Mic: 2016 Season in Review – DTD Exclusive

By STEVEN PETTY

As I sit here remembering the last time I wrote a column, I realized that it was before Super DIRT Week and I thought to myself, “I guess it’s time to write another column.” So here as we are getting ready to flip the calendars over to January 2017 I am remembering the 2016 season that was and it was a busy one here in Western New York, and Southern Ontario.

The coolest thing that I have ever seen was the 5 wide (yes I said 5 wide) salute for the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals at the Ohsweken Speedway. Parker Price-Miller won the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals A-Main and earned a nice payday of $12,000. PPM held off Steve Poirier and Jessica Friesen. Mitch Brown won the 360 Sprint Car track championship, Jesse McDonald earned the Crate Sprint Car Champion. Dave Bailey was crowned the Thunder Stock (Street Stocks) champion while Brandon Janssens and Dustin Longboat picked up the championship trophies in the Mini Stocks and Bomber division respectively. Ohsweken’s 2017 schedule will be released early in the new year, for the track’s 22nd year of operation.

Under the first season under the Atwal family, the Ransomville Speedway saw numerous improvements throughout the 2016 season. They replaced the track surface for both the stock cars and go-karts and had a successful season on it after getting help from Pete Bicknell, who also prepares the track at Merrittville. Other improvements at “The Big R” included a brand new state of the art video board and a new lap counter. Also, newly built VIP rooms were added to meet the demand by marketing partners.

“The Ransomville Renegade” Ryan Susice won his second straight 358 Modified track championship, holding off 14 time track titlist Pete Bicknell and third generation superstar Erick Rudolph. Rudolph won the 358 Tour race in May while Stewart Friesen returned home and held off Matt Sheppard in a classic to win the Summer Nationals. I remember talking to Stewart post race and he restated what he said in victory lane, saying “this race has always been Uncle Alex’s race and it always will be.”

Matt Farnham won his first track title in the Sportsman division. Farnham’s three victories included the King of the Hill 100 at season’s end. Cory Sawyer won his first Street Stock title in 1996. 20 years later, Sawyer return to the top of the charts and won his second Street Stock title. Cole Susice won the 4 Banger title while Justin McKay won the Novice Sportsman championship.

Ransomville Speedway management made a change in the “front office” as Jennifer Martin was named the General Manager after the 2016 season was completed. The first event for 2017 will be the Hangover 150, scheduled for January 1 but was rescheduled to January 14th. The Ransomville Membership and Rules Meeting is set for Saturday January 21st at the Ransomville Fire Hall. Meeting for the stock cars (4 bangers and street stocks) will be at 11am with the open wheeled meeting is scheduled at 12:30pm. Lunch will be served as track staff and officials will be on hand answering questions. Track management along with racefans is anxiously waiting the anticipated return of the “Greatest Show on Dirt”, the Craftsman World of Outlaw Sprint Cars on Sunday July 23rd. A full schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Bob Reis operated Freedom Motorsports Park for another season in 2016 that saw fantastic racing action on “Thrill Hill”. Bill Holmes won the Crate Late Model championship behind his two wins over Andy Michael. Brad Rouse used his five wins to secure the Sportsman title over “Zeke the Streak” Ray Bliss. “The Brewmaster” Al Brewer won seven races in 2016 in route to the Street Stock championship. Brad Shepard out raced his daughter Deanna to win the Mini Stocks championship.

New for 2017 will be the Outlaw Dirt Modifieds. Big Blocks and Small Blocks racing together and it will be a sight to see who will come to the Hill and run. Freedom announced their tentative schedule for 2017 that will see the season opener on Friday May 12th. May 26th will be the ULMS Super Late Models in town for the running of the Ron Baker Memorial. The Bixby Hill Shootout for the Street Stocks will be held on June 16th. The NY6A Micro Sprints will also be on hand for several shows throughout the season.

The major headline of the year happened after the conclusion of the 2016 season at the Merrittville Speedway as the facility was sold to Don and Lorraine Spiece after the past 14 years of operation by the Bicknell and Williamson families. Another “front office” move for Merrittville will be that Tom Beales, the Race Director at Humberstone has been named Race Director at Merrittville. For several years, Beales served as the Assistant and Pit Steward. Beales takes over for Doug Leonard, who is focusing on his Friday night duties at the Ohsweken Speedway and being the Race Director for the Big Block Modified Super DIRTcar Series.

Some dates have been announced for the 2017 season at the historic Thorold, Ontario speedplant. Not returning to the schedule was the triple header weekend finale that was ran on a Friday and Sunday programs. The 100 lap Enduro that ended the season on a Sunday afternoon will move to the end of August. The Victoria Day (Monday May 22) holiday Brian Stevens Memorial will see a 66 lap feature paying $2,666.66 for the 358 Modifieds. Civic Holiday Monday (Monday August 7) will showcase the Big Block Modified Super DIRTcar Series in the annual Bob St. Amand Sr Memorial. The season will start with a test and tune day on April 16th followed by the annual Spring Sizzler on April 23rd.

A couple of driver changes for 2017 so far is that Ryan Susice will be behind the wheel of the Slack Racing #3rs this year as Chris Steele will be focusing on his Sprint Car campaign. Other driver news was that Mat Williamson posted on social media that he will be returning to Merrittville weekly in 2017, to make it arguably the toughest field of 358 Modifieds in DIRTcar racing on a weekly basis.

In 2016, “Mr. Small Block” Pete Bicknell won his 24th career 358 Modified track championship for his storied career. Cody McPherson won his 4th Sportsman title and earned the King of the Crate Series title as well. Dave Bailey won the track championship for the Hoosier Stocks (Street Stocks) while Tyler Lafantaisie won his first career 4 Cylinder title. Josh Sliter won his sixth Mod Lite championship in the past seven seasons. Andy Imbeault won the Pro 4 Truck Triple Truck Challenge Series title for the mini three race series for the Pro 4 Trucks. Erick Rudolph won the Brian Stevens Memorial on Victoria Day for his second straight victory in the event. John Waters won the second visit by the RUSH Late Model Touring Series in May. June saw the Empire Super Sprints invade Merrittville and Matt Tanner picked up the win. In August, “Super Matt” Matt Sheppard won his fourth Bob St Amand Sr Memorial for the Big Block Modified Super DIRTcar Series. Dylan Westbrook won the race and earned the 2016 Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS) championship after his win in the SOS finale in September.

The first season for track promoters Jim and Pam Johnson along with Mike Fisher was successful at the Genesee Speedway located on the Genesee County Fairgrounds in Batavia. The RUSH Crate Late Models headlined the show and former Pro Stock titlist Beamer Guzzardi took home the inaugural division title. Kyle Inman (Sportsman), Dave DuBois (360 Late Models) each won another track title and earned Driver of the Year honors at the end of the season banquet. Butch Zimmerman won his first career Street Stock championship while Brad Shepard, Cole Hicks and Matt Smith won titles in the Mini Stocks, Bandits and the Micro Sprint Mini Series titles respectively. A special event coming in July of 2017 is the return of the Super Late Models as the ULMS Late Model Series comes to Batavia.

Linda Cosco’s Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne, Ontario had a successful 2016 season once again on Sunday nights. In one of the most exciting races I have ever seen, Erick Rudolph and Mat Williamson put on a battle for the ages in the second running of the Pete Cosco Memorial with Rudolph getting his second consecutive win in the event in honor of the former Promoter. New in 2016 was that Tom Beales moved from being Pit Steward to Race Director as Bob Davidson went to the pits to help his son Dylan get his Sportsman career up and running. Brad Rouse dominated the Sportsman division in Southern Ontario as he won the track title at Humberstone. Rouse beat out former track and Mr. DIRT champion Cody McPherson by just 35 points to earn the title. Chad Chevalier, Justin Sharp and Jay Mallory finished in the top five at season’s end. Other drivers to see victory lane in 2016 include Ron Davis III (Sportsman Super DIRTcar Series Tour event), Brent Begolo, Joey Mastrioanni, Sharp, and Jeff Armstrong. Cody McPherson was victorious in the inaugural trip over the border for the Race of Champions 602 Sportsman Tour. “The Keystone State Warrior” Dennis Lunger Jr won his second straight RUSH Late Model divisional Championship. Lunger beat out veterans Jeff Dayman, Tim Gillespie, Rob Pietz and Ken Winfield to win the championship. Drivers that saw victory lane in 2016 included Lunger, Dayman, Gillespie, Pietz, Chad Homan, John Waters (RUSH Tour) and Brandon Mowat (Go Nuclear Series). Dave Bailey won the Street Stock Championship in 2016. Bailey was also crowned the track champion at both Ohsweken and Merrittville. Rob Murray, Jason Fontaine, Kyle Pelrine and Vince Fargnoli completed the top five in points. Drivers that picked up checkered flags this season were Bailey, Fontaine, Murray and Bill Bleich Jr. Kyle Haynes won the Mini Stocks championship. Haynes beat out former track champion Evan Curtis, Olivier Larocque, Garnet Wilson and Mike Sarantakos to earn his first track title at Humberstone. Drivers that saw victory lane in 2016 include Haynes, Curtis, Larocque, Rob Goulding, Jay Moulton, Kyle Rothwell, Brandon Iudiciani, and Tony Kelly. Dylan Llord won the Pro 4 Trucks championship behind 10 feature wins. Llord just edged out Danny Wurster by 43 points to earn the title in just his sophomore year of racing. Craig Vlasic, Frank Perry and Kyle Tomaski completed the top five in points. Llord, Wurster, Perry, Tomaski and Vlasic all saw victory lane in 2016. The Southern Ontario Sprints made two appearances this season at Humberstone and Ryan Susice earned his first career Sprint Car victory. Dylan Westbrook won the SOS’s second appearance of the season. Shone Evans won the appearance by the 602 Crate Sprint Cars from Ohsweken.

Humberstone management is putting together the 2017 schedule and should be released in the coming weeks. The track will be hosting a Membership and Rules Meeting on Wednesday January 11th at the Boston Pizza inside the Americana Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The meeting will start at 7:00pm for the Mini Stocks, Pro 4 Trucks and Street Stocks. At 8:15pm, the second session will start for drivers planning on campaigning in the Late Models and Sportsman. Several key subjects will be discussed during the meeting including a new social committee and divisional representatives, weekly handicapping vs. open draw format, All Canadian Championships qualifying format, Championship format, Duel on the Dirt driver points and rewards program for drivers with perfect attendance. The meeting will also be an opportunity for drivers to bring in writing, any rule changes or suggestions they may have. A tentative schedule will also be available. During both sessions, both Humberstone Speedway memberships and DIRTcar Memberships will be available for purchase. Track officials will be on hand for any questions/comments.

All in all the 2016 season was a busy one here in the region and I cannot thank all of the track operators, promoters and drivers enough for their support and for allowing me to cover the action for DTD and beyond as well as tell their stories to the great race fans of Western New York and Southern Ontario. I hope everyone has a safe and joyous New Year and a fantastic 2017 season.

I would like to thank everyone for their readership of the column and thanks for checking out DTD. If you have any comments feel free to send me an email at stevenj.petty@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter @stevenjpetty.