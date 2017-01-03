Woodhull Raceway To Host American Racer Cup Challenge Event Tuesday August 22nd

WOODHULL, NY – It had been previously announced that Woodhull Raceway would host the Short Track Super Series in 2017, for the third season in a row. What was recently learned is that Woodhull’s date on the STSS tour will be an American Racer Cup Challenge event.

The annual stop for the richest paying traveling Modified series will see Big Block and Small Block powered modifieds race 53 laps, competing for a $5,300 top prize. Additional divisions, contingencies and full field purse will be announced later in the offseason.

But with the addition of the American Racer Cup Challenge event, even more drivers will be eyeing Woodhull’s date trying to improve their status for the $10,000-to-win American Racer Cup. While the American Racer Cup ranks drivers competing at weekly A.R. represented speedways, all of the Challenge races will offer bonus points toward a driver’s total in quest of the coveted American Racer Cup.

The winner of the ‘Hustlin’ The High Banks 53’ will take home an addition 25 points toward their American Racer Cup ranking. Last place will earn 10 points and drivers not qualifying will earn at least 5 points for attempting to make the show paying a minimum of $400-to-start.

If the racing that has taken place during the first two years of this high-paying event, this date will be the must-see show of the season on the Steuben County clay. Two seasons ago, Dylan Dewert and Stewart Friesen wowed the Woodhull faithful with a side-by-side battle for the ages. While 2016 saw outsiders Ryan Godown and Andy Bachetti square off against Donnie Lawson and Grant Hilfiger for the $5,200 top prize.

The formation of the 2017 race schedule at Woodhull Raceway is ongoing, but the annual visit of the Short Track Super Series has become a welcomed tradition along with the storied history of events like the George Williams Memorial, Jake Davis Memorial and Lyle Sherwood Memorial.

Along with the Short Track Super Series news, Woodhull recently made headlines with their addition of a 604 Crate Late Model division in 2017.

The annual Arnot Mall Car Show in Horseheads, NY is planned for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 17th, 18th and 19th. More information on the mall show and the 2017 schedule and returning sponsors will be forthcoming during the offseason.

For the late breaking news, be sure to follow Woodhull Raceway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodhullraceway or on Twitter @WoodhullPR as well as on our websitewww.woodhullraceway.com.