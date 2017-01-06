PHILLIPSBURG MALL TO AGAIN HOST BIG RACING EVENT, MARCH 5 T0 MARCH 11

The defining details and preparations for the Tenth Annual Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show continue to fall into place on a daily basis as the management staff has been working diligently to put the many pieces in place for what is expected to be another successful gathering of the past, present and future of auto racing coming together under one roof in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The show will begin on March 5th and run through March 11th with a full itinerary of interview sessions and demonstrations set to take place.

The upcoming event is signing on sponsors to showcase another great run at the Phillipsburg Mall. The Phillipsburg Mall, located on Route 22 East in Phillipsburg, NJ, has proven to be an ideal setting for this special annual event. The show will once again feature a multitude of race cars, racing memorabilia, collectibles and photos on display throughout the course of the week long event. The always free of charge to the public racing event has continued to be the trend setter of the many shows that are scheduled throughout the year and gives the loyal racing fans a chance to see their favorite driving legends or one of the new upstart talents chat about their racing careers and sign autographs for them.

Quaker Steak & Lube, or The Lube(r) to loyalists, the award-winning casual dining concept known for its Best Wings USA and over 25 signature sauces, is fully prepped and geared as the lead sponsor for the Tenth Annual Dirt Track Heroes Car Show. Quaker Steak & Lube, which opened in Phillipsburg, New Jersey in August of 2014, signed on with the show in 2015 and have been extremely pleased with the excellent results and the great feedback they received from their initial venture with the popular annual racing oriented show. The Pohatcong Township (Phillipsburg, NJ) Quaker Steak & Lube is located at 1304 US Route 22, Phillipsburg, NJ, and welcomes all race fans and families to stop by their location when visiting the New Jersey area to be re-charged and re-fueled.

Joining the show for the second consecutive year will be the fine folks at Premio Foods. Premio Foods, a traditional and family run business, is one of the nation’s largest sausage producers. For more than 40 years, Premio has provided quality sausages for all occasions. Premio’s fine prducts are available at your local grocery store, supercenters and warehouse clubs. Crafted from tradition, the taste is familiar, fresh and authentically Italian, “THE WAY SAUSAGE SHOULD BE.” The Premio Foods website has countless recipes, money saving coupons and information about their full line of products, please visit www.premiofoods.comhttp://www.premiofoods.com

Once again Smith Fabrications, the home of the Stage One Modifieds, will play an important role in this year’s edition of the show. The Smith name has remained synonymous to the local racing scene for the past six decades as father Roy Smith was a pioneer in the golden era of racing with his signature numbered 555 race cars that had many top drivers wheeling the equipment such as Freddy Adam, Bobby Bottcher, Billy Tanzosh and Richie Smith among them. “Rapid Rich” has utilized his years of knowledge while steering a race car to come up with a scaled version of the full sized Modified cars he drove to many wins in his driving career. The cutting edge, sleek looking Stage One Modified is the finished product from Smith Fabrications and the cars are real eye-catchers when on display or at speed. The Stage One Modified is a beautiful piece of craftsmanship from Richie Smith. Smith Fabrications and the Stage One Modifieds return for their seventh season as a nightly sponsor for the event and have participated in all of the Mall events to date. For additional information regarding the purchase or rental of a Stage One Modified, log-on to their website at: www.smithfabrications.com or contact Richie by phone at: 610 462 4302

All historical racing groups including Flemington, Tri State, Reading, Dorney Park, Harmony and Nazareth will have their memorabilia on display and their many scrapbooks open for the fans to take another long look at the glory years of racing and possibly find a picture or two they want to purchase as a keepsake from past glory or racing exploits.

Entries are being accepted to display at the Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show. More information is available by calling: 443-513-4456. The email address is: TOTHIILL98@aol.com

The show is open to all divisions of racing as well as drag racers, hot rods, street burners and trucks. All speedways in the local Tri State area have been invited to take part in the annual event. The week-long event will set aside one evening to salute the “Stars of Tomorrow” with a special night for the budding young racing talents competing with the many quarter midget clubs in the local area and this night has proven to be one of the highlights of the week as many will be giving their first ever interviews to a large crowd.

The Quaker Steak & Lube Tenth Annual Dirt Track Heroes Car Show will again offer a great keepsake event souvenir program book and shirt. The Phillipsburg Mall is open Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM; Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 9 PM. For Dirt Track Heroes information, contact show organizers Bob and Donna Miller by phone at: 443 513