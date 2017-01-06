SYRACUSE “MOODY MILE” REUNION PART OF THE THREE DAY MOTORSPORTS SHOW

OAKS, PA – Interest in the Dorney Park Reunion display that will be part of the 32nd Annual Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2017 Fueled by Sunoco Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car & Trade Show continues to spiral upward.

The Reunion, featuring drivers and race cars that participated at the legendary track, will have a huge amount of space devoted to it during the three day show that takes place January 20th to 22nd in the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center located in Oaks, PA and features just about anything imaginable in motorsports.

Show attendees are advised to bring their camera and autograph book. You just never know who you might come across at this hugely popular show.

Dozens of yesteryear racers, plus a few that are still in action, will appear at the show and be available for autographs. The reunion group has grown so large that it’s been split into two Saturday afternoon autograph sessions.

The first group, which will start at 3 PM, will include George Wambold, Roger Heffelfinger Sr., Preston Henry, Tony Hirschman, Floyd Santee, Chip Santee, Mike Garris, Ward Crozier, Don Weida, Randy Bok, Danny Huston, Russ Frantz, Danny Huston, Russ Frantz, Gregg Long, Wayne Kerstetter, Kevin Rex, Eric Beers, Todd Geist, Hal Renninger, John and Terry Markovic, Jack Follweiler, Chris Hahn, Dave Cicone, and Rick McNeil.

The second group, which will follow at 4 PM, will include Lorin Arthoffer, Rick Karpeuk, Buzzy Rabenold, Roger Heffelfinger Jr., Darryl Bruenig, Mike Shatzenback, Paul Koehler Sr., Dick Ruth, Kevin Kromer, Dennis and Randy Bailey, Clarence Ruppert, Earl Paules, Hal Resh, Charlie Gilmore, Mike Eckhart, Wayne Renninger, Magee Miller, Dave Miller, Fran Hardner, Don Chowder Bauser, Gary Grim and Kenny Hein.

Veteran racing photographers Henry and Sue Wilt will have their Dorney Park memorabilia on display.

And there will be a large selection of race cars that competed at Dorney Park on display during the entire show including the Tom Arntz #30 three quarter midget, Preston Henry Jr.’s Preston Henry #48 coupe, Brian Wambold’s George Wambold #81 Sportsman, Dave Gogel’s Del Hahn 7/7 Pinto, Bob and Lauren Wagner’s Bob Wagner micro stock, Vintage 44 Tasnady micro stock, Tim Pitts’ #4 Preston Henry Modified, Ed Simon’s #50 Ken Erney coupe, Jason Garris’ #27 Bimpy Marx coupe, Gary and Bill Hallman’s 1947 Kurtis Craft midget driven by the late Len Duncan, Lorin Arthofer’s #71 Sportsman, Donny Hoffman’s Rick Karpeuk #87 late model and Richard Slifer’s #88 Terry Lick sportsman.

There will be non-stop activity at the Dorney Park Reunion display area during the show and an organized “official” autograph session will take place during Saturday activities.

And since bad weather played havoc with the New York State Fairgrounds “Moody Mile” Reunion last year many of those that had planned to be there and could not make it, will be recreating some of the memories of the historic Syracuse, NY track that was shuttered at the end of 2015. More information on the cars that will be on display and the drivers that will be signing autographs will be released in the coming days.

A featured guest at Motorsports 2017 will be seven time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty considered the King of NASCAR.

Many other well-known racers and personalities will be appearing at the show with details to be announced.

The 3-day show will again fill 250,000 square feet of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center with just about everything imaginable in motorsports available for attendees to see.

Over 250 race cars, representing many different segments of the sport, will be on hand. In addition hardcore vendors will be part of the show along with many racing facilities offering information on their 2017 season.

Again, as in the past, free industry seminars will be offered.

And as in the past the very popular Ms. Motorsport Pageant will take place on Saturday.

Exhibit space is filling quickly so now is a good time to reserve a display area. Call Danny Sammons at 609.888.3618 or danny@aarn.com.

For complete show details, ticket prices and more check in at www.aarn.com and go to the Motorsports link.