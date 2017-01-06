Spraker Brings Teams To Albany-Saratoga In 2017

By TOBY LAGRANGE

MALTA, NY – When the green flag waives on the 2017 racing season in April the Albany-Saratoga Speedway will see the return of popular car owner and his two teams. Gloversville’s Jake Spraker will be bringing both his DIRTcar Modified and Sportsman teams to the Great Race Place in 2017.

“We are heading to Malta with both of our teams,” Spraker said.

The veteran car owner will have fan favorites Ronnie Johnson (DIRTcar Modified) and Rocky Warner (Sportsman) behind the wheel of his Jake Spraker Used Cars and Trucks machines.

“Ronnie (Johnson) will be in last year’s Teo car that we ran at Fonda,” Spraker confirmed. “Rocky (Warner) will be in a Troyer.”

Johnson has been a regular at Albany-Saratoga for most of his career, finishing fifth in the final point standings in each of the past four seasons. He visited victory lane two times last season, including the season finale 358 Modified special event.

Warner makes his return to the Malta oval after a season’s absence. In 2015 Warner finished second behind track champion Derrick McGrew. The Johnstown driver visited victory lane four times in points paying races behind the wheel of the Spraker mount only to come up four points short in the final standings.

The Albany-Saratoga Speedway is known for it’s tough competition, a fact that Spraker knows very well. He still has high expectations for his teams.

“It is tough in the (DIRTcar) Modified and Sportsman divisions at Malta,” Spraker said. “We are putting a lot of emphasis on doing the best that we can. We want to win and expect to win races; we want to win the championships.”

For more information on the Albany-Saratoga Speedway log on to www.albany-saratogaspeedway.com. Updates on the 2017 racing season will be posted when available.