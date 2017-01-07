Grandview Speedway Announces Schedule for 55th Consecutive Season of Auto Racing

BECHTELSVILLE, PA – Kicking off the 55th consecutive season of auto racing entertainment at NASCAR sanctioned Grandview Speedway will be the first of several doubleheaders featuring the Outlaw Enduro competition and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers on Sunday, March 18th.

Then on Saturday, March 25th the annual Free to the Public Practice Session will feature a variety of classes of auto racing with many using the afternoon as a final test and tune session before their season officially gets underway. The practice sessions will kick off at noon.

The practice day is a great opportunity for fans having or planning to have season passes to pick out their reserved seat for the season. Season passes covering all Saturday events from April through September, are priced at $350. A check payable to Grandview Speedway in an amount covering the cost of all passes being ordered can be sent to 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope to speed up the return of the passes. And season passes will be available on practice day.

NASCAR sanctioned stock car racing will be the main attraction on Saturday nights throughout the season and will feature T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman.

The season opener for the NASCAR racers will be Saturday, April 2, 7 p.m.

Admission prices will remain the same as last year with adults paying $15 for a regular Saturday night tripleheader.

Topping the season schedule will be the $25,000 to win Freedom 76 Modified Classic set for Saturday, September 16th with a rain date of September 23.

The first Bruce Rogers/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill show, one of several planned for the season, will take place on May 28th and will feature 358/Big Block Modifieds (40 laps), Sportsman and Mid-Atlantic Series Sprints.

Grandview Speedway continues to be one of the most successful dirt short track operations in the nation. The one-third-mile, banked clay oval is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For information telephone 610.754.7688 or check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Businesses seeking information on how they can benefit from marketing in motorsports, reaching the thousands of people who visit the track each year, can contact Ernie Saxton at ESC, Inc., 215.752.7797 or Esaxton144@aol.com. A color brochure outlining all marketing opportunities is available.

2017 GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE (as of 12/27/2016)

Presenting Our 55th Consecutive Season!

This schedule is subject to change without notice. For information on events, weather, etc. Call 610-754-7688 or check out the website at WWW.GrandviewSpeedway.com A NASCAR license is required for all those entering the pits for Saturday night race events.

Saturday, March 18 ENDURO & Blast from the Past Vintage Racers, 1 p.m. (Rain Date March 19, 1 p.m.)

Saturday, March 25 FREE to the Public Practice Session 12 Noon

Saturday, April 1 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7 PM

Saturday, April 8 T.P.Trailers Modifieds 35 laps, Sportsman & Late Models 7 PM

Sunday, April 9 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7 PM

Saturday, April 22 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models & Blast from the Past 7 PM

Saturday, April 29 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7 PM

Saturday, May 6 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 7 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 T.P. Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 20 T.P. Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models & Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 27 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 28 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES TRAFFIC JAM for 358/Big Block Modifieds (NASCAR points) 40 laps, Sportsman, Mid-Atlantic Series (MASS) Sprints 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 3 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman 40 laps & Late Models 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 4 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 13 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES Jesse Hockett Classic United States Auto Club (USAC) National Non-Wing Sprint Tour & 358 Modifieds (NASCAR Points awarded) 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 17 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman 40 laps & Late Models

Saturday, June 24 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman, MASS Sprints, Blast from the Past Vintage Racers, 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 1 T.P.Trailer Modifieds, Sportsman, & Late Models Firecracker 40 7:30 PM

Tuesday, July 4 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 pm

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week Series & 358 Modifieds (NASCAR points)*

Saturday, July 8 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 15 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 22 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models & Blast from the Past Vintage Racers, 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 29 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 5 FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL For Modifieds (50 LAPS), Sportsman, Late Models 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 12 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models 7:30 PM (Forrest Rogers Rain Date)

Thursday, August 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES- ALL STARS 410 SPRINTS THUNDER CUP and Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 19 T.P.Trailers Modfieds, Sportsman, Late Models, Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 26 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman & Late Models (30 LAPS) 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 2 T.P.Trailers Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models 30 Laps, Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 7:30 PM

Friday, September 15 Sportsman 38 laps, MASS Sprints & Modified Practice 7 PM

Saturday, September 16 47th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic $25,000 to win + Cash Dash 7PM

Saturday, September 23 Freedom 76 Rain Date 7 PM

Saturday, September 30 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 12 noon

Saturday, October 14 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES Halloween Party ,3rd Annual MODS at the MADHOUSE 358/Big Block Modifieds 40 laps, Sportsman and MASS Sprints 6PM

Saturday, October 21 Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers 12 noon

Sunday, November 5 Fall Racer’s Flea Market Starting at 7 AM

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is a Bruce Rogers/Bob Miller Promotion – -28th Anniversary Season! Visit our web sites: www.grandviewspeedway.com and www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com; www.facebook.com/grandviewspeedwayinc and twitter@grandviewspeedway. Connect with Rainedout.com for rainout alerts.