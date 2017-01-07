New Sponsors Continue to Join Racing Xtravaganza Show

By BRAD VORES

The future fans of auto racing are very important and will be treated to an expanded Kids Zone at the upcoming Racing Xtravaganza show.

The Kids Zone will be under exclusive sponsorship of Hickory Falls Family Entertainment Center of Hanover, the newest sponsor to the second year show.

Racing Xtravaganza is set for Saturday and Sunday, February 4-5 at the Utz Arena on the York Fairgrounds.

“The sponsor may be new but the tradition of the Kids Zone started with the 2016 show when we recognized the future fans of our sport deserve a special part of the show,” said show owner Scott Gobrecht. “We’re thrilled to have Hickory Falls Family Entertainment Center on board and I know everyone involved is extremely excited of what the Kids Zone will offer.”

The 2017 show will feature a dramatically expanded area for the Kids Zone, which will include free shirts (while supplies last) compliments of Kevin Quirk Racewear and goodie bags (while supplies last) compliments of Grinestaff Enterprises. Also new for 2017 will be a putting green for young fans to enjoy as well as one of Hickory Falls Entertainment Center’s state of the art electric go karts on display.

Located in Hanover, PA, Hickory Falls Family Entertainment Center offers a wide variety of attractions for the entire family, including indoor/outdoor electric go karts, laser tag in a three level arena, miniature golf on a beautifully landscaped 18-hole course, roller ball bowling, arcade games and kids 12 and under can climb, jump and slide on the indoor play area.

Hickory Falls Family Entertainment Center hosts birthday parties and offers multiple packages for all ages. Check them out online at www.hickoryfalls.com.

The final touches are being put on Racing Xtravaganza which will include lots of race cars on displays, drivers interviews, seminars, beauty pageants and so much more.

Fans can check out www.racingxtravaganza.com for the latest for your Prescription for Racing Xcitement!