Pierce Owns Wild West Shootout Opener!

By:Lonnie Wheatley

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. – Bobby Pierce made the most of his first career Arizona start by racing to victory lane in Saturday night’s opening leg of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts atop the 1/3-mile Arizona Speedway near Phoenix.

 

The “Smooth Operator” from Oakwood, IL, gunned into the lead at the outset of the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport main event and led all 30 laps to collect the $5,000 winner’s share.

 

“The car was phenomenal and the track was great too,” Pierce said in victory lane.

 

While Pierce enjoyed Super Late Model victory lane, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte took in Wild West Shootout honors as well by besting the USRA Modifieds and X-Modifieds, respectively, as a total of 138 cars filled the pit area for the first of six rounds of competition over the next eight days.

 

In the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport feature, Pierce took command from the front row outside as the green flag flew and never looked back despite a pair of cautions along the way.

 

The triumph put Pierce in line for the potential Keyser Manufacturing $250,000 bonus for the driver that can top all six rounds.

 

“We’ve got to have luck by our side to do it,” Pierce said of the quarter-of-a-million dollar possibility.

 

In Pierce’s wake, Brandon Overton took advantage of a caution with just eight laps remaining to snare runner-up honors with Chris Simpson claiming the show position.  Ricky Thornton, Jr., crossed the stripe fourth with Earl Pearson, Jr., rounding out the top five.

 

Racing close to home, Thornton, Jr., defended his home turf by racing to victory lane in the 25-lap MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential main event.

 

“I slowed down a couple of times when I hit the cushion, I hit myself upside the head and said what are you doing, just drive it,” Thornton related in victory lane.

 

After outgunning fellow front row starter R.C. Whitwell for the early lead, Thornton, Jr., was in command throughout with Fito Gallardo taking advantage of late-race problems for some other contenders to reel in runner-up honors from the 11th starting position.

 

Shane Sabraska climbed ten positions to capture third behind Thornton, Jr., and Gallardo with Shawn Fletcher and Justin Kay rounding out the top five.

 

Minnesota’s Travis Schulte made the most of the long journey by wiring the field in the 20-lap RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson main event.

 

Schulte stormed to the finish line ahead of Brian Kakela with Chad Olsen, Brandon Mehrwerth and Ron Schreiner in the top five.

 

The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway on Sunday with racing action set to go green at 5:00 p.m. with ensuing rounds to follow on Wednesday, January 11, and then Friday through Sunday, January 13-15.

 

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.

 

Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25.  Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.

 

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

 

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000.  The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona.  Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

 

Saturday and Sunday races will go green at 5 p.m. with Wednesday and Friday events starting at 7 p.m.
Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix.  From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side.  For more information, visitwww.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

 

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners:  Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

 

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

Arizona Speedway – Saturday, January 7, 2017

 

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:

 

Qualifying:

 

Group 1: 1. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr. 15.116, 2. 54-David Breazeale 15.195, 3. 0-Jake O’Neil 15.278, 4. 7k-Jason Krohn 15.305, 5. 11x-Steve Drake 15.364, 6. 37-Scott Ward 15.934, 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski 15.959, 8. 8-Kye Frick, 9. 12J-Greg Jelvik 16.708.

 

Group 2:  1. 98-Jason Rauen 15.013, 2. 21-Billy Moyer 15.116, 3. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.391, 4. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 15.403, 5. 75-Terry Phillips 15.515, 6. 32b-Clay Daly 15.728, 7. 74-Dan Diebel 16.336, 8. 17-Larry Childress 16.846.

 

Group 3:  1. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.073, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.180, 3. F5-Garrett Alberson 15.363, 4. 91-Tyler Erb 15.586, 5. 91T-Tony Toste 15.602, 6. 15-Justin Duty 15.696, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.877, 8. 12-Nick Bartels 16.148.

 

Group 4:  1. 71-Dustin Strand 15.409, 2. 86-Kyle Beard 15.443, 3. 15k-Justin Kay 15.646, 4. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.794, 5. 44-Cole Schill 16.119, 6. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.492, 7.  6T-Terry Carter 16.605, 8. 89-James Laing 16.867.

 

Group 5:  1. 42-Brandon Overton 15.272, 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.275, 3. 2-Bobby Hogge 15.525, 4. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.599, 5. 17-Billy Franklin 16.144, 6. 78-Steve Stultz 16.693, 7. R5-Brian Klein 17.029, 8. 43-Dave Deetz 17.924.

 

Group 6:  1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.348, 2. 157-Mike Marlar 15.444, 3. 5x-John Duty 16.166, 4. 74w-Collen Winebarger 16.432, 5. 24x-Rick Ortega 17.024, 6. 46-Darren Coffell 17.063, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada 17.607, 8. 22g-Paul Guglielman 17.763.

 

Heat Races – Top 3 advance to “A” Main, balance to 3 “B” Mains

 

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 54-David Breazeale, 2 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 3. 7k-Jason Krohn, 4. 37-Scott Ward, 5. 0-Jake O’Neil, 6. 11x-Steve Drake, 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 8. 8-Kye Frick, 9. 12J-Greg Jelvik.

 

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 98-Jason Rauen, 3. 21-Billy Moyer, 4. 75-Terry Phillips, 5. 51-Joey Moriarty, 6. 32b-Clay Daly, 7. 74-Dan Diebel, 8. 17-Larry Childress.

 

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 20-Rodney Sanders, 3. 91-Tyler Erb, 4. F5-Garrett Alberson, 5. 91T-Tony Toste, 6. 15-Justin Duty, 7. 12-Nick Bartels, 8. 10n-Rob Sanders.

 

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 86-Kyle Beard, 3. 33c-Chad Mahder, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 6. 44-Cole Schill, 7.  6T-Terry Carter, 8. 89-James Laing.
Heat Five (8 Laps):  1. 42-Brandon Overton, 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 3. 2-Bobby Hogge, 4. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 5. 17-Billy Franklin, 6. 43-Dave Deetz, 7. 78-Steve Stultz, 8. R5-Brian Klein.

 

Heat Six (8 Laps):  1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 3. 5x-John Duty, 4. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 5. 46-Darren Coffell, 6. 24x-Rick Ortega, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 22g-Paul Guglielman.

 

“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main

 

First “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 75-Terry Phillips 2, 37-Scott Ward, 3. 0-Jake O’Neil, 4. 51-Joey Moriarty, 5. 11x-Steve Drake, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 7. 32b-Clay Daly, 8. 8-Kyle Frick, 9. 74-Dan Diebel, 10. 12J-Greg Jelvik, 11. 17-Larry Childress.

 

Second “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 15k-Justin Kay, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson, 3. 15-Justin Duty, 4. 91T-Tony Toste, 5. 44-Cole Schill, 6. 12-Nick Bartels, 7. 10-Rob Sanders, 8. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 9. 6T-Terry Carter.

 

Third “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 3. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 3. 46-Darren Coffell, 4. 43-Dave Deetz, 5. 78-Steve Stultz, 6. R5-Brian Klein, 7. 17-Billy Franklin, 8. 24x-Rick Ortega, 9. 54-Carlos Altumada.

 

Pro Power Dash:

 

Dash (10 Laps):  1. 15-Justin Duty, 2. 91T-Tony Toste, 3. 44-Cole Schill, 4. R5-Brian Klein, 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 6. 11x-Steve Drake, 7. 12-Nick Bartels, 8. 78-Steve Stultz, 9. 43-Dave Deetz, 10. 0-Jake O’Neil, 11. 46-Darren Coffell, 12. 51-Joey Moriarty.

 

“A” Main

 

“A” Main (30 Laps):  1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 42-Brandon Overton, 3. 32-Chris Simpson, 4. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 6. 54-David Breazeale, 7. 7k-Jason Krohn, 8. 20-Rodney Sanders, 9. 157-Mike Marlar, 10. 71-Dustin Strand, 11. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 12. 21-Billy Moyer, 13. 33c-Chad Mahder, 14. 98-Jason Rauen, 15. 15k-Justin Kay, 16. 91-Tyler Erb, 17. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 18. F5-Garrett Alberson, 19. 2-Bobby Hogge, 20. 37-Scott Ward, 21. 5x-John Duty, 22. 86-Kyle Beard, 23. 75-Terry Phillips, 24. 74w-Collen Winebarger.

 

 

 

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential

 

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

 

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 5L-Cody Laney, 2. 30-Matt Leer, 3. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 4. 111x-Logan Drake, 5. 1s-Johnny Scott, 6. 10c-Chad Olsen, 7. 8-Wesley Summers, 8. D25-David Tanner, 9. 7r-Ryan Gaylord.

 

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 52x-David McDonald, 2. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 29d-Brad Dierks, 5. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 6. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 7. 59-Mark Stewart, 8. 78-Cory Wier, 9. 21x-Dustin Bluhm.

 

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. G17-Fito Gallardo, 2. 111-Bumper Jones, 3. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 4. J17-Jake Gallardo, 5. A1-Phil Dixon, 6. 6-Casey Skyberg, 7. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 8. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 9. 7-Wayne McCleskey.

 

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 3. 171-Philip Houston, 4. 131-Royal Jones, 5. 15k-Justin Kay, 6. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 7. 44-Christy Barnett, 8. L8-Brian Schultz, 9. 15x-Kenny Mayer.
Heat Five (8 Laps):  1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 11x-Rich Loftus, 3. R1-Jay Richardson, 4. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 5. 23h-Terry Haren, 6. 1x-Walter Ball, 7. 37jr-Morgan Ward, 8. 51-Alex Guthmiller.

 

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

 

First “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 2. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 3. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 4. 6-Casey Skyberg, 5. 44-Christy Barnett, 6. 78-Cory Wier, 7. 23h-Terry Haren, 8. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 9. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 10. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 11. 111x-Logan Drake.

 

Second “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. J17-Jake Gallardo, 2. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 3. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 4. 1s-Johnny Scott, 5. 10c-Chad Olsen, 6. 131-Royal Jones, 7. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 8. D25-David Tanner, 9. 37jr-Morgan Ward, 10. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 11. 15x-Kenny Mayer, 12. 8-Wesley Summers, 13. 59-Mark Stewart.

 

“A” Main

 

“A” Main (25 Laps):  1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. G17-Fito Gallardo, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 5. 15k-Justin Kay, 6. R1-Jay Richardson, 7. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 8. A1-Phil Dixon, 9. 30-Matt Leer, 10. 111-Bumper Jones, 11. 6-Casey Skyberg, 12. 29d-Brad Dierks, 13. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 14. 171-Philip Houston, 15. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 16. 71-Dustin Strand, 17. J17-Jake Gallardo, 18. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 19. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 20. 1s-Johnny Scott, 21. 11x-Rich Loftus, 22. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 23. 5L-Cody Laney, 24. 52x-David McDonald.

 

 

RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

 

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

 

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 17s-Lance Schill, 4. 99-Brady Bjella, 5. 32-Eric Hauglane, 6. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 7. 0h-Chad Horst, 8. 67-Rex Conrad, 9. 10c-Cole Haugland.

 

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 2. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 3. 14-Shawn Strong, 4. 35-Grant Southworth, 5. Ak47-Rex Higgins, 6. 10m-Cody Miller, 7. 96F-Eric Folsted, 8. 13b-Jess Breke, 9. 71az-Tyler Mecl.

 

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 2. 5-Ron Schreiner, 3. 10o-Chad Olsen, 4. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 5. 2JG-Jason George, 6. 84-Mike Goodwin, 7. 15-Speedy Madrid, 8. 36-Jeff Gray, 9. 0-Brian Hatlestad.

 

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 3T-Travis Schulte, 2. 1s-Scott Bintz, 3. 19-Lucas Rodin, 4. 4h-Grant Hall, 5. 56-Terry Bahr, 6. T39-Lupe Gomez, 7. 22k-Mark Kohaykewych, 8. 23-Mark Simon, 9. 17-Harland Moorehart.

 

Heat Five (8 Laps):  1. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 2. 20T-Mike Tanner, 3. 18s-Clark Swartz, 4. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 5. 5c-Preston Carr, 6. 8w-Kenny Wyman, 7. 9-Ron Poe, 8. 11g-Josh Griggs, 9. 8272-Sherman Barnett.
“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

 

First “B” Main (10 Laps):  1. 14-Shawn Strong, 2. 5c-Preston Carr, 3. Ak47-Rex Higgins, 4. 4h-Grant Hall, 5. 2JG-Jason George, 6. 23-Mark Simon, 7. 10m-Cody Miller, 8. 96f-Eric Folsted, 9. 99-Brady Bjella, 10. 22k-Mark Kohaykewych, 11. T39-Lupe Gomez, 12. 36-Jeff Gray, 13. 11g-Josh Griggs, 14. 10c-Cole Haugland, 15. 71az-Tyler Mecl.

 

Second “B” Main (10 Laps):  1. 35-Grant Southworth, 2. 32-Eric Hauglane, 3. 67-Rex Conrad, 4. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 5. 9-Ron Poe, 6. 17-Harland Moorehart, 7. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 8w-Kenny Wyman, 9. 56-Terry Bahr, 10. 15-Speedy Madrid, 11. 0h-Chad Horst, 12. 84-Mike Goodwin, 13. 13b-Jess Breke, 14. 0-Brian Hatlestad.

 

“A” Main

 

“A” Main (20 Laps):  1. 3T-Travis Schulte, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 10o-Chad Olsen, 4. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 5. 5-Ron Schreiner, 6. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 7. 1s-Scott Bintz, 8. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 9. 32-Eric Hauglane, 10. 18s-Clark Swartz, 11. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 12. 19-Lucas Rodin, 13. 35-Grant Southworth, 14. 20T-Mike Tanner, 15. 5c-Preston Carr, 16. 14-Shawn Strong, 17. 67-Rex Conrad, 18. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 19. 17s-Lance Schill, 20. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 21. 4h-Grant Hall, 22. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 23. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 24. Ak47-Rex Higgins.

 

 

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night One of Six:

 

 

Late Models

  

1

32p

 Bobby Pierce

70

2

42

 Brandon Overton

65

3

32

 Chris Simpson

62

4

33x

 Ricky Thornton Jr

59

5

1

 Earl Pearson Jr

58

6

54

 David Breazeale

54

7

20

 Rodney Sanders

51

8

7k

 Jason Krohn

48

9

157

 Mike Marlar

43

10

71

 Dustin Strand

41

11

21

 Billy Moyer

39

12

98

 Jason Rauen

38

13

28m

 Jimmy Mars

38

14

33c

 Chad Mahder

33

15

15k

 Justin Kay

28

16

91

 Tyler Erb

27

17

96RC

 RC Whitwell

24

18

F5

 Garrett Alberson

22

19

2

 Bobby Hogge

21

20

37

 Scott Ward

18

21

5x

 John Duty

17

22

86

 Kyle Beard

16

23

75

 Terry Phillips

12

24

74w

 Collen Winebarger

10

25

0

 Jake O’Neil

5

26

51

 Joey Moriarty

5

27

91t

 Tony Toste

5

28

38

 Thomas Hunziker

5

29

17

 Billy Franklin

5

30

46

 Darren Coffell

5

31

11x

 Steve Drake

4

32

32b

 Clay Daly

4

33

15

 Justin Duty

4

34

44

 Cole Schill

4

35

43

 Dave  Deetz

4

36

24x

 Rick Ortega

4

37

53

 Andrew Kosiski

3

38

74

 Dan Diebel

3

39

12

 Nick Bartels

3

40

6T

 Terry Carter

3

41

78

 Steve Stultz

3

42

54

 Carlos Altumada

3

43

8

 Kye Frick

2

44

12J

 Greg Jelvik

2

45

17

 Larry Childress

2

46

10n

 Rob Sanders

2

47

R5

 Brian Klein

2

48

89

 James Laing

1

49

22g

 Paul Guglielman

1
       
       
 

Modifieds

  

1

20RT

 Ricky Thornton Jr

74

2

G17

 Fito Gallardo

65

3

7A

 Shane Sabraski

60

4

26

 Shawn Fletcher

55

5

R1

 Jay Richardson

54

6

15k

 Justin Kay

52

7

34

 Mickey Lassiter

48

8

30

 Matt Leer

45

9

A1

 Phil Dixon

43

10

111

 Bumper Jones

41

11

5m

 Tyler McDonald

34

12

29d

 Brad Dierks

34

13

6

 Casey Skyberg

34

14

171

 Philip Houston

31

15

96RC

 RC Whitwell

29

16

71

 Dustin Strand

29

17

71x

 Jesse Hoskins

28

18

J17

 Jake Gallardo

24

19

11x

 Rich Loftus

22

20

77t

 Tripp Gaylord

18

21

1s

 Johnny Scott

17

22

5L

 Cody Laney

15

23

52x

 David McDonald

13

24

7R

 Ryan Gaylord

10

25

30J

 Justin Rexwinkle

7

26

111x

 Logan Drake

6

27

131

 Royal Jones

6

28

23h

 Terry Haren

5

29

10c

 Chad Olsen

4

30

65x

 Carlos Ahumada Jr

4

31

1x

 Walter Ball

3

32

8

 Wesley Summers

3

33

59

 Mark Stewart

3

34

23

 Matt Gilbertson

3

35

44

 Christy Barnett

3

36

37JR

 Morgan Ward

3

37

D25

 David Tanner

2

38

78

 Cory Wier

2

39

21x

 Dustin Bluhm

2

40

15x

 Kenny Mayer

2

41

51

 Alex Guthmiller

2

42

2J

 Blake Jegtvig

1

43

7

 Wayne McCleskey

1

44

L8

 Brian Schultz

1
       
       
 

X-Mods

  

1

3T

 Travis Schulte

74

2

11

 Brian Kakela

66

3

10o

 Chad Olsen

60

4

7

 Brandon Mehrwerth

59

5

5

 Ron Schreiner

55

6

17e

 Neil Eckhart

50

7

1s

 Scott Bintz

49

8

1sx

 Rusty Kollman

47

9

18s

 Clark Swartz

44

10

32

 Eric Hauglane

40

11

19

 Lucas Rodin

38

12

45

 Dustin Bluhm

38

13

20T

 Mike Tanner

36

14

35

 Grant Southworth

32

15

14

 Shawn Strong

27

16

5c

 Preston Carr

27

17

17m

 Ashley Mehrwerth

25

18

17s

 Lance Schill

22

19

5k

 Tyler Kaeter

21

20

67

 Rex Conrad

20

21

4h

 Grant Hall

16

22

34

 Jamie Thorstad

12

23

8272

 Sherman Barnett

10

24

ak47

 Rex Higgins

9

25

99

 Brady Bjella

6

26

2JG

 Jason George

5

27

56

 Terry Bahr

5

28

71

 Jesse Hoskins

4

29

10m

 Cody Miller

4

30

84

 Mike Goodwin

4

31

T39

 Lupe Gomez

4

32

8w

 Kenny Wyman

4

33

0h

 Chad Horst

3

34

96F

 Eric Folsted

3

35

15

 Speedy Madrid

3

36

22k

 Mark Kohaykewych

3

37

9

 Ron Poe

3

38

10c

 Cole Haugland

2

39

13b

 Jess Breke

2

40

71az

 Tyler Mecl

2

41

36

 Jeff Gray

2

42

0

 Brian Hatlestad

2

43

23

 Mark Simon

2

44

17

 Harland Moorehart

2

45

11g

 Josh Griggs

2
It's only fair to share...Share on FacebookTweet about this on Twitter
tagged with ,