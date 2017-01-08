Pierce Owns Wild West Shootout Opener!

By:Lonnie Wheatley

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. – Bobby Pierce made the most of his first career Arizona start by racing to victory lane in Saturday night’s opening leg of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts atop the 1/3-mile Arizona Speedway near Phoenix.

The “Smooth Operator” from Oakwood, IL, gunned into the lead at the outset of the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport main event and led all 30 laps to collect the $5,000 winner’s share.

“The car was phenomenal and the track was great too,” Pierce said in victory lane.

While Pierce enjoyed Super Late Model victory lane, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte took in Wild West Shootout honors as well by besting the USRA Modifieds and X-Modifieds, respectively, as a total of 138 cars filled the pit area for the first of six rounds of competition over the next eight days.

In the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport feature, Pierce took command from the front row outside as the green flag flew and never looked back despite a pair of cautions along the way.

The triumph put Pierce in line for the potential Keyser Manufacturing $250,000 bonus for the driver that can top all six rounds.

“We’ve got to have luck by our side to do it,” Pierce said of the quarter-of-a-million dollar possibility.

In Pierce’s wake, Brandon Overton took advantage of a caution with just eight laps remaining to snare runner-up honors with Chris Simpson claiming the show position. Ricky Thornton, Jr., crossed the stripe fourth with Earl Pearson, Jr., rounding out the top five.

Racing close to home, Thornton, Jr., defended his home turf by racing to victory lane in the 25-lap MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential main event.

“I slowed down a couple of times when I hit the cushion, I hit myself upside the head and said what are you doing, just drive it,” Thornton related in victory lane.

After outgunning fellow front row starter R.C. Whitwell for the early lead, Thornton, Jr., was in command throughout with Fito Gallardo taking advantage of late-race problems for some other contenders to reel in runner-up honors from the 11th starting position.

Shane Sabraska climbed ten positions to capture third behind Thornton, Jr., and Gallardo with Shawn Fletcher and Justin Kay rounding out the top five.

Minnesota’s Travis Schulte made the most of the long journey by wiring the field in the 20-lap RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson main event.

Schulte stormed to the finish line ahead of Brian Kakela with Chad Olsen, Brandon Mehrwerth and Ron Schreiner in the top five.

The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway on Sunday with racing action set to go green at 5:00 p.m. with ensuing rounds to follow on Wednesday, January 11, and then Friday through Sunday, January 13-15.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.

Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25. Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

Arizona Speedway – Saturday, January 7, 2017

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr. 15.116, 2. 54-David Breazeale 15.195, 3. 0-Jake O’Neil 15.278, 4. 7k-Jason Krohn 15.305, 5. 11x-Steve Drake 15.364, 6. 37-Scott Ward 15.934, 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski 15.959, 8. 8-Kye Frick, 9. 12J-Greg Jelvik 16.708.

Group 2: 1. 98-Jason Rauen 15.013, 2. 21-Billy Moyer 15.116, 3. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.391, 4. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 15.403, 5. 75-Terry Phillips 15.515, 6. 32b-Clay Daly 15.728, 7. 74-Dan Diebel 16.336, 8. 17-Larry Childress 16.846.

Group 3: 1. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.073, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.180, 3. F5-Garrett Alberson 15.363, 4. 91-Tyler Erb 15.586, 5. 91T-Tony Toste 15.602, 6. 15-Justin Duty 15.696, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.877, 8. 12-Nick Bartels 16.148.

Group 4: 1. 71-Dustin Strand 15.409, 2. 86-Kyle Beard 15.443, 3. 15k-Justin Kay 15.646, 4. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.794, 5. 44-Cole Schill 16.119, 6. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.492, 7. 6T-Terry Carter 16.605, 8. 89-James Laing 16.867.

Group 5: 1. 42-Brandon Overton 15.272, 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.275, 3. 2-Bobby Hogge 15.525, 4. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.599, 5. 17-Billy Franklin 16.144, 6. 78-Steve Stultz 16.693, 7. R5-Brian Klein 17.029, 8. 43-Dave Deetz 17.924.

Group 6: 1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.348, 2. 157-Mike Marlar 15.444, 3. 5x-John Duty 16.166, 4. 74w-Collen Winebarger 16.432, 5. 24x-Rick Ortega 17.024, 6. 46-Darren Coffell 17.063, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada 17.607, 8. 22g-Paul Guglielman 17.763.

Heat Races – Top 3 advance to “A” Main, balance to 3 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 54-David Breazeale, 2 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 3. 7k-Jason Krohn, 4. 37-Scott Ward, 5. 0-Jake O’Neil, 6. 11x-Steve Drake, 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 8. 8-Kye Frick, 9. 12J-Greg Jelvik.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 98-Jason Rauen, 3. 21-Billy Moyer, 4. 75-Terry Phillips, 5. 51-Joey Moriarty, 6. 32b-Clay Daly, 7. 74-Dan Diebel, 8. 17-Larry Childress.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 20-Rodney Sanders, 3. 91-Tyler Erb, 4. F5-Garrett Alberson, 5. 91T-Tony Toste, 6. 15-Justin Duty, 7. 12-Nick Bartels, 8. 10n-Rob Sanders.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 86-Kyle Beard, 3. 33c-Chad Mahder, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 6. 44-Cole Schill, 7. 6T-Terry Carter, 8. 89-James Laing.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 42-Brandon Overton, 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 3. 2-Bobby Hogge, 4. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 5. 17-Billy Franklin, 6. 43-Dave Deetz, 7. 78-Steve Stultz, 8. R5-Brian Klein.

Heat Six (8 Laps): 1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 3. 5x-John Duty, 4. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 5. 46-Darren Coffell, 6. 24x-Rick Ortega, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 22g-Paul Guglielman.

“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 75-Terry Phillips 2, 37-Scott Ward, 3. 0-Jake O’Neil, 4. 51-Joey Moriarty, 5. 11x-Steve Drake, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 7. 32b-Clay Daly, 8. 8-Kyle Frick, 9. 74-Dan Diebel, 10. 12J-Greg Jelvik, 11. 17-Larry Childress.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 15k-Justin Kay, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson, 3. 15-Justin Duty, 4. 91T-Tony Toste, 5. 44-Cole Schill, 6. 12-Nick Bartels, 7. 10-Rob Sanders, 8. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 9. 6T-Terry Carter.

Third “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 3. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 3. 46-Darren Coffell, 4. 43-Dave Deetz, 5. 78-Steve Stultz, 6. R5-Brian Klein, 7. 17-Billy Franklin, 8. 24x-Rick Ortega, 9. 54-Carlos Altumada.

Pro Power Dash:

Dash (10 Laps): 1. 15-Justin Duty, 2. 91T-Tony Toste, 3. 44-Cole Schill, 4. R5-Brian Klein, 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 6. 11x-Steve Drake, 7. 12-Nick Bartels, 8. 78-Steve Stultz, 9. 43-Dave Deetz, 10. 0-Jake O’Neil, 11. 46-Darren Coffell, 12. 51-Joey Moriarty.

“A” Main

“A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 42-Brandon Overton, 3. 32-Chris Simpson, 4. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 6. 54-David Breazeale, 7. 7k-Jason Krohn, 8. 20-Rodney Sanders, 9. 157-Mike Marlar, 10. 71-Dustin Strand, 11. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 12. 21-Billy Moyer, 13. 33c-Chad Mahder, 14. 98-Jason Rauen, 15. 15k-Justin Kay, 16. 91-Tyler Erb, 17. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 18. F5-Garrett Alberson, 19. 2-Bobby Hogge, 20. 37-Scott Ward, 21. 5x-John Duty, 22. 86-Kyle Beard, 23. 75-Terry Phillips, 24. 74w-Collen Winebarger.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 5L-Cody Laney, 2. 30-Matt Leer, 3. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 4. 111x-Logan Drake, 5. 1s-Johnny Scott, 6. 10c-Chad Olsen, 7. 8-Wesley Summers, 8. D25-David Tanner, 9. 7r-Ryan Gaylord.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 52x-David McDonald, 2. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 29d-Brad Dierks, 5. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 6. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 7. 59-Mark Stewart, 8. 78-Cory Wier, 9. 21x-Dustin Bluhm.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. G17-Fito Gallardo, 2. 111-Bumper Jones, 3. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 4. J17-Jake Gallardo, 5. A1-Phil Dixon, 6. 6-Casey Skyberg, 7. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 8. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 9. 7-Wayne McCleskey.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 3. 171-Philip Houston, 4. 131-Royal Jones, 5. 15k-Justin Kay, 6. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 7. 44-Christy Barnett, 8. L8-Brian Schultz, 9. 15x-Kenny Mayer.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 11x-Rich Loftus, 3. R1-Jay Richardson, 4. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 5. 23h-Terry Haren, 6. 1x-Walter Ball, 7. 37jr-Morgan Ward, 8. 51-Alex Guthmiller.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 2. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 3. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 4. 6-Casey Skyberg, 5. 44-Christy Barnett, 6. 78-Cory Wier, 7. 23h-Terry Haren, 8. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 9. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 10. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 11. 111x-Logan Drake.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. J17-Jake Gallardo, 2. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 3. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 4. 1s-Johnny Scott, 5. 10c-Chad Olsen, 6. 131-Royal Jones, 7. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 8. D25-David Tanner, 9. 37jr-Morgan Ward, 10. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 11. 15x-Kenny Mayer, 12. 8-Wesley Summers, 13. 59-Mark Stewart.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. G17-Fito Gallardo, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 5. 15k-Justin Kay, 6. R1-Jay Richardson, 7. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 8. A1-Phil Dixon, 9. 30-Matt Leer, 10. 111-Bumper Jones, 11. 6-Casey Skyberg, 12. 29d-Brad Dierks, 13. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 14. 171-Philip Houston, 15. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 16. 71-Dustin Strand, 17. J17-Jake Gallardo, 18. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 19. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 20. 1s-Johnny Scott, 21. 11x-Rich Loftus, 22. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 23. 5L-Cody Laney, 24. 52x-David McDonald.

RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 17s-Lance Schill, 4. 99-Brady Bjella, 5. 32-Eric Hauglane, 6. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 7. 0h-Chad Horst, 8. 67-Rex Conrad, 9. 10c-Cole Haugland.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 2. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 3. 14-Shawn Strong, 4. 35-Grant Southworth, 5. Ak47-Rex Higgins, 6. 10m-Cody Miller, 7. 96F-Eric Folsted, 8. 13b-Jess Breke, 9. 71az-Tyler Mecl.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 2. 5-Ron Schreiner, 3. 10o-Chad Olsen, 4. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 5. 2JG-Jason George, 6. 84-Mike Goodwin, 7. 15-Speedy Madrid, 8. 36-Jeff Gray, 9. 0-Brian Hatlestad.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 3T-Travis Schulte, 2. 1s-Scott Bintz, 3. 19-Lucas Rodin, 4. 4h-Grant Hall, 5. 56-Terry Bahr, 6. T39-Lupe Gomez, 7. 22k-Mark Kohaykewych, 8. 23-Mark Simon, 9. 17-Harland Moorehart.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 2. 20T-Mike Tanner, 3. 18s-Clark Swartz, 4. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 5. 5c-Preston Carr, 6. 8w-Kenny Wyman, 7. 9-Ron Poe, 8. 11g-Josh Griggs, 9. 8272-Sherman Barnett.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 14-Shawn Strong, 2. 5c-Preston Carr, 3. Ak47-Rex Higgins, 4. 4h-Grant Hall, 5. 2JG-Jason George, 6. 23-Mark Simon, 7. 10m-Cody Miller, 8. 96f-Eric Folsted, 9. 99-Brady Bjella, 10. 22k-Mark Kohaykewych, 11. T39-Lupe Gomez, 12. 36-Jeff Gray, 13. 11g-Josh Griggs, 14. 10c-Cole Haugland, 15. 71az-Tyler Mecl.

Second “B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 35-Grant Southworth, 2. 32-Eric Hauglane, 3. 67-Rex Conrad, 4. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 5. 9-Ron Poe, 6. 17-Harland Moorehart, 7. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 8w-Kenny Wyman, 9. 56-Terry Bahr, 10. 15-Speedy Madrid, 11. 0h-Chad Horst, 12. 84-Mike Goodwin, 13. 13b-Jess Breke, 14. 0-Brian Hatlestad.

“A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 3T-Travis Schulte, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 10o-Chad Olsen, 4. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 5. 5-Ron Schreiner, 6. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 7. 1s-Scott Bintz, 8. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 9. 32-Eric Hauglane, 10. 18s-Clark Swartz, 11. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 12. 19-Lucas Rodin, 13. 35-Grant Southworth, 14. 20T-Mike Tanner, 15. 5c-Preston Carr, 16. 14-Shawn Strong, 17. 67-Rex Conrad, 18. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 19. 17s-Lance Schill, 20. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 21. 4h-Grant Hall, 22. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 23. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 24. Ak47-Rex Higgins.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night One of Six:

Late Models 1 32p Bobby Pierce 70 2 42 Brandon Overton 65 3 32 Chris Simpson 62 4 33x Ricky Thornton Jr 59 5 1 Earl Pearson Jr 58 6 54 David Breazeale 54 7 20 Rodney Sanders 51 8 7k Jason Krohn 48 9 157 Mike Marlar 43 10 71 Dustin Strand 41 11 21 Billy Moyer 39 12 98 Jason Rauen 38 13 28m Jimmy Mars 38 14 33c Chad Mahder 33 15 15k Justin Kay 28 16 91 Tyler Erb 27 17 96RC RC Whitwell 24 18 F5 Garrett Alberson 22 19 2 Bobby Hogge 21 20 37 Scott Ward 18 21 5x John Duty 17 22 86 Kyle Beard 16 23 75 Terry Phillips 12 24 74w Collen Winebarger 10 25 0 Jake O’Neil 5 26 51 Joey Moriarty 5 27 91t Tony Toste 5 28 38 Thomas Hunziker 5 29 17 Billy Franklin 5 30 46 Darren Coffell 5 31 11x Steve Drake 4 32 32b Clay Daly 4 33 15 Justin Duty 4 34 44 Cole Schill 4 35 43 Dave Deetz 4 36 24x Rick Ortega 4 37 53 Andrew Kosiski 3 38 74 Dan Diebel 3 39 12 Nick Bartels 3 40 6T Terry Carter 3 41 78 Steve Stultz 3 42 54 Carlos Altumada 3 43 8 Kye Frick 2 44 12J Greg Jelvik 2 45 17 Larry Childress 2 46 10n Rob Sanders 2 47 R5 Brian Klein 2 48 89 James Laing 1 49 22g Paul Guglielman 1 Modifieds 1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 74 2 G17 Fito Gallardo 65 3 7A Shane Sabraski 60 4 26 Shawn Fletcher 55 5 R1 Jay Richardson 54 6 15k Justin Kay 52 7 34 Mickey Lassiter 48 8 30 Matt Leer 45 9 A1 Phil Dixon 43 10 111 Bumper Jones 41 11 5m Tyler McDonald 34 12 29d Brad Dierks 34 13 6 Casey Skyberg 34 14 171 Philip Houston 31 15 96RC RC Whitwell 29 16 71 Dustin Strand 29 17 71x Jesse Hoskins 28 18 J17 Jake Gallardo 24 19 11x Rich Loftus 22 20 77t Tripp Gaylord 18 21 1s Johnny Scott 17 22 5L Cody Laney 15 23 52x David McDonald 13 24 7R Ryan Gaylord 10 25 30J Justin Rexwinkle 7 26 111x Logan Drake 6 27 131 Royal Jones 6 28 23h Terry Haren 5 29 10c Chad Olsen 4 30 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr 4 31 1x Walter Ball 3 32 8 Wesley Summers 3 33 59 Mark Stewart 3 34 23 Matt Gilbertson 3 35 44 Christy Barnett 3 36 37JR Morgan Ward 3 37 D25 David Tanner 2 38 78 Cory Wier 2 39 21x Dustin Bluhm 2 40 15x Kenny Mayer 2 41 51 Alex Guthmiller 2 42 2J Blake Jegtvig 1 43 7 Wayne McCleskey 1 44 L8 Brian Schultz 1 X-Mods 1 3T Travis Schulte 74 2 11 Brian Kakela 66 3 10o Chad Olsen 60 4 7 Brandon Mehrwerth 59 5 5 Ron Schreiner 55 6 17e Neil Eckhart 50 7 1s Scott Bintz 49 8 1sx Rusty Kollman 47 9 18s Clark Swartz 44 10 32 Eric Hauglane 40 11 19 Lucas Rodin 38 12 45 Dustin Bluhm 38 13 20T Mike Tanner 36 14 35 Grant Southworth 32 15 14 Shawn Strong 27 16 5c Preston Carr 27 17 17m Ashley Mehrwerth 25 18 17s Lance Schill 22 19 5k Tyler Kaeter 21 20 67 Rex Conrad 20 21 4h Grant Hall 16 22 34 Jamie Thorstad 12 23 8272 Sherman Barnett 10 24 ak47 Rex Higgins 9 25 99 Brady Bjella 6 26 2JG Jason George 5 27 56 Terry Bahr 5 28 71 Jesse Hoskins 4 29 10m Cody Miller 4 30 84 Mike Goodwin 4 31 T39 Lupe Gomez 4 32 8w Kenny Wyman 4 33 0h Chad Horst 3 34 96F Eric Folsted 3 35 15 Speedy Madrid 3 36 22k Mark Kohaykewych 3 37 9 Ron Poe 3 38 10c Cole Haugland 2 39 13b Jess Breke 2 40 71az Tyler Mecl 2 41 36 Jeff Gray 2 42 0 Brian Hatlestad 2 43 23 Mark Simon 2 44 17 Harland Moorehart 2 45 11g Josh Griggs 2