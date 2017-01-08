PHILLIPSBURG MALL HOSTS WEEK LONG RACING ACTIVITY, MARCH 5 -11

As the Tenth Annual Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show continues towards the opening day of the event, the management staff has been putting the many pieces in place for what will be another highly successful gathering of the past, present and future of auto racing coming together under one roof in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The show will begin on March 5th and run through March 11th with a full itinerary of interview sessions and demonstrations set to take place.

The upcoming show is continuing to sign on sponsors to help showcase another great run at the Phillipsburg Mall. The Phillipsburg Mall, located on Route 22 East in Phillipsburg, NJ, has proven to be an ideal setting for this special annual event. The show will once again feature a multitude of race cars, racing memorabilia, collectibles and photos on display throughout the course of the week long event. The always FREE of charge to the public racing event has continued to be the trend setter of the many shows that are scheduled throughout the year and gives the loyal racing fans a chance to see their favorite driving legends or one of the new upstarts talents chat about their racing careers and sign autographs for them.

Quaker Steak & Lube, or The Lube(r) to loyalists, the award-winning casual dining concept known for its Best Wings USA and over 25 signature sauces, is fully prepped and geared as the lead sponsor for the 9th Annual Dirt Track Heroes Car Show. Quaker Steak & Lube, which opened in Phillipsburg, New Jersey in August of 2014, signed on with the successful show last February and were extremely pleased with the excellent results and the great feedback they received from their initial venture with the popular annual racing oriented show. The Pohatcong Township (Phillipsburg, NJ) Quaker Steak & Lube is located at 1304 US Route 22, Phillipsburg, NJ, and welcomes all race fans and families to stop by their location when visiting the New Jersey area to be re-charged and re-fueled.

In 2016, the show added one night (Monday, March 6th) dedicated to Drag Racing. Straight Line fever fans are in for a real treat as drag racing enthusiasts are assisting in contacting drivers who currently compete at the Island Dragway, Englishtown and Atco and the forgotten drag strips of Harmony, Vargo, Mountain View and Flemington. Good stories are sure to abound when the rubber burning aficianados arrive in Phillipsburg. Dedicated Drag Racer Alex Cortezzo and his businesses, Alex’s Tire and Breideingers Speed Shop, have signed on to sponsor the Monday night endeavor, March 76h. Alex has a full stable of drag racing cars and will bring out some of his stabe of race cars for the show.

Alex’s Tire is located at 102 Commerce Way in Stockertown, Pennsylvania and offers a full compliment of Firestone and Bridgestone passenger and truck tire sales and service. He also offers a full automotive center with alignments, state inspections and mechanical repairs. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 Am until 5 Pm and Saturday from 9 until noon. The phone number to reach them is: 610-759-8743. One can check out their website at: www.alexstire.com

Building on to the great reputation of Alex’s Tire, Alex purchased Breidinger’s Speed Shop in 2015 and has relocated the speed shop to Alex’s Tire. Offering a complete array of speed and dress-up applications for passenger cars and trucks, Alex encourages everyone to stop in and browse through their extensive inventory for ideas on how to trick-up your hot rod or truck.

Once again Smith Fabrications, the home of the Stage One Modifieds, will play an important and additional role in this year’s edition of the show. For additional information regarding the Stage One Modifieds, log-on to their website at: www.smithfabrications.com or contact Richie by phone at: 610 462 4302. IRCO Community Federal Credit Union remains an original and strong supporter of the show and can be reached at: 908-859-1811, or at their website: www.iroccu.com Prermio Foods also returns to sponsor the show. Premio Foods, a traditional and family run business, is one of the nation’s largest sausage producers. Premio’s fine prducts are available at your local grocery store, supercenters and warehouse clubs. Crafted fresh and authentically Italian, “THE WAY SAUSAGE SHOULD BE.” The Premio Foods website is: www.premiofoods.com

All historical racing groups including Flemington, Tri State, Reading, Dorney Park, Harmony and Nazareth will have their memorabilia on display and their many scrapbooks open for the fans to take another long look at the glory years of racing and possibly find a picture or two they want to purchase as a keepsake from past glory or racing exploits.

Entries are being accepted to display at the Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show. More information is available by calling: 443-513-4456. The email address is: TOTHIILL98@aol.com You may also contact Steve Pados at: steveswp@ptd.net for additional information.

The show is open to all divisions of racing as well as drag racers, hot rods, street burners and trucks. All speedways in the local Tri State area have been invited to take part in the annual event. The week-long event will set aside one evening to salute the “Stars of Tomorrow” with a special night for the budding young racing talents competing with the many quarter midget clubs in the local area and this night has proven to be one of the highlights of the week as many will be giving their first ever interviews to a sizeable crowd.

The Quaker Steak & Lube Tenth Annual Dirt Track Heroes Car Show will again offer a great keepsake event souvenir program book and shirt. The Phillipsburg Mall is open Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM; Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 9 PM. For Dirt Track Heroes information, contact show organizers Bob and Donna Miller by phone at: 443 513 4456.

