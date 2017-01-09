Revitalized Mansfield (OH) Motor Speedway Added to 2017 Slate

BATAVIA, OHIO – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has expanded an already aggressive 2017 slate. The captivating stars of the nation’s premier dirt late model tour will invade Mansfield Motor Speedway on July 2nd for a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win event, dubbed – The Freedom 50.

The deep, rich and long history of racing in Mansfield, Ohio dates back to 1959, when the original track – Mansfield Raceway – first opened as a 3/8-mile dirt track. It was converted to an asphalt track in 1999, renamed (Mansfield Motorsports Speedway) and has remained asphalt ever since. The speedway saw its pinnacle moments from 2004-2008 where it held NASCAR Truck Series events and drew standing room only crowds of over 20,000 in attendance.

The .44-mile oval will be transformed into a dirt track in 2017, with many changes and upgrades anticipated before opening in the spring. “Dirt racing in Ohio is strong – and overall, across the country, it is in a much better situation than asphalt. Mansfield is located in the heart of some of the best racing in the country and with a venue as nice as this [Mansfield], it is a shame it has not been put back on the map like it deserves,” said Cody Sommer, President of Mansfield Motor Speedway.

“Mansfield was once nationally ranked in the top 5 of the greatest race tracks in the country and I don’t see any reason why it can not return back to that very quickly,” Sommer added. The state-of-the-art facility features a safer barrier, twelve luxury suites, a complete race control room, 7,200 aluminum bleacher seats with chair backed/ covered reserved seats for 2,000 spectators. The hillside seating option adds a unique experience for around 2,000 attendees – bringing total capacity to nearly 10,000.

Mansfield Motor Speedway (MMS) can be found online at www.MansfieldMotorSpeedway.com where a full website will be released soon. In the meantime, Mansfield Motor Speedway suggests fans connect with them directly on social media to stay up to date on special news and announcements at www.Facebook.com/MansfieldMotorSpeedway and Twitter @RaceMansfield. MMS has an information phone line at 419-465-RACE (7223). Any inquiries can also be sent via email to: info@MansfieldMotorSpeedway.com.

The updated 2017 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour schedule now features a record-breaking 55 events at 36 different venues, across 22 states, showcasing the talents of the nation’s elite dirt late model teams. Included among those are: Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson Jr., Don O’Neal, Steve Francis, Jared Landers, Darrell Lanigan, and more!

2017 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:

Date Track Event Title Location To Win Laps February 10 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $10,000 50 February 11 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $12,000 60 February 13 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $5,000 25 February 14 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $5,000 25 February 15 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $7,000 35 February 16 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $7,000 45 February 17 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $10,000 50 February 18 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $12,000 60 February 19 Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000 50 March 17 Atomic Speedway Buckeye Spring 50 Chillicothe, OH $10,000 50 March 18 Brownstown Speedway 20th Annual Indiana Icebreaker Brownstown, IN $12,000 60 March 30 Duck River Raceway Park Wheel, TN $10,000 50 March 31 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA $10,000 50 April 1 East Alabama Motor Speedway 20th Annual Bama Bash Phenix City, AL $12,000 60 April 7, 8 Batesville Motor Speedway Bad Boy 98 Batesville, AR $20,000 98 April 21 Sharon Speedway Steel Valley 50 Hartford, OH $10,000 50 April 22 Hagerstown Speedway 36th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic Hagerstown, MD $12,000 60 April 23 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA $10,000 50 April 28 Tri-City Speedway Budweiser 50 Granite City, IL $10,000 50 April 29 Macon Speedway St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 Macon, IL $12,000 100 May 5 Tazewell Speedway Toyota Knoxville 50 Tazewell, TN $10,000 50 May 6 Florence Speedway 31st Annual Ralph Latham Memorial Union, KY $12,000 60 May 18 LaSalle Speedway Spring Shootout LaSalle, IL $10,000 50 May 19 Luxemburg Speedway Spring Shootout Luxemburg, WI $10,000 50 May 20 Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley, MN $12,000 60 May 23 I-80 Speedway Go 50 Greenwood, NE $10,000 50 May 25 Lucas Oil Speedway 4th Annual Cowboy Classic Wheatland, MO $6,000 40 May 26 Lucas Oil Speedway The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson Wheatland, MO $6,000 40 May 27 Lucas Oil Speedway 25th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Wheatland, MO $30,000 100 June 15, 16, 17 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag Columbus, MS $20,000 100 July 1 Portsmouth Raceway Park Independence 60 Portsmouth, OH $12,000 60 July 2 Mansfield Motor Speedway Freedom 50 Mansfield, OH $10,000 50 July 3 Muskingum County Speedway Zanesville, OH $12,000 60 July 6 Fayetteville Motor Speedway Dunn-Benson Ford Wayne Gray Memorial Fayetteville, NC $10,000 50 July 7 Cherokee Speedway 19th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial Gaffney, SC $10,000 50 July 8 Smoky Mountain Speedway Mountain Moonshine Classic Maryville, TN $12,000 60 July 14 Tri-City Speedway NAPA Know How 50 Granite City, IL $10,000 50 July 15 Lucas Oil Speedway 11th Annual Diamond Nationals Wheatland, MO $12,000 60 July 18 Brown County Speedway Bullet SportsWear Shootout Aberdeen, SD $10,000 50 July 20, 21, 22 I-80 Speedway 7th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Greenwood, NE $53,000 80 August 10 Florence Speedway North/South Shootout Union, KY $10,000 50 August 11, 12 Florence Speedway 35th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Union, KY $50,000 100 August 17, 18, 19 Batesville Motor Speedway 25th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Batesville, AR $40,000 100 August 25 Ponderosa Speedway 14th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial Junction City, KY $10,000 50 August 26 Lawrenceburg Speedway Whiskey City 60 Lawrenceburg, IN $12,000 60 September 2 Portsmouth Raceway Park River Days Rumble Portsmouth, OH $12,000 60 September 3 Tyler County Speedway 49th Annual Hillbilly Hundred Middlebourne, WV $25,000 100 September 14 Knoxville Raceway 14th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 25 September 15 Knoxville Raceway 14th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 25 September 16 Knoxville Raceway 14th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $40,000 100 September 22, 23 Brownstown Speedway 38th Annual Jackson 100 Brownstown, IN $20,000 100 September 30 Dixie Speedway Dixie Shootout Woodstock, GA $12,000 60 October 1 Rome Speedway Rome Showdown Rome, GA $10,000 50 October 6,7 Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 Imperial, PA $20,000 100 October 20, 21 Portsmouth Raceway Park 37th Annual Dirt Track World Championship Portsmouth, OH $100,000 100