Port Royal Welcomes New Division And Event Title Sponsors

PORT ROYAL, PA – A fold of new sponsors has recently signed on to sponsor Port Royal Speedways cast of premier auto racing divisions and events.

The historic oval welcomes new division title sponsors Creasy Signs of Bloomsburg and Juniata Junction of Mifflintown while River Valley Builders of Middleburg will increase its sponsorship role for the new 2017 season.

Creasy Signs of Bloomsburg, doing custom design, painting and graphics work for some 35 years has taken over the title sponsorship role of the Port Royal 305 Sprint Series, sanctioned by the PASS/IMCA 305 sprints.

“Port Royal is always making improvements and the 305s are a growing and competitive class and we want to be involved there,” said Jeff Creasy about his decision to fly the Creasy banner in a sponsorship role of the speedway itself.

The Creasy Signs Port Royal Speedway 305 Sprint Series will compete at the oval on eight occasions during the upcoming season, first on April 1 followed by dates on April 22, May 13, June 10, June 24, August 5, August 26 and October 7.

Each of the eight races will carry full points toward becoming the 2017 series champion, declared after the final event in October.

Juniata Junction Restaurant of 5813 William Penn Highway in Mifflintown will take over title sponsorship of the Xtreme Stocks in 2017.

The popular local restaurant is located at the traffic light positioned at the intersection of Rt. 75 and William Penn Highway when heading northeast after leaving the speedway and can be found on the web at www.juniatarestaurant.com and also on facebook.

The Juniata Junction Xtreme Stocks will race at Port Royal in eight appearances as well during the 2017 season.

Juniata Junction has been a contingency sponsor of the track in prior seasons before moving up to its current role.

River Valley Builders has sponsored the 305 sprint series at the track since its inception several years ago and in 2017 RVB has taken over the title sponsorship role of the ovals thrilling super late model division.

The River Valley Builders super late models currently have a total of 21 dates on the season itinerary including massive shows sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series on April 23 and by the World of Outlaws on August 19.

Other big late model programs include late model speedweek in June, appearances by the UFO Late Model Series and the Butch Renninger Memorial in September.

River Valley Builders is a top modular home designer and builder where you can design and plan your own home by calling 717.994.0575 and by visiting www.rivervalleybuild.com.

FNB Mifflintown Joins As 50th Annual Tuscarora 50 $50,000 To Win Sponsor

With 12 locations in the mid-state, First National Bank of Mifflintown has announced its partnership with Port Royal Speedway to help present the September 9, 50th annual Tuscarora 50 paying $50,000 to the winner.

Located at www.fnbmifflintown.com on the internet, FNB of Mifflintown has long been a sponsor at the track and joins other presenting event sponsors: Packer’s Concessions, Weikert’s Livestock, Ramsey’s Car Washes, Hamilton Motorsports, Hoseheads.com, J & S Fabrication, Slivinski Law Offices, Mike Cleck Paving and Aumiller’s Insurance.

The September 9 Arctic Cat All Stars-sanctioned, 50th Annual Tuscarora 50 paying $50,000 to win and boasting a total purse of some $100,000 will be the richest event ever held at Port Royal Speedway since auto racing began at the track in the late 1930s.