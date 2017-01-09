Port Royal Unveils Aggressive 2017 Schedule

PORT ROYAL, PA – Port Royal Speedway has released an ambitious 31-date slate of racing events for the upcoming 2017 season.

The schedule is filled with some of the biggest shows for stock cars and sprint cars to ever take place at the historic oval since auto racing began there in the late 1930s.

The 2017 season gets underway with the season opener on Saturday, March 11 with a twin bill of Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints and River Valley Builders super late models.

Two more two-division shows round out the month of March while all three shows offer a 5 pm starting time.

In total, 29 of the 31 dates feature 410 sprints cars while 21 events include the super late models.

Also back for regular action in 2017 will be the Gray’s Auto and Towing 355 econo late models, the Juniata Junction xtreme stocks and the Creasy Signs 305 sprint series.

News has already been broken regarding the biggest events of the season for the 410 sprints and the super late models.

For the late models, must see events include the first appearance in Central Pennsylvania by the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Challenge Series paying $10,000 to win on Sunday, April 23 followed up by a $10,000 to win World of Outlaws late model program on Saturday, August 19.

Other big late model events include Late Model Speedweek June 3, the Fallen Heroes Championship May 27, the Butch Renninger UFO Late Model Memorial on September 2 to kick off the Juniata County Fair and the first show of the year for the UFO series on March 25.

And back for a second season in 2017 is the Moon Shine Camo Rt. 35 Port Royal/Selinsgrove Speedway Late Model Challenge Series with Port Royal dates paying $2,000 to win slated for April 29, July 8 and September 8 with the September program again crowing the six-date, dual-track series champion.

Sanctioned by Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints, the 50th annual Tuscarora 50 on September 9 will be celebrated in a huge way with a $50,000 to win event offering a total purse of some $100,000 to make it the richest and biggest event of all-time at the Juniata County oval.

The Arctic Cat All Stars will also sanction the Night Before The 50 on September 8 and the second running of the Keith Kauffman Classic on Saturday, April 29.

The USAC 410 sprints will again appear at the track in 2017 this time joined by the regular Port Royal 410 sprints for a fantastic sprint car spectacular on June 17.

The Packer’s Concessions Bob Weikert Memorial for 410 sprints weekend is slated for Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28 with the super late models joining the fun on Saturday and the URC 360 sprints on the program for the Sunday finale.

The Weikert Memorial sprints will vie for $5,000 to win on Saturday and $10,000 to win on Sunday night.

Other big sprint car shows of note include two PA Speedweek events at the track again in 2017, coming on Thursday, July 6 and on Saturday, July 8. The Living Legends Dream Race has a new date this season, slated for July 29.

The month of October sees the World of Outlaws sprint cars return for a one-day stand on Saturday, October 14 followed by the season finale Open Wheel Madness program of 410 sprints, URC 360 sprints and 305 sprints on October 21.

Highlights for the 305 sprint series at the track in 2017 include the make-up of the 2016 Keystone RaceSaver Blue Collar Classic on April 22 and the 2017 installment on October 7.

Both the econo late models and the xtreme stocks will compete as usual during the season with a few races for each division carrying increased purses including a $1,200 to win event for econo lates billed as the Dave Kepner Tribute in July.

The full schedule of events will be posted on the speedway’s official website, portroyalspeedway.com, in the very near future.

Stay up to date with all Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.