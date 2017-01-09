Pierce Makes it Two in a Row in Wild West Shootout

By LONNIE WHEATLEY

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ – Bobby Pierce picked off his second win in as many rounds of 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts action by racing to victory lane in Sunday night’s 30-lap Super Late Model feature at the Arizona Speedway.

But, after wiring the field in Saturday night’s opener, the Oakwood, IL, shoe had to work for Sunday’s $5,000 score, taking command on a lap 15 restart and then leading the rest of the way to secure the win aboard the Allgayer, Inc./Bob Pierce Race Cars No. 32.

“I’m outta breath after that one,” Pierce said in victory lane.

While Pierce bested the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport, other Sunday night Wild West Shootout winners included Dustin Strand in USRA Modifieds and Chad Olsen in X-Modifieds.

While Pierce led the Late Model feature to the green flag from the pole position, he spent the early portion of the race chasing fellow front row starter Garrett Alberson. Alberson paced the opening dozen circuits before Brandon Overton took command on a lap 13 restart.

Another restart two laps later following a multi-car melee in turns three and four in which Justin Duty got upside down opened the door for Pierce, as he slid in front of Overton for the lead in turns one and two as the green flag flew again.

“I had seen Brandon try it earlier and decided to give it a try,” Pierce explained. “I had a really good run on the bottom, then I pushed a little getting into one so hopefully I didn’t mess him up.”

Once out front, the 20-year-old set sail and checked out on the field to keep his hopes of the Keyser Manufacturing $250,000 bonus for a six-race sweep alive.

In his wake, Overton surrendered second with a bobble exiting turn four on the 22nd lap, leaving Chris Simpson and Jimmy Mars to battle it out for runner-up honors. Simpson worked the low side of the track to ultimately earn runner-up honors with Mars settling for third.

“I had to dedicate to the bottom,” Simpson said afterward. “I lost some spots early until I figured out three and four.”

Mars said of his third-place finish, “We were alright, it was kind of come and go for me.”

Overton settled for fourth while Earl Pearson, Jr., rounded out the top five for the second night in a row. R.C. Whitwell turned in the night’s top passing performance by charging from the 21st starting position to capture sixth at the line.

While he was the first one to exit the Super Late Model feature, the night wasn’t a complete loss for Grand Forks, North Dakota’s Dustin Strand as he raced to victory lane in the 25-lap MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential main event.

Strand capitalized on his front row outside starting position to take the win ahead of pole starter David McDonald, Matt Leer, Matt Gilbertson and Shane Sabraski.

In RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson action, the winner’s loot went to Minnesota for the second night in a row as Chad Olsen charged to victory lane in the 25-lapper from the third starting position.

Olsen took the checkered flag ahead of Shawn Strong, who rallied from 23rd to capture runner-up honors, with Preston Carr, Saturday night winner Travis Schulte and Rusty Kollman rounding out the top five.

The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway with Round Three on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with ensuing rounds to follow on Friday through Sunday, January 13-15.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

Arizona Speedway – Sunday, January 8, 2017

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Two of Six:

