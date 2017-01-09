Pierce Makes it Two in a Row in Wild West Shootout

By LONNIE WHEATLEY

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ – Bobby Pierce picked off his second win in as many rounds of 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts action by racing to victory lane in Sunday night’s 30-lap Super Late Model feature at the Arizona Speedway.

But, after wiring the field in Saturday night’s opener, the Oakwood, IL, shoe had to work for Sunday’s $5,000 score, taking command on a lap 15 restart and then leading the rest of the way to secure the win aboard the Allgayer, Inc./Bob Pierce Race Cars No. 32.

“I’m outta breath after that one,” Pierce said in victory lane.

While Pierce bested the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport, other Sunday night Wild West Shootout winners included Dustin Strand in USRA Modifieds and Chad Olsen in X-Modifieds.

While Pierce led the Late Model feature to the green flag from the pole position, he spent the early portion of the race chasing fellow front row starter Garrett Alberson.  Alberson paced the opening dozen circuits before Brandon Overton took command on a lap 13 restart.

Another restart two laps later following a multi-car melee in turns three and four in which Justin Duty got upside down opened the door for Pierce, as he slid in front of Overton for the lead in turns one and two as the green flag flew again.

“I had seen Brandon try it earlier and decided to give it a try,” Pierce explained.  “I had a really good run on the bottom, then I pushed a little getting into one so hopefully I didn’t mess him up.”

Once out front, the 20-year-old set sail and checked out on the field to keep his hopes of the Keyser Manufacturing $250,000 bonus for a six-race sweep alive.

In his wake, Overton surrendered second with a bobble exiting turn four on the 22nd lap, leaving Chris Simpson and Jimmy Mars to battle it out for runner-up honors.  Simpson worked the low side of the track to ultimately earn runner-up honors with Mars settling for third.

“I had to dedicate to the bottom,” Simpson said afterward.  “I lost some spots early until I figured out three and four.”

Mars said of his third-place finish, “We were alright, it was kind of come and go for me.”

Overton settled for fourth while Earl Pearson, Jr., rounded out the top five for the second night in a row.  R.C. Whitwell turned in the night’s top passing performance by charging from the 21st starting position to capture sixth at the line.

While he was the first one to exit the Super Late Model feature, the night wasn’t a complete loss for Grand Forks, North Dakota’s Dustin Strand as he raced to victory lane in the 25-lap MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential main event.

Strand capitalized on his front row outside starting position to take the win ahead of pole starter David McDonald, Matt Leer, Matt Gilbertson and Shane Sabraski.

In RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson action, the winner’s loot went to Minnesota for the second night in a row as Chad Olsen charged to victory lane in the 25-lapper from the third starting position.

Olsen took the checkered flag ahead of Shawn Strong, who rallied from 23rd to capture runner-up honors, with Preston Carr, Saturday night winner Travis Schulte and Rusty Kollman rounding out the top five.

The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway with Round Three on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with ensuing rounds to follow on Friday through Sunday, January 13-15.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.

Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25.  Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000.  The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona.  Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

Saturday and Sunday races will go green at 5 p.m. with Wednesday and Friday events starting at 7 p.m.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix.  From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side.  For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners:  Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

Arizona Speedway – Sunday, January 8, 2017

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.015, 2. 91-Tyler Erb 15.231, 3. 42s-Brandon Overton 15.277, 4. 17-Billy Franklin 15.342, 5. 0-Jake O’Neil 15.417, 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.641, 7. 46-Darren Coffell 15.771, 8. 74w-Collen Winebarger 16.160, 9. 26-Jon Brinkley 16.171, 10. 8-Kye Frick 16.172.

Group 2:  1. F5-Garret Alberson 14.947, 2. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr. 14.977, 3. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.062, 4. 7k-Jason Kroh 15.063, 5. 157-Mike Marlar 15.066, 6. 21-Billy Moyer 15.089, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.478, 8. 44-Cole Schill 15.841, 9. 54-Carlos Altumada 16.271, 10. 6T-Terry Carter 16.311.

Group 3:  1. 20-Rodney Sanders 14.830, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.066, 3. 54x-David Breazeale 15.145, 4. 2-Bobby Hogge 15.417, 5. 32b-Clay Daly 15.501, 6. 75-Terry Phillips 15.557, 7. 91T-Tony Toste 16.643, 8. 43-Dave Deetz 17.104, 9. 22g-Paul Guglielman 17.204, 10. R5-Brian Klein 17.374.

Group 4:  1. 58-A.J. Diemel 15.060, 2. 98-Jason Rauen 15.123, 3. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.325, 4. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr. 15.445, 5. 86-Kyle Beard 15.522, 6. 5x-John Duty 15.555, 7. 12-Nick Bartels 15.698, 8. 11x-Steve Drake 15.783, 9. 53-Andrew Kosiski 15.962, 10. 12J-Greg Jelvik 17.264.

Group 5:  1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.106, 2. 71-Dustin Strand 15.366, 3. 15k-Justin Kay 15.435, 4. 15-Justin Duty 15.643, 5. 37-Scott Ward 15.893, 6. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.112, 7. 78s-Steve Stultz 16.713, 8. 24-Jon Ortega 16.780, 9. 17x-Larry Childress 17.028.

Heat Races – Top 4 advance to “A” Main, balance to 3 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 42s-Brandon Overton 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 3. 91-Tyler Erb, 4. 0-Jake O’Neil, 5. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 7. 17-Billy Franklin, 8. 46-Darren Coffell, 9. 8-Kye Frick, 10. 26-Jon Brinkley.

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. F5-Garret Alberson, 2. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 3. 21-Billy Moyer, 4. 157-Mike Marlar, 5. 7k-Jason Krohn, 6. 51-Joey Moriarty, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 44-Cole Schill, 9. 54-Carlos Altumada, 10. 6T-Terry Carter.

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 20-Rodney Sanders, 3. 54x-David Breazeale, 4. 2-Bobby Hogge, 5. 32b-Clay Daly, 6. 75-Terry Phillips, 7. 91T-Tony Toste, 8. R5-Brian Klein, 9. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 10. 43-Dave Deetz.

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 98-Jason Rauen, 3. 58-A.J. Diemel, 4. 33c-Chad Mahder, 5. 12-Nick Bartels, 6. 86-Kyle Beard, 7. 5x-John Duty, 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 9. 11x-Steve Drake, 10. 12J-Greg Jelvik.

Heat Five (8 Laps):  1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 71-Dustin Strand, 3. 15k-Justin Kay, 4. 15-Justin Duty, 5. 37-Scott Ward, 6. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 7. 78s-Steve Stultz, 8. 24-Jon Ortega, 9. 17x-Larry Childress.

“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 2. 51-Joey Moriarty, 3. 37-Scott Ward, 4. 91T-Tony Toste, 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 6. 17-Billy Franklin, 7. 44-Cole Schill, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 32b-Clay Daly, 10. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 11. 17x-Larry Childress, 12. 86-Kyle Beard, 13. 8-Kye Frick.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 7k-Jason Krohn, 2. 75-Terry Phillips, 3. 12-Nick Bartels, 4. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 5. 11x-Steve Drake, 6. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 46-Darren Coffell, 9. 24-Jon Ortega, 10. R5-Brian Klein, 11. 43-Dave Deetz, 12. 26-Jon Brinkley, 13. 5x-John Duty, 14. 54-Carlos Altumada.

Pro Power Dash:

Dash (10 Laps):  1. 37-Scott Ward, 2. 11x-Steve Drake, 3. 91T-Tony Toste, 4. 12-Nick Bartels, 5. 17-Billy Franklin, 6. 44-Cole Schill, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 46-Darren Coffell, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 78s-Steve Stultz, 11. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 12. 53-Andrew Kosiski.

“A” Main

“A” Main (30 Laps):  1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 4. 42-Brandon Overton, 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 7. 54x-David Breazeale, 8. F5-Garrett Alberson, 9. 20-Rodney Sanders, 10. 91-Tyler Erb, 11. 2-Bobby Hogge, 12. 21-Billy Moyer, 13. 33c-Chad Mahder, 14. 75-Terry Phillips, 15. 51-Joey Moriarty, 16. 0-Jake O’Neil, 17. 58-A.J. Diemel, 18. 15-Justy Duty, 19. 157-Mike Marlar, 20. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 21. 98-Jason Rauen, 22. 15k-Justin Kay, 23. 7k-Jason Krohn, 24. 71-Dustin Strand.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential

Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 2. J17-Jake Gallardo, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. 6-Casey Skyberg, 5. 37jr-Morgan Ward, 6. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 7. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 8. 78-Cory Wier, 9. 11x-Rich Loftus, 10. 23h-Terry Haren, 11. 25-Rodney Sanders.

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 5. 171-Philip Houston, 6. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 7. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 8. L8-Brian Schultz, 9. 111-Bumper Jones, 10. 15x-Kenny Mayer, 11. 21x-Dustin Bluhm.

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 30-Matt Leer, 2. 131-Royal Jones, 3. 10c-Chad Olsen, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 5L-Cody Laney, 6. A1-Phil Dixon, 7. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 8. 111x-Logan Drake, 9. 44-Christy Barnett, 10. 8-Wesley Summers, 11. 71x-Jesse Hoskins.

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. G17-Fito Gallardo, 2. R1-Jay Richardson, 3. 52x-David McDonald, 4. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 5. 29d-Brad Dierks, 6. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 7. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 8. 1s-Scott Bintz, 9. D25-David Tanner, 10. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 11. 81-Walter Ball.

“B” Main – Top 4 advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 2. 5L-Cody Laney, 3. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 4. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 5. A1-Phil Dixon, 6. 11x-Rich Loftus, 7. L8-Brian Schultz, 8. 78-Cory Wier, 9. D25-David Tanner, 10. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 11. 15x-Kenny Mayer, 12. 81-Walter Ball, 13. 37jr-Morgan Ward, 14. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 15. 111-Bumper Jones, 16. 44-Christy Barnett, 17. 8-Wesley Summers, 18. 1s-Scott Bintz.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps):  1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 52x-David McDonald, 3. 30-Matt Leer, 4. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 5. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 6. 20RT-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 7. J17-Jake Gallardo, 8. 10c-Chad Olsen, 9. 15k-Justin Kay, 10. 29d-Brad Dierks, 11. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 12. G17-Fito Gallardo, 13. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 14. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 15. R1-Jay Richardson, 16. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 17. 5L-Cody Laney, 18. 131-Royal Jones, 19. 171-Philip Houston, 20. 6-Casey Skyberg, 21. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 22. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 23. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 24. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell.

RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 2. 2jg-Jason George, 3. 4h-Grant Hall, 4. 10o-Chad Olsen, 5. 13s-Jess Brekke, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 18x-Clark Swartz, 8. 19-Lucas Rodin, 9. 14-Shawn Strong, 10. 8w-Kenny Wyman, 11. 56-Terry Bahr.

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 17s-Lance Schill, 2. 3T-Travis Schulte, 3. 1s-Scott Bintz, 4. 5-Ron Schreiner, 5. 67-Rex Conrad, 6. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 7. 36-Jeff Gray, 8. 35-Grant Southworth, 9. Ak47-Rex Higgins, 10. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 11. 62-John Parlmey.

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 5c-Preston Carr, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 4. 0h-Chard Horst, 5. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 6. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 7. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 99-Brady Bjella, 9. 10c-Cole Haugland, 10. T39-Lupe Gomez.

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 20T-Mike Tanner, 2. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 3. 32-Eric Hauglane, 4. 11g-Josh Griggs, 5. 23-Mark Simon, 6. 84-Mike Goodwin, 7. 96f-Eric Folsted, 8. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 9. 17-Harland Moorehart, 10. 22k-Mark Kohaykewch.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 18x-Clark Swartz, 2. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 3. 14-Shawn Strong, 4. 99-Brady Bjella, 5. 11g-Josh Griggs, 6. 8w-Kenny Wyman, 7. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 8. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 9. 96f-Eric Folsted, 10. 10c-Cole Haugland, 11. 22k-Mark Kohaykewch, 12. 19-Lucas Rodin, 13. 17-Harland Moorehart, 14. 84-Mike Goodwin, 15. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 16. T39-Lupe Gomez, 17. 36-Jeff Gray, 18. Ak47-Rex Higgins.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps):  1. 10o-Chad Olsen, 2. 14-Shawn Strong, 3. 5c-Preston Carr, 4. 3T-Travis Schulte, 5. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 6. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 7. 18x-Clark Swartz, 8. 20T-Mike Tanner, 9. 4h-Grant Hall, 10. 1s-Scott Bintz, 11. 23-Mark Simon, 12. 13s-Jess Brekke, 13. 2jg-Jason George, 14. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 15. 32-Eric Hauglane, 16. 0h-Chad Horst, 17. 67-Rex Conrad, 18. 17s-Lance Schill, 19. 99-Brady Bjella, 20. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 21. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 22. 11-Brian Kakela, 23. 5-Ron Schreiner, 24. 34-Jamie Thorstad.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Two of Six:

 

Late Models

  

1

32p

 Bobby Pierce

138

2

32

 Chris Simpson

127

3

42

 Brandon Overton

124

4

1

 Earl Pearson Jr

117

5

28m

 Jimmy Mars

102

6

54

 David Breazeale

102

7

20

 Rodney Sanders

100

8

33x

 Ricky Thornton Jr

80

9

F5

 Garrett Alberson

74

10

21

 Billy Moyer

74

11

96RC

 RC Whitwell

73

12

91

 Tyler Erb

66

13

33c

 Chad Mahder

65

14

157

 Mike Marlar

63

15

7k

 Jason Krohn

59

16

2

 Bobby Hogge

57

17

98

 Jason Rauen

56

18

71

 Dustin Strand

53

19

15k

 Justin Kay

43

20

75

 Terry Phillips

40

21

51

 Joey Moriarty

32

22

0

 Jake O’Neil

31

23

58

 AJ Diemel

27

24

15

 Justin Duty

26

25

37

 Scott Ward

23

26

86

 Kyle Beard

20

27

5x

 John Duty

20

28

74w

 Collen Winebarger

14

29

32b

 Clay Daly

9

30

38

 Thomas Hunziker

9

31

12

 Nick Bartels

8

32

91t

 Tony Toste

8

33

17

 Billy Franklin

8

34

46

 Darren Coffell

7

35

78

 Steve Stultz

6

36

11x

 Steve Drake

6

37

44

 Cole Schill

6

38

43

 Dave  Deetz

6

39

10n

 Rob Sanders

5

40

53

 Andrew Kosiski

5

41

54

 Carlos Altumada

5

42

24x

 Rick Ortega

4

43

6T

 Terry Carter

4

44

8

 Kye Frick

4

45

17

 Larry Childress

4

46

R5

 Brian Klein

4

47

12J

 Greg Jelvik

3

48

22g

 Paul Guglielman

3

49

74

 Dan Diebel

3

50

26

 Jon Brinkley

2

51

24

 Jon Ortega

2

52

89

 James Laing

1
       
       
 

Modifieds

  

1

20RT

 Ricky Thornton Jr

127

2

7A

 Shane Sabraski

114

3

30

 Matt Leer

107

4

G17

 Fito Gallardo

106

5

71

 Dustin Strand

102

6

15k

 Justin Kay

93

7

R1

 Jay Richardson

84

8

52x

 David McDonald

82

9

26

 Shawn Fletcher

79

10

34

 Mickey Lassiter

77

11

J17

 Jake Gallardo

74

12

29d

 Brad Dierks

71

13

23

 Matt Gilbertson

62

14

5m

 Tyler McDonald

61

15

6

 Casey Skyberg

52

16

171

 Philip Houston

50

17

10c

 Chad Olsen

49

18

A1

 Phil Dixon

47

19

111

 Bumper Jones

43

20

96RC

 RC Whitwell

42

21

5L

 Cody Laney

38

22

2J

 Blake Jegtvig

35

23

131

 Royal Jones

30

24

77t

 Tripp Gaylord

29

25

71x

 Jesse Hoskins

29

26

11x

 Rich Loftus

24

27

30J

 Justin Rexwinkle

21

28

65x

 Carlos Ahumada Jr

20

29

1s

 Johnny Scott

17

30

7R

 Ryan Gaylord

14

31

37JR

 Morgan Ward

8

32

111x

 Logan Drake

7

33

23h

 Terry Haren

6

34

1x

 Walter Ball

5

35

8

 Wesley Summers

5

36

44

 Christy Barnett

5

37

D25

 David Tanner

4

38

78

 Cory Wier

4

39

15x

 Kenny Mayer

4

40

50F

 Brandon Farrington

3

41

21x

 Dustin Bluhm

3

42

51

 Alex Guthmiller

3

43

L8

 Brian Schultz

3

44

59

 Mark Stewart

3

45

1s

 Scott Bintz

2

46

25

 Rodney Sanders

1

47

7

 Wayne McCleskey

1
       
       
 

X-Mods

  

1

3T

 Travis Schulte

132

2

10o

 Chad Olsen

129

3

1sx

 Rusty Kollman

104

4

5c

 Preston Carr

91

5

1s

 Scott Bintz

91

6

20T

 Mike Tanner

89

7

18s

 Clark Swartz

88

8

11

 Brian Kakela

87

9

14

 Shawn Strong

85

10

7

 Brandon Mehrwerth

78

11

32

 Eric Hauglane

69

12

5

 Ron Schreiner

67

13

17e

 Neil Eckhart

64

14

4h

 Grant Hall

58

15

5k

 Tyler Kaeter

53

16

71az

 Tyler Mecl

51

17

17s

 Lance Schill

47

18

67

 Rex Conrad

43

19

45

 Dustin Bluhm

42

20

19

 Lucas Rodin

40

21

2JG

 Jason George

39

22

23

 Mark Simon

37

23

13b

 Jess Breke

35

24

35

 Grant Southworth

33

25

0h

 Chad Horst

29

26

17m

 Ashley Mehrwerth

26

27

99

 Brady Bjella

22

28

34

 Jamie Thorstad

20

29

8272

 Sherman Barnett

12

30

ak47

 Rex Higgins

11

31

11g

 Josh Griggs

8

32

84

 Mike Goodwin

8

33

71

 Jesse Hoskins

7

34

96F

 Eric Folsted

6

35

56

 Terry Bahr

6

36

T39

 Lupe Gomez

6

37

8w

 Kenny Wyman

6

38

36

 Jeff Gray

5

39

22k

 Mark Kohaykewych

5

40

10c

 Cole Haugland

4

41

17

 Harland Moorehart

4

42

10m

 Cody Miller

4

43

15

 Speedy Madrid

3

44

9

 Ron Poe

3

45

0

 Brian Hatlestad

2

46

62

 John Parlmey

1
