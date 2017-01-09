Pierce Makes it Two in a Row in Wild West Shootout
By LONNIE WHEATLEY
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ – Bobby Pierce picked off his second win in as many rounds of 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts action by racing to victory lane in Sunday night’s 30-lap Super Late Model feature at the Arizona Speedway.
But, after wiring the field in Saturday night’s opener, the Oakwood, IL, shoe had to work for Sunday’s $5,000 score, taking command on a lap 15 restart and then leading the rest of the way to secure the win aboard the Allgayer, Inc./Bob Pierce Race Cars No. 32.
“I’m outta breath after that one,” Pierce said in victory lane.
While Pierce bested the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport, other Sunday night Wild West Shootout winners included Dustin Strand in USRA Modifieds and Chad Olsen in X-Modifieds.
While Pierce led the Late Model feature to the green flag from the pole position, he spent the early portion of the race chasing fellow front row starter Garrett Alberson. Alberson paced the opening dozen circuits before Brandon Overton took command on a lap 13 restart.
Another restart two laps later following a multi-car melee in turns three and four in which Justin Duty got upside down opened the door for Pierce, as he slid in front of Overton for the lead in turns one and two as the green flag flew again.
“I had seen Brandon try it earlier and decided to give it a try,” Pierce explained. “I had a really good run on the bottom, then I pushed a little getting into one so hopefully I didn’t mess him up.”
Once out front, the 20-year-old set sail and checked out on the field to keep his hopes of the Keyser Manufacturing $250,000 bonus for a six-race sweep alive.
In his wake, Overton surrendered second with a bobble exiting turn four on the 22nd lap, leaving Chris Simpson and Jimmy Mars to battle it out for runner-up honors. Simpson worked the low side of the track to ultimately earn runner-up honors with Mars settling for third.
“I had to dedicate to the bottom,” Simpson said afterward. “I lost some spots early until I figured out three and four.”
Mars said of his third-place finish, “We were alright, it was kind of come and go for me.”
Overton settled for fourth while Earl Pearson, Jr., rounded out the top five for the second night in a row. R.C. Whitwell turned in the night’s top passing performance by charging from the 21st starting position to capture sixth at the line.
While he was the first one to exit the Super Late Model feature, the night wasn’t a complete loss for Grand Forks, North Dakota’s Dustin Strand as he raced to victory lane in the 25-lap MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential main event.
Strand capitalized on his front row outside starting position to take the win ahead of pole starter David McDonald, Matt Leer, Matt Gilbertson and Shane Sabraski.
In RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson action, the winner’s loot went to Minnesota for the second night in a row as Chad Olsen charged to victory lane in the 25-lapper from the third starting position.
Olsen took the checkered flag ahead of Shawn Strong, who rallied from 23rd to capture runner-up honors, with Preston Carr, Saturday night winner Travis Schulte and Rusty Kollman rounding out the top five.
The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway with Round Three on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with ensuing rounds to follow on Friday through Sunday, January 13-15.
A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.
Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25. Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.
Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.
Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.
Saturday and Sunday races will go green at 5 p.m. with Wednesday and Friday events starting at 7 p.m.
Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.
Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results
Arizona Speedway – Sunday, January 8, 2017
Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:
Qualifying:
Group 1: 1. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.015, 2. 91-Tyler Erb 15.231, 3. 42s-Brandon Overton 15.277, 4. 17-Billy Franklin 15.342, 5. 0-Jake O’Neil 15.417, 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.641, 7. 46-Darren Coffell 15.771, 8. 74w-Collen Winebarger 16.160, 9. 26-Jon Brinkley 16.171, 10. 8-Kye Frick 16.172.
Group 2: 1. F5-Garret Alberson 14.947, 2. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr. 14.977, 3. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.062, 4. 7k-Jason Kroh 15.063, 5. 157-Mike Marlar 15.066, 6. 21-Billy Moyer 15.089, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.478, 8. 44-Cole Schill 15.841, 9. 54-Carlos Altumada 16.271, 10. 6T-Terry Carter 16.311.
Group 3: 1. 20-Rodney Sanders 14.830, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.066, 3. 54x-David Breazeale 15.145, 4. 2-Bobby Hogge 15.417, 5. 32b-Clay Daly 15.501, 6. 75-Terry Phillips 15.557, 7. 91T-Tony Toste 16.643, 8. 43-Dave Deetz 17.104, 9. 22g-Paul Guglielman 17.204, 10. R5-Brian Klein 17.374.
Group 4: 1. 58-A.J. Diemel 15.060, 2. 98-Jason Rauen 15.123, 3. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.325, 4. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr. 15.445, 5. 86-Kyle Beard 15.522, 6. 5x-John Duty 15.555, 7. 12-Nick Bartels 15.698, 8. 11x-Steve Drake 15.783, 9. 53-Andrew Kosiski 15.962, 10. 12J-Greg Jelvik 17.264.
Group 5: 1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.106, 2. 71-Dustin Strand 15.366, 3. 15k-Justin Kay 15.435, 4. 15-Justin Duty 15.643, 5. 37-Scott Ward 15.893, 6. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.112, 7. 78s-Steve Stultz 16.713, 8. 24-Jon Ortega 16.780, 9. 17x-Larry Childress 17.028.
Heat Races – Top 4 advance to “A” Main, balance to 3 “B” Mains
Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 42s-Brandon Overton 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 3. 91-Tyler Erb, 4. 0-Jake O’Neil, 5. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 7. 17-Billy Franklin, 8. 46-Darren Coffell, 9. 8-Kye Frick, 10. 26-Jon Brinkley.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. F5-Garret Alberson, 2. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 3. 21-Billy Moyer, 4. 157-Mike Marlar, 5. 7k-Jason Krohn, 6. 51-Joey Moriarty, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 44-Cole Schill, 9. 54-Carlos Altumada, 10. 6T-Terry Carter.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 20-Rodney Sanders, 3. 54x-David Breazeale, 4. 2-Bobby Hogge, 5. 32b-Clay Daly, 6. 75-Terry Phillips, 7. 91T-Tony Toste, 8. R5-Brian Klein, 9. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 10. 43-Dave Deetz.
Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 98-Jason Rauen, 3. 58-A.J. Diemel, 4. 33c-Chad Mahder, 5. 12-Nick Bartels, 6. 86-Kyle Beard, 7. 5x-John Duty, 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 9. 11x-Steve Drake, 10. 12J-Greg Jelvik.
Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 71-Dustin Strand, 3. 15k-Justin Kay, 4. 15-Justin Duty, 5. 37-Scott Ward, 6. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 7. 78s-Steve Stultz, 8. 24-Jon Ortega, 9. 17x-Larry Childress.
“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main
First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 2. 51-Joey Moriarty, 3. 37-Scott Ward, 4. 91T-Tony Toste, 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 6. 17-Billy Franklin, 7. 44-Cole Schill, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 32b-Clay Daly, 10. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 11. 17x-Larry Childress, 12. 86-Kyle Beard, 13. 8-Kye Frick.
Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 7k-Jason Krohn, 2. 75-Terry Phillips, 3. 12-Nick Bartels, 4. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 5. 11x-Steve Drake, 6. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 46-Darren Coffell, 9. 24-Jon Ortega, 10. R5-Brian Klein, 11. 43-Dave Deetz, 12. 26-Jon Brinkley, 13. 5x-John Duty, 14. 54-Carlos Altumada.
Pro Power Dash:
Dash (10 Laps): 1. 37-Scott Ward, 2. 11x-Steve Drake, 3. 91T-Tony Toste, 4. 12-Nick Bartels, 5. 17-Billy Franklin, 6. 44-Cole Schill, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 46-Darren Coffell, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 78s-Steve Stultz, 11. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 12. 53-Andrew Kosiski.
“A” Main
“A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 4. 42-Brandon Overton, 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 7. 54x-David Breazeale, 8. F5-Garrett Alberson, 9. 20-Rodney Sanders, 10. 91-Tyler Erb, 11. 2-Bobby Hogge, 12. 21-Billy Moyer, 13. 33c-Chad Mahder, 14. 75-Terry Phillips, 15. 51-Joey Moriarty, 16. 0-Jake O’Neil, 17. 58-A.J. Diemel, 18. 15-Justy Duty, 19. 157-Mike Marlar, 20. 33x-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 21. 98-Jason Rauen, 22. 15k-Justin Kay, 23. 7k-Jason Krohn, 24. 71-Dustin Strand.
MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential
Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main
Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 2. J17-Jake Gallardo, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. 6-Casey Skyberg, 5. 37jr-Morgan Ward, 6. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 7. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 8. 78-Cory Wier, 9. 11x-Rich Loftus, 10. 23h-Terry Haren, 11. 25-Rodney Sanders.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 5. 171-Philip Houston, 6. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 7. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 8. L8-Brian Schultz, 9. 111-Bumper Jones, 10. 15x-Kenny Mayer, 11. 21x-Dustin Bluhm.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 30-Matt Leer, 2. 131-Royal Jones, 3. 10c-Chad Olsen, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 5L-Cody Laney, 6. A1-Phil Dixon, 7. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 8. 111x-Logan Drake, 9. 44-Christy Barnett, 10. 8-Wesley Summers, 11. 71x-Jesse Hoskins.
Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. G17-Fito Gallardo, 2. R1-Jay Richardson, 3. 52x-David McDonald, 4. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 5. 29d-Brad Dierks, 6. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 7. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 8. 1s-Scott Bintz, 9. D25-David Tanner, 10. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 11. 81-Walter Ball.
“B” Main – Top 4 advance to “A” Main
“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 2. 5L-Cody Laney, 3. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 4. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 5. A1-Phil Dixon, 6. 11x-Rich Loftus, 7. L8-Brian Schultz, 8. 78-Cory Wier, 9. D25-David Tanner, 10. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 11. 15x-Kenny Mayer, 12. 81-Walter Ball, 13. 37jr-Morgan Ward, 14. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 15. 111-Bumper Jones, 16. 44-Christy Barnett, 17. 8-Wesley Summers, 18. 1s-Scott Bintz.
“A” Main
“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 52x-David McDonald, 3. 30-Matt Leer, 4. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 5. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 6. 20RT-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 7. J17-Jake Gallardo, 8. 10c-Chad Olsen, 9. 15k-Justin Kay, 10. 29d-Brad Dierks, 11. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 12. G17-Fito Gallardo, 13. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 14. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 15. R1-Jay Richardson, 16. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 17. 5L-Cody Laney, 18. 131-Royal Jones, 19. 171-Philip Houston, 20. 6-Casey Skyberg, 21. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 22. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 23. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 24. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell.
RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson
Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Mains
Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 2. 2jg-Jason George, 3. 4h-Grant Hall, 4. 10o-Chad Olsen, 5. 13s-Jess Brekke, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 18x-Clark Swartz, 8. 19-Lucas Rodin, 9. 14-Shawn Strong, 10. 8w-Kenny Wyman, 11. 56-Terry Bahr.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 17s-Lance Schill, 2. 3T-Travis Schulte, 3. 1s-Scott Bintz, 4. 5-Ron Schreiner, 5. 67-Rex Conrad, 6. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 7. 36-Jeff Gray, 8. 35-Grant Southworth, 9. Ak47-Rex Higgins, 10. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 11. 62-John Parlmey.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 5c-Preston Carr, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 4. 0h-Chard Horst, 5. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 6. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 7. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 99-Brady Bjella, 9. 10c-Cole Haugland, 10. T39-Lupe Gomez.
Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 20T-Mike Tanner, 2. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 3. 32-Eric Hauglane, 4. 11g-Josh Griggs, 5. 23-Mark Simon, 6. 84-Mike Goodwin, 7. 96f-Eric Folsted, 8. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 9. 17-Harland Moorehart, 10. 22k-Mark Kohaykewch.
“B” Mains – Top 4 from advance to “A” Main
“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 18x-Clark Swartz, 2. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 3. 14-Shawn Strong, 4. 99-Brady Bjella, 5. 11g-Josh Griggs, 6. 8w-Kenny Wyman, 7. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 8. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 9. 96f-Eric Folsted, 10. 10c-Cole Haugland, 11. 22k-Mark Kohaykewch, 12. 19-Lucas Rodin, 13. 17-Harland Moorehart, 14. 84-Mike Goodwin, 15. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 16. T39-Lupe Gomez, 17. 36-Jeff Gray, 18. Ak47-Rex Higgins.
“A” Main
“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 10o-Chad Olsen, 2. 14-Shawn Strong, 3. 5c-Preston Carr, 4. 3T-Travis Schulte, 5. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 6. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 7. 18x-Clark Swartz, 8. 20T-Mike Tanner, 9. 4h-Grant Hall, 10. 1s-Scott Bintz, 11. 23-Mark Simon, 12. 13s-Jess Brekke, 13. 2jg-Jason George, 14. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 15. 32-Eric Hauglane, 16. 0h-Chad Horst, 17. 67-Rex Conrad, 18. 17s-Lance Schill, 19. 99-Brady Bjella, 20. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 21. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 22. 11-Brian Kakela, 23. 5-Ron Schreiner, 24. 34-Jamie Thorstad.
Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Two of Six:
|
Late Models
|
1
|
32p
|Bobby Pierce
|
138
|
2
|
32
|Chris Simpson
|
127
|
3
|
42
|Brandon Overton
|
124
|
4
|
1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|
117
|
5
|
28m
|Jimmy Mars
|
102
|
6
|
54
|David Breazeale
|
102
|
7
|
20
|Rodney Sanders
|
100
|
8
|
33x
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|
80
|
9
|
F5
|Garrett Alberson
|
74
|
10
|
21
|Billy Moyer
|
74
|
11
|
96RC
|RC Whitwell
|
73
|
12
|
91
|Tyler Erb
|
66
|
13
|
33c
|Chad Mahder
|
65
|
14
|
157
|Mike Marlar
|
63
|
15
|
7k
|Jason Krohn
|
59
|
16
|
2
|Bobby Hogge
|
57
|
17
|
98
|Jason Rauen
|
56
|
18
|
71
|Dustin Strand
|
53
|
19
|
15k
|Justin Kay
|
43
|
20
|
75
|Terry Phillips
|
40
|
21
|
51
|Joey Moriarty
|
32
|
22
|
0
|Jake O’Neil
|
31
|
23
|
58
|AJ Diemel
|
27
|
24
|
15
|Justin Duty
|
26
|
25
|
37
|Scott Ward
|
23
|
26
|
86
|Kyle Beard
|
20
|
27
|
5x
|John Duty
|
20
|
28
|
74w
|Collen Winebarger
|
14
|
29
|
32b
|Clay Daly
|
9
|
30
|
38
|Thomas Hunziker
|
9
|
31
|
12
|Nick Bartels
|
8
|
32
|
91t
|Tony Toste
|
8
|
33
|
17
|Billy Franklin
|
8
|
34
|
46
|Darren Coffell
|
7
|
35
|
78
|Steve Stultz
|
6
|
36
|
11x
|Steve Drake
|
6
|
37
|
44
|Cole Schill
|
6
|
38
|
43
|Dave Deetz
|
6
|
39
|
10n
|Rob Sanders
|
5
|
40
|
53
|Andrew Kosiski
|
5
|
41
|
54
|Carlos Altumada
|
5
|
42
|
24x
|Rick Ortega
|
4
|
43
|
6T
|Terry Carter
|
4
|
44
|
8
|Kye Frick
|
4
|
45
|
17
|Larry Childress
|
4
|
46
|
R5
|Brian Klein
|
4
|
47
|
12J
|Greg Jelvik
|
3
|
48
|
22g
|Paul Guglielman
|
3
|
49
|
74
|Dan Diebel
|
3
|
50
|
26
|Jon Brinkley
|
2
|
51
|
24
|Jon Ortega
|
2
|
52
|
89
|James Laing
|
1
|
Modifieds
|
1
|
20RT
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|
127
|
2
|
7A
|Shane Sabraski
|
114
|
3
|
30
|Matt Leer
|
107
|
4
|
G17
|Fito Gallardo
|
106
|
5
|
71
|Dustin Strand
|
102
|
6
|
15k
|Justin Kay
|
93
|
7
|
R1
|Jay Richardson
|
84
|
8
|
52x
|David McDonald
|
82
|
9
|
26
|Shawn Fletcher
|
79
|
10
|
34
|Mickey Lassiter
|
77
|
11
|
J17
|Jake Gallardo
|
74
|
12
|
29d
|Brad Dierks
|
71
|
13
|
23
|Matt Gilbertson
|
62
|
14
|
5m
|Tyler McDonald
|
61
|
15
|
6
|Casey Skyberg
|
52
|
16
|
171
|Philip Houston
|
50
|
17
|
10c
|Chad Olsen
|
49
|
18
|
A1
|Phil Dixon
|
47
|
19
|
111
|Bumper Jones
|
43
|
20
|
96RC
|RC Whitwell
|
42
|
21
|
5L
|Cody Laney
|
38
|
22
|
2J
|Blake Jegtvig
|
35
|
23
|
131
|Royal Jones
|
30
|
24
|
77t
|Tripp Gaylord
|
29
|
25
|
71x
|Jesse Hoskins
|
29
|
26
|
11x
|Rich Loftus
|
24
|
27
|
30J
|Justin Rexwinkle
|
21
|
28
|
65x
|Carlos Ahumada Jr
|
20
|
29
|
1s
|Johnny Scott
|
17
|
30
|
7R
|Ryan Gaylord
|
14
|
31
|
37JR
|Morgan Ward
|
8
|
32
|
111x
|Logan Drake
|
7
|
33
|
23h
|Terry Haren
|
6
|
34
|
1x
|Walter Ball
|
5
|
35
|
8
|Wesley Summers
|
5
|
36
|
44
|Christy Barnett
|
5
|
37
|
D25
|David Tanner
|
4
|
38
|
78
|Cory Wier
|
4
|
39
|
15x
|Kenny Mayer
|
4
|
40
|
50F
|Brandon Farrington
|
3
|
41
|
21x
|Dustin Bluhm
|
3
|
42
|
51
|Alex Guthmiller
|
3
|
43
|
L8
|Brian Schultz
|
3
|
44
|
59
|Mark Stewart
|
3
|
45
|
1s
|Scott Bintz
|
2
|
46
|
25
|Rodney Sanders
|
1
|
47
|
7
|Wayne McCleskey
|
1
|
X-Mods
|
1
|
3T
|Travis Schulte
|
132
|
2
|
10o
|Chad Olsen
|
129
|
3
|
1sx
|Rusty Kollman
|
104
|
4
|
5c
|Preston Carr
|
91
|
5
|
1s
|Scott Bintz
|
91
|
6
|
20T
|Mike Tanner
|
89
|
7
|
18s
|Clark Swartz
|
88
|
8
|
11
|Brian Kakela
|
87
|
9
|
14
|Shawn Strong
|
85
|
10
|
7
|Brandon Mehrwerth
|
78
|
11
|
32
|Eric Hauglane
|
69
|
12
|
5
|Ron Schreiner
|
67
|
13
|
17e
|Neil Eckhart
|
64
|
14
|
4h
|Grant Hall
|
58
|
15
|
5k
|Tyler Kaeter
|
53
|
16
|
71az
|Tyler Mecl
|
51
|
17
|
17s
|Lance Schill
|
47
|
18
|
67
|Rex Conrad
|
43
|
19
|
45
|Dustin Bluhm
|
42
|
20
|
19
|Lucas Rodin
|
40
|
21
|
2JG
|Jason George
|
39
|
22
|
23
|Mark Simon
|
37
|
23
|
13b
|Jess Breke
|
35
|
24
|
35
|Grant Southworth
|
33
|
25
|
0h
|Chad Horst
|
29
|
26
|
17m
|Ashley Mehrwerth
|
26
|
27
|
99
|Brady Bjella
|
22
|
28
|
34
|Jamie Thorstad
|
20
|
29
|
8272
|Sherman Barnett
|
12
|
30
|
ak47
|Rex Higgins
|
11
|
31
|
11g
|Josh Griggs
|
8
|
32
|
84
|Mike Goodwin
|
8
|
33
|
71
|Jesse Hoskins
|
7
|
34
|
96F
|Eric Folsted
|
6
|
35
|
56
|Terry Bahr
|
6
|
36
|
T39
|Lupe Gomez
|
6
|
37
|
8w
|Kenny Wyman
|
6
|
38
|
36
|Jeff Gray
|
5
|
39
|
22k
|Mark Kohaykewych
|
5
|
40
|
10c
|Cole Haugland
|
4
|
41
|
17
|Harland Moorehart
|
4
|
42
|
10m
|Cody Miller
|
4
|
43
|
15
|Speedy Madrid
|
3
|
44
|
9
|Ron Poe
|
3
|
45
|
0
|Brian Hatlestad
|
2
|
46
|
62
|John Parlmey
|
1