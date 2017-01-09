Ryan Godown Celebrates Fourth New Egypt Speedway Title Worth $10,000 as 2016 Track Champions are Honored in Front of Packed Ballroom

NEW EGYPT – Despite 8+ inches of snow falling on the ground Saturday evening, it didn’t stop close to 250 people coming out and celebrating the 2016 New Egypt Speedway season at the Sheraton of Eatontown. Top honors in each division went to Ryan Godown (358 Modified), Bobby Butler (Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars), Bob Lineman Jr. (Sportsman), Brandon Grosso (Crate Modified), Mick Search (Street Stock), and Cale Ross (Rookie Sportsman). Every championship came down to the final points night in the six ultra competitive divisions.

Ringoes, NJ’s Ryan Godown secured his fourth overall track championship worth $10,000 by a single marker over Billy Pauch Jr. on the final night of the season to clinch the title, if either competitor finished one position higher or lower the outcome would have changed.

“We just never gave up”, said Godown. “We really didn’t have that great of a season, but we made sure we we’re finishing every race and for that this year it was really more the crew then me because they gave me a car that never failed.”

For Godown it was his fourth title in five years at the Ocean County D-Shaped oval and for that he took the time to thank long time supporter John Chemedlin.

“I really appreciate the honor to be able to drive that No. 747 car, without John not one or four championships would have been possible,” spoke Godown.

Billy Pauch Jr, Dominick Buffalino, Danny Bouc and Willie Osmun rounded out the Top-5 in 358 Modified points.

Bobby Butler picked up the first ever North East Wingless Sprint Car title at New Egypt Speedway by winning the final feature of the season. Butler also stole the show as he proposed to his long time girlfriend Brianne during his championship speech. She would say, yes.

Lou Cicconi, Johnny Cornell, Rich Mellor and Wayne Weaver completed the Top-5 in Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars Points.

Bob Lineman Jr. was your 2016 Sportsman Track Champion. For Lineman it was his second career track title in which his previous crown was won in 2013. Brandon Grosso, JT Trstensky, Cale Ross and Ryan Simmons finished out the Top-5 in Sportsman standings.

Brandon Grosso scored the 2016 Crate Modified Track Championship by coming from behind and defeating season-long points leader Billy Osmun III on the final points night after Osmun was involved in an incident. Grosso announced his plans to compete in the 358 Modified division at New Egypt Speedway in 2017 while running in select ARCA races as well. Billy Osmun III, Tom Tanner, Ryan Simmons and John Aumick filed out the Top-5 in Crate Modified points.

Mick Search who has been a competitor at New Egypt Speedway since 1998 finally scored his first career track championship. Search in his speech mentioned how close he came to winning that elusive first title in 2008 but came up short ending up second overall. Jon Meyer, Joe Reid, Dan Salmons and Kim Cooke were your Top-5 Street Stock point scorers.

Specialty awards were handed out to Andrew Bohn (358 Modified), Heidi Hedin (Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars), Alan Bleacher (Sportsman), John Criscione (Crate Modified) and Jon Meyer (Street Stocks) as most improved drivers. PJ Oliver’s immaculately prepared green-and-white No. 13xxx 358 Modified was voted Best Appearing Car and Lou Cicconi was voted on as the overall New Egypt Speedway Track Champion for his positive demeanor, always willing to help out a fellow competitor and overall being a really good person.

New Egypt Speedway kicks off its 20th Anniversary as a dirt track on March 18th with the 6th Annual March Meltdown featuring Big vs. Small Block Modifieds for 50-Laps paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start along with Crate vs. Open Sportsman. New Egypt Speedway will also be in attendance at the Motorsports Expo in Oaks, PA next weekend with pit parking forms, license forms and season passes on sale in addition to the 2017 Schedule.

