2017: A “Super” Year To Race A Super Late Model At Georgetown Speedway; Special Events Planned

GEORGETOWN, DE – 2017 will be a “super” year to be a Super Late Model racer at Georgetown Speedway.

Super Late Model competitors will have the opportunity to compete in four high-paying events at the historic half-mile oval throughout the year. Again in 2017, speedway promoter Brett Deyo has established a special-events schedule beginning in March and running through late-October.

The Super Late Models will play a key role in the ’17 agenda.

“We were very pleased with the participation from Super Late Model racers, both local and regional, last year,” Deyo said. “The car counts were very respectable and fans really enjoyed the racing. We’re looking to build off last year’s success.”

A ‘Tri-State Challenge’ is the first event on the docket on Thursday, May 11 featuring a $4,000-to-win, $400-to-start, 40-lap main for the Super Late Models. The event is the first of three consecutive nights of racing: Georgetown Speedway on Thursday, Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md., on Friday (May 12) and Winchester (Va.) Speedway on Saturday (May 13). A mini-series point fund will be established for the three nights.

Super Late Model action returns to Georgetown on Sunday, July 2, a 35-lap, $3,500-to-win program as part of the four-night Independence Day Summer Classic. Action kicks off on June 30 at Bedford (Pa.) Speedway, before traveling to Winchester July 1, Georgetown July 2 and wrapping up on July 3 at Potomac. Once again, a mini-series point fund will be available to racers.

For the first time in the history of Georgetown Speedway, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models will invade on Thursday, August 17. This event will pay $10,000 to win and is sure to attract national and regional superstars to the Sussex County facility.

For the second consecutive season, the Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend will serve as the finale. The ’17 edition will take place Friday-Saturday October 27-28. Super Late Models will be present in a 40-lap event paying $5,000 to the winner and $400 to take the green flag.

Racing gets underway at Georgetown Speedway on Saturday, March 11 with the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial for Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP big-block/small-block Modifieds. Two open practices (March 4 and March 10) will precede that event.

A complete ’17 schedule is posted on the speedway website at: http://www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com/?page_id=28

Season passes, for both grandstand and pit areas, in addition to reserved pit parking spots, are currently on sale. Forms can be found at the following link: http://www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com/?page_id=78

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A new website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact Brett Deyo at 845.728.2781 during business hours for more information.