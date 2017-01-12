Informational Meeting Set For Fonda Speedway and Glen Ridge

By Toby LaGrange

Fonda, NY – The Fonda Speedway will be having a pair of informational meetings for Modified, Sportsman and Rookie Sportsman drivers and owners on Wednesday evening January 18th at the Winners Circle Restaurant in Fonda. The starting time will be 6:30pm. This meeting will also be for competitors in the same divisions at the Glen Ridge Motorsports Park.

The topics will include potential rule changes, DIRTcar affiliation and special programs for the upcoming racing season.

One week later on Wednesday January 25th a separate meeting will be held for the Pro Stock, Street Stock, IMCA Modified and Cruiser division drivers and owners. Like the previous meeting, it will take place at the Winners Circle at 6:30pm.

The Winners Circle Restaurant is located 3293 State Highway 5 in Fonda, right behind the Fonda Speedway. For more information on the Fonda Speedway and Glen Ridge Motorsports Park please go to their respective websites www.glenridgemotorsportspark.net and www.fondaspeedway.com.