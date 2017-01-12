Viper Risk Management Group to be Presenting Stage Sponsor of Racing Xtravaganza

By BRAD VORES

Viper Risk Management Group, LLC has come on board to be the official Presenting Stage Sponsor at the upcoming Racing Xtravaganza Show.

Racing Xtravaganza is just four short weeks away, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, February 4-5 at the Utz Arena on the York Fairgrounds.

The Presenting Stage will feature all of the big events at the show and Shawn & Lisa Martin of Viper Risk Management Group hve agreed to be the sponsor for the weekend.

“Scott Gobrecht is a great guy and advocate for the sport,” stated Viper Risk Management’s Shawn Martin. “My wife and I are really happy we could work out an arrangement for us to become a sponsor for Racing Xtravaganza, I’ve been going to that show since I was like ten years old and I’m 38 now. I’m glad someone like Scott was able to take over the show because he possesses the resources and relationships to make the show a great success. It was a good fit for both Scott and us.”

Viper Risk Management Group, LLC provides insurance and financial services all across the country and has owned and sponsored many race teams dating back to 2005.

After several seasons of owing race teams, the Martin’s said they will be switching roles in 2017.

“We’re coming out of car ownership this year, redefining our role into more of a support role, support some teams that have supported us over the years,” Martin added. The Viper Risk Management Group logo will be present on the race cars driven by Colby Frye, Larry Baer, Pancho Lawler, Rick Eckert, Greg Hodnett, Scott Armbruster, Jesse Hill, Nash Ely and Brady Bacon in 2017.

The Viper Risk Management Group Presenting Stage is the focal point of Racing Xtravaganza and the main hub for many activities, including the Ms. Racing Xtravaganza and Jr. Miss Racing Xtravaganza pageants, driver interviews and announcements.

“We are excited to welcome Shawn and Lisa Martin and their team at Viper Risk Management Group to the 2017 show,” stated show owner Scott Gobrecht.

Viper Risk Management Group, LLC can be found online at www.vrmginc.com and by phone at (856)678-6020.

Fans can check out www.racingxtravaganza.com for the latest for your Prescription for Racing Xcitement!