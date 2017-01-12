Selinsgrove Speedway Releases 2017 Racing Schedule

SELINSGROVE, PA – Selinsgrove Speedway unveiled the historic half-mile clay oval’s 2017 schedule of events Monday evening. The lineup features no fewer than nine different divisions over the 25-race season, 14 of which are sanctioned events.

360 sprint cars, the track’s weekly headline open wheel division for the fourth consecutive season, will compete in 20 races. The United Racing Club (URC) will make stops April 22 in the 37th Annual Jack Gunn Memorial, May 27, June 3 for the Kramer Cup, July 29 and July 30 in the two-day Mach 1 Chassis National Open, Aug. 12, and Sept. 2.

Empire Super Sprints (ESS) will compete in the Spring Showdown season opener April 8, a full points ESS tour race May 20, and join URC for the July National Open.

The Patriot Sprints will be part of the Joe Whitcomb Memorial June 17 and the Sept. 2 Summer Spectacular with URC.

Super late models will be on the racing card 18 times in 2017. Selinsgrove will host the finale to the Appalachian Mountain Late Model Speedweek Series June 10. The division’s crown jewel event will be the 19th Annual Late Model National Open sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Late Model Series Sept. 3.

Selinsgrove and Port Royal Speedways return with the 2017 edition of the Moon Shine Camo Route 35 Dirt Late Model Challenge Series featuring three events at each speedway that will determine a series points champion. Selinsgrove’s challenge series dates include May 20, July 22, and Aug 12.

The pro stock division will return for 22 races, highlighted by the 16th Annual Pro Stock 20 championship May 6. Joining the racing cards 11 times this season will be the roadrunner division.

410 sprint cars will take the spotlight three times in the Ray Tilley Classic Friday, June 16; the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial PA Speedweek Finale Sunday, July 9; and the All Star Circuit of Champions sanctioned Jim Nace Memorial 35th Annual National Open Saturday, Sept. 16.

Other divisions making appearances at the track this season include the 305 sprint cars July 9, July 30, and Aug. 19; limited late models Sept. 3; Mid-Atlantic modifieds June 3 and Aug. 5; econo late models June 16, July 30, and Aug. 5.

Several promotional nights include Kids Night June 24 and the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Driver & Fan Appreciation/Pack The Track Night July 15. The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing and Penn Mar Vintage Race Car Club will have classic race car displays Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, respectively.

The track will hold two pre-season practice sessions 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and Saturday, April 1.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park, the one-fifth oval located inside of Selinsgrove Speedway’s half-mile track, will showcase go kart racing 28 times in 2017. The 17th anniversary season opener for go karts will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

The Burris Money Series races for go karts are slated for Sunday, April 9; Sunday, April 23; Sunday, June 4; and Sunday, July 16. Special appearances at Raceway Park this year include the PA wing karts July 21 and Briggs & Stratton slingshots Aug. 11.

The speedway’s annual motorsports show at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove will run Sunday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 3. The season kickoff ceremony will be held in the mall’s center court at 7:30 p.m. March 3. Teams can register their race cars for the show by emailing Steve Inch at publicrelations@selinsgrovespeedway.com or by calling 570.523.8420.

The first race at Selinsgrove Speedway was held on July 20, 1946, and was won by Hall of Fame driver Bill Holland, who went on to win the 1949 Indianapolis 500. Following a brief closure in the early 1960’s, the speedway reopened in 1963. The upcoming 2017 season will mark the 55th consecutive year of motorsports excitement on the Superspeedway of Dirt Track Racing!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.