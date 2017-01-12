Special Events Highlight New Egypt Speedway’s 20th Anniversary Schedule

NEW EGYPT, NJ – The new, New Egypt Speedway management has released their 2017 20th Anniversary schedule which is set to launch with the running of the 7th Annual “March Meltdown” on March 18th. The March 18th event will feature a $5,000 to win/$400 to start Big Block vs. Small Block Modified feature event. Other Big Block vs. Small Block events will be the return of both the “Garden State Gunfight” on Tuesday night June 20th, which will pay $6,000 to win for a 60-Lap distance and “Legends of the Fall” on Saturday September 9th which will pay $7,500 to win and $500 to start for 75 laps of competition.

The World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Car Series will make its only New Jersey appearance with a stop at the Ocean County D-Shaped oval on May 23rd. Kasey Kahne Racing’s Daryn Pittman has won the last four consecutive World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Car Series races at New Egypt Speedway. Will he be able to make it five in a row? Tickets for that event are on sale now at www.dirtcar.com/tickets.

The popular May Madness Modified Series will also return to New Egypt Speedway in 2017, the four-race bracket style tournament featuring the Top 24 in 358 Modified points will culminate with the Fourth Annual May Modified Madness Finale on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th which will feature a 40 Lap 358 Modified feature paying $3,000 to win.

The All Star Cup shootout will be held for the fifth time on Saturday, October 21st and will be 60 laps for $6,000 to win strictly for Spec-Head 358 Modifieds. Also the ever-popular Jersey Rush VII featuring 410 Sprint Cars & Big Block vs. Small Block Modifieds will be held on July 25th.

Other key events include celebrating the Independence Day holiday with the Firecracker 40 on July 1st and April 29th 358 Modified Twin 20’s. Each of our weekly support divisions will have their night in the spotlight throughout the 2017 season as each division will have a marquee event. The Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience will visit New Egypt Speedway on four occasions in addition to two combination Mud Hop and Demolition Derbies. It all kicks off with New Egypt Speedway’s 20th Annual Opening Night on Saturday April 1st.

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 in New Egypt, NJ just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

For more information on New Egypt Speedway, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on Twitter @nesspeedway.

3/4

Spring Swap Meet & Flea Market

3/18

March Meltdown – Big vs. Small Block Modifieds 50 Laps ($5,000 to win/$400 to start) & Crate vs. Open Sportsman

3/25

Open Practice

4/1

Opening Night – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars & Rookie Sportsman

4/8

358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & Rookie Sportsman

4/15

358 Modifieds, Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars, Rookie Sportsman & GSVSCC

4/22

358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & Rookie Sportsman

4/23

Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience

4/29

358 Modifieds (Twin 20’s), Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars & Rookie Sportsman

5/6

May Modified Madness Round of 24: 358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, Rookie Sportsman & GSVSCC

5/9

Open Practice

5/13

May Modified Madness Round of 12: 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars & Rookie Sportsman

5/14

Mud Hop & Demolition Derby

5/20

May Modified Madness Round of 6: 358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & Rookie Sportsman

5/23

World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars

5/27

May Modified Madness Finale 358 Modifieds (40 Laps, Double Points), Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars & Rookie Sportsman

6/3

358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & Rookie Sportsman

6/10

358 Modifieds, Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars, Rookie Sportsman & GSVSCC

6/13

Open Practice

6/17

Graduation Night 358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & Rookie Sportsman Graduation (12 Laps)

6/20

Garden State Gunfight Big vs. Small Block Modifieds 60 Laps ($6,000 to win/$400 to start) & Crate vs. Open Sportsman

6/24

Mr. Crate Classic (30 Laps), Crate Modifieds, Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars, & Street Stocks

6/25

Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience

7/1

Firecracker 40 358 Modifieds (40 Laps), Sportsman & Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

7/8

Mr. Street Stock Classic (25 Laps) 358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds & Street Stocks

7/15

358 Modifieds, Sportsman & Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

7/18

Open Practice

7/22

Mr. Sportsman Classic (30 Laps), Sportsman, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, & Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

7/25

Jersey Rush VII: 410 Sprint Cars & Big Block vs. Small Block Modifieds

7/29

358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & GSVSCC

8/5

358 Modifieds, Sportsman & Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

8/12

358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, & Street Stocks

8/19

358 Modifieds, Sportsman & Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

8/26

Mr. Wingless Classic (25 Laps), Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars, Sportsman, Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks & GSVSCC

9/2

Championship Night, 358 Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars & Street Stocks

9/9

Legends of the Fall 75 (Big Block vs. Small Block Modifieds) 75 Laps ($7,500 to win, $500 to start) & Crate Modified All Star Cup Shootout

9/16

TBA

9/30

Mud Hop & Demolition Derby

10/7

TBA

10/14

TBA

10/21

All Star Cup Shootout (358 Modifieds 60 Laps $6,000 to win), Sportsman & Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars)

10/28

Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience

10/29

Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience

12/2

20th Annual Fall Swap Meet & Flea Market