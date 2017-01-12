Sunoco Fulton Ethanol Facility Extends Major Partnership With Fulton Speedway

By DAVE MEDLER

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Sunoco Fulton Ethanol Facility will again be a major supporter of Fulton Speedway in 2017. For the 7th straight season, the Volney, NY based plant will provide major sponsorship of the 32nd annual Outlaw 200 Weekend to be held September 29 and 30.

Located just a mile up Route 57 from the Speedway, Sunoco Fulton Ethanol Facility provides 75 full-time local jobs with its 24/7/365 operation. At full production, this advanced production facility is able to produce in excess of 85 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol per year, along with millions of pounds of dried distiller’s grains and carbon dioxide, not to mention nearly two million gallons of corn oil.

The ethanol produced by the Sunoco Fulton Ethanol plant is the Official Fuel of NASCAR®. Sunoco Ethanol can always be counted on to deliver maximum performance – it’s why the best drivers in the world choose Sunoco. Sunoco is the exclusive provider of racing fuel for NASCAR’s three national series: The NASCAR Sprint Cup Series™, NASCAR Nationwide Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™.

The Sunoco Ethanol plant spans more than 90 acres and boasts one of the largest privately owned rail yards in the Northeast with more than six miles of track.

The plant is strategically located in close proximity to the Albany market. This limits the plant and its supplier dependency on rail which has incurred massive delays due to weather, track and equipment repair. The plant brings in corn by rail from as far away as Columbus, Ohio. But the goal is to maximize local and regional truck corn.

While New York State is not a major corn producer, it still produces nearly 100 million bushels per year. The Sunoco Ethanol plant processes nearly 22 million bushels per year or 20% of the total New York State crop.

Look for the familiar Sunoco diamond visible at Fulton Speedway throughout the 2017 season.

To learn more about the Sunoco Fulton Ethanol Facility located just north of the Fulton Speedway on Route 57 please visit http://www.sunocoethanol.com/about/fulton-plant .

The Brewerton and Fulton Speedways “Winter Blast” and DIRTcar Nationals final night viewing party will take place Saturday, February 25 at RFH’s Hideaway located just south of the Fulton Speedway on Route 57. Point Money, trophies will be handed out, this year a buffet dinner will be available to those that want to purchase one. Dress for the event is casual and free to attend. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun, catching up with friends you haven’t seen since the end of the 2016 season.

For all the latest offseason news please visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and www.fultonspeedway.com . Like the track Facebook pages www.facebook.com/BrewertonSpeedway – www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway . .

Any questions about the 2017 season you might have please contact Cory Reed at cory@fultonspeedway.com or the winter office number (315) 638-4056.