Pauch Jr. and Danny’s Pizza Pizzazz Combine Forces

By MANDEE PAUCH

FRENCHTOWN, NJ – Frenchtown, N.J.’s standout driver, Billy Pauch Jr., will be teaming up with the Danny Sommeling’s owned Danny’s Pizza Pizzazz No. 51 Modified team with the help of Bob Wescott and partners for the 2017 season.

The new team combination plan to tackle roughly 20 races while concentrating on the southern portion of the Short Track Super Series as well as other select special shows in the Northeast.

Pauch Jr. and the Pizza Pizzazz team came together once back in 2016. “We teamed together last year for one race and we seemed to click really well. We drove to the front only to have a piece of weight fall off and ended up having to pull off,” Pauch said.

Despite the DNF, Sommeling felt the team worked so well that he wanted to do more. “Our crew chief, Bill Clark, and Jr. hit it off so well; that’s one of the reasons this all came together. Bill (Clark) has been around forever in racing and for both of them to form such a great relationship, I’m looking forward to seeing what we can bring this season,” stated Sommeling.

Clark always had his sites set on Jr. from the start. “We talked two years ago and things didn’t work out with our schedules,” Clark said. “We remained friends and talked quite often. When the opportunity arose to work together that one race this past summer we had a lot of fun and clicked well. After that we decided we wanted to continue it.”

Sommeling mentioned it’ll be his first season as a car owner with everything brand new. “I’m just excited Billy agreed to give me a shot and let me see what I can do. We’re going to be a contender,” Sommeling said.

The new lethal combination will have new Bicknell cars, one with an open motor and one with a big block. “I am very excited to get to do some traveling with the equipment Danny has provided us and all of our great partners. Danny has worked hard to give us the right pieces to win races and now it is our turn to make it happen,” stated Pauch.

“Billy has already made a name for himself. He’s the Pauch Sr., the Horton’s, the Hoffman’s… he’s the one that’s going to continue this sport. He doesn’t need my help to make a name for himself,” Sommeling said.

Pauch Jr. likes to treat everyone that he races for like one big family where they all work together to put the best cars on the track. “You’ll often see Ricky Holsten at a race track with me when I’m running other cars as well as all of my guys that have been with me for a long time and I expect that to continue in to 2017. I think with Danny and Bob and all of our partners coming on board and giving me the opportunity to do a lot more Big Block racing it will be a great fit and hopefully we will be able to build on the success we have had the last few years,” stated Pauch. “We’d like to give a special thanks to Bicknell Racing, Billy The Kid, Beaya Headers, Art’s Radiator, Bilstein Shocks, Kirkey Seats, MSD Ignition and ISC Racers Tape.”

As Pauch Jr. plans on tackling the Southern Short Track Super Series with the Pizza Pizzazz team he will continue to run Saturday nights at his home track, New Egypt Speedway, in the Holsten No. 96 Small Block Modified where the team will be coming off a second place in points in 2016. As stated in prior releases he will be in the Heffner Enterprises No. 27 at Action Track USA this year and will continue running his own No. 15 in select races as well as maintaining a relationship with Breitenstein Racing.