Moyer is Top Gun in Wild West Shootout Round Three
By LONNIE WHEATLEY
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ – Arkansas’ Billy Moyer is certainly no stranger to victory lane.
And he made sure that Bobby Pierce wouldn’t make a sweep of the Super Late Model portion of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts by racing to victory lane in Wednesday night’s third round of action atop the Arizona Speedway clay oval.
While Moyer raced to the $5,000 triumph in the Super Late Model ranks, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Shawn Strong enjoyed Wednesday night Wild West Shootout glory in the USRA Modifieds and X-Modifieds, respectively.
After starting fourth, Moyer worked the low side of the track to take the lead way from Rodney Sanders on the ninth round of the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport feature before holding off Jimmy Mars and then Chris Simpson to secure the triumph.
With Moyer taking the win, Simpson earned his third consecutive podium finish and second straight runner-up outing with Pierce climbing from seventh to claim third after topping the opening two rounds of action. Mars was fourth with Terry Phillips rounding out the top five
Ricky Thornton, Jr., picked off his second win in three rounds of MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential action by racing to victory lane in Wednesday’s 25-lap main event.
After starting third, Thornton, Jr., took the win ahead of eighth-starter Mickey Lassiter with Blake Jegtvig, David McDonald and Phil Dixon rounding out the top five.
In the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson, Shawn Strong took advantage of his pole starting position to become the third different winner in as many rounds of Wild West Shootout competition.
Strong surged to the finish line ahead of Rusty Kollman with Brandon Mehrwerth, Grant Southworth and Travis Schulte rounding out the top five.
The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway with Round Four on Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the final two rounds to follow on Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. each night.
A $5,000 winner's share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.
Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25. Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.
Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.
Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000. The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona. Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.
Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.
Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results
Arizona Speedway – Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:
Qualifying:
Group 1: 1. 21-Billy Moyer 15.483, 2. 32-Chris Simpson 15.571, 3. 11x-Steve Drake 15.754, 4. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.798, 5. 86-Kyle Beard 15.883, 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.898, 7. 7k-Jason Krohn 15.911, 8. 15-Justin Duty 16.440, 9. 8-Kye Frick 16.845, 10. 32b-Clay Daly NT.
Group 2: 1. 54x-David Breazeale 15.369, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson 15.457, 3. 91-Tyler Erb 15.477, 4. 71-Dustin Strand 15.516, 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 15.901, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski 16.156, 7. 44-Cole Schill 16.537. 8. 54-Carlos Altumada 16.673, 9. 17x-Larry Childress 17.099, 10. 22g-Paul Guglielman 17.302.
Group 3: 1. 42s-Brandon Overton 15.500, 2. 75-Terry Phillips 15.549, 3. 91T-Tony Toste 15.573, 4. 15k-Justin Kay 15.630, 5. 37-Scott Ward 15.630, 6. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.631, 7. 10-Rob Sanders 15.827, 8. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.581, 9. 17-Billy Franklin 16.638, 10. 78s-Steve Stultz 16.745.
Group 4: 1. 157-Mike Marlar 15.221, 2. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.296, 3. 98-Jason Rauen 15.407, 4. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.452, 5. 58-A.J. Diemel 15.500, 6. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.688, 7. 46-Darren Coffell 15.921, 8. 6T-Terry Carter 16.655, 9. 74w-Dan Diebel 16.710, 10. 24-Rick Ortega 16.737.
Heat Races – Top 5 advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main
Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 86-Kyle Beard, 4. 11x-Steve Drake, 5. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 8-Kye Frick, 7. 15-Justin Duty, 8. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.798.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 54x-David Breazeale, 3. 91-Tyler Erb, 4. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 5. 44-Cole Schill, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 9. 17x-Larry Childress, 10. F5-Garrett Alberson.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 75-Terry Phillips, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 3. 91T-Tony Toste, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 37-Scott Ward, 6. 10-Rob Sanders, 7. 17-Billy Franklin, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 42s-Brandon Overton.
Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders, 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 3. 157-Mike Marlar, 4. 98-Jason Rauen, 5. 33c-Chad Maher, 6. 58-A.J. Diemel, 7. 46-Darren Coffell 15.921, 8. 74-Dan Diebel, 9. 24-Rick Ortega, 10. 6T-Terry Carter.
“B” Main – Top 4 advance to “A” Main
“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. F5-Garrett Alberson, 2. 17-Billy Franklin, 3. 58-A.J. Diemel, 4. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 5. 10n-Rob Sanders, 6. 8-Kye Frick, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 24-Rick Ortega, 10. 46-Darren Coffell, 11. 6T-Terry Carter, 12. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 13. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 14. 74-Dan Diebel, 15. 15-Justin Duty.
“A” Main
“A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 4. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 5. 75-Terry Phillips, 6. 86-Kyle Beard, 7. 20-Rodney Sanders, 8. 54x-David Breazeale, 9. 15k-Justin Kay, 10. 71-Dustin Strand, 11. 91-Tyler Erb, 12. 98-Jason Rauen, 13. 91T-Tony Toste, 14. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 15. F5-Garrett Alberson, 16. 37-Scott Ward, 17. 11x-Steve Drake, 18. 17-Billy Franklin, 19. 44-Cole Schill, 20. 157-Mike Marlar, 21. 33c-Chad Mahder, 22. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 23. 58-A.J. Diemel, 24. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr.
MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential
Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to Two “B” Mains
1Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 2. 78-Cory Wier, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 5. 1s-Tim Ward, 6. 11x-Rich Loftus, 7. D25-David Tanner, 8. 223-Cole Peterson, 9. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 10. 5-Jake Hartung, 11. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 12. 5m-Tyler McDonald.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. A1-Phil Dixon, 2. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 3. 5g-Scott Greer, 4. J17-Jake Gallardo, 5. 60-William Gould, 6. 98-Alex Stanford, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. R1-Jay Richardson, 9. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 10. 29d-Brad Dierks, 11. 131-Royal Jones.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 2. 6-Casey Skyberg, 3. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 4. 25-Rodney Sanders, 5. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 6. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 7. 4az-John Morris, Jr., 8. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 9. 21-K.C. Dieckman, 10. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 11. 23h-Kent Arment, 12. 27-Chris Unrau.
Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 52x-David McDonald, 3. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 4. 111-Bumper Jones, 5. G17-Fito Gallardo, 6. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 7. 171-Philip Houston, 8. 111x-Logan Drake, 9. L8-Brian Schultz, 10. 30-Matt Leer, 11. 8-Wesley Summers, 12. 7-Wayne McCleskey.
“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main
“B” Main One (10 Laps): 1. 1s-Tim Ward, 2. 98-Alex Stanford, 3. 29d-Brad Dierks, 4. 5-Jake Hartung, 5. R1-Jay Richardson, 6. 11x-Rich Loftus, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 9. 4az-John Morris, Jr., 10. 8-Wesley Summers, 11. 7-Wayne McCleskey, 12. 27-Chris Unrau, 13. L8-Brian Schultz, 14. 21-K.C. Dieckman.
“B” Main Two (10 Laps): 1. 30-Matt Leer, 2. 111x-Logan Drake, 3. 171-Philip Houston, 4. 223-Cole Peterson, 5. 131-Royal Jones, 6. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 7. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 9. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 10. D25-David Tanner, 11. 60-William Gould.
“A” Main
“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 3. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 4. 52x-David McDonald, 5. A1-Phil Dixon, 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 7. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 8. 98-Alex Stanford, 9. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 10. G17-Fito Gallardo, 11. 71-Dustin Strand, 12. 5g-Scott Greer, 13. 111-Bumper Jones, 14. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 15. 30-Matt Leer, 16. J17-Jake Gallardo, 17. 25-Rodney Sanders, 18. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 19. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 20. 111x-Logan Drake, 21. 78-Cory Wier, 22. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 23. 6-Casey Skyberg, 24. 1s-Tim Ward.
RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson
Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main
Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 99x-Brady Bjella, 2. 35-Grant Southworth, 3. 3T-Travis Schulte, 4. 13b-Jess Brekke, 5. 17s-Lance Schill, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 23-Mark Simon, 8. 99f-Shawn Fernkes, 9. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 10. 11-Brian Kakela, 11. 71-Jesse Hoskins.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 1s-Scott Bintz, 2. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 3. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 4. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 5. 4h-Grant Hall, 6. 10m-Trevor Miller, 7. 18x-Clark Swartz, 8. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 9. 11g-Josh Griggs, 10. 62-John Parmeley, 11. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 12. 10c-Cole Haugland.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 5c-Preston Carr, 2. 14-Shawn Strong, 3. 67-Rex Conrad, 4. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 5. 1st-Rusty Kollman, 6. 19-Lucas Rodin, 7. 56-Terry Bahr, 8. 96f-Eric Folsted, 9. 17-Harland Morehart, 10. 0-Mike Jung, 11. 22k-Jerome Guyot.
“B” Main – Top 4 from advance to “A” Main
“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 96f-Eric Folsted, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 23-Mark Simon, 4. 99f-Shawn Fernkes, 5. 22k-Jerome Guyot, 6. 11g-Josh Griggs, 7. 10c-Cole Haugland, 8. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 9. 62-John Parmeley, 10. 17-Harland Morehart, 11. 0-Mike Jung, 12. 56-Terry Bahr, 13. 34-Jamie Thorstad.
“A” Main
“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 14-Shawn Strong, 2. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 3. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 4. 35-Grant Southworth, 5. 3T-Travis Schulte, 6. 5c-Preston Carr, 7. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 8. 18x-Clark Swartz, 9. 19-Lucas Rodin, 10. 10m-Trevor Miller, 11. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 12. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 13. 11-Brian Kakela, 14. 13b-Jess Brekke, 15. 17s-Lance Schill, 16. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 17. 1s-Scott Bintz, 18. 99x-Brady Bjella, 19. 96f-Eric Folsted, 20. 23-Mark Simon, 21. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 22. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 23. 4h-Grant Hall, 24. 67-Rex Conrad.
Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Three of Six:
Late Models
1
32p
Bobby Pierce
199
2
32
Chris Simpson
191
3
28m
Jimmy Mars
162
4
20
Rodney Sanders
155
5
54
David Breazeale
152
6
21
Billy Moyer
142
7
1
Earl Pearson Jr
127
8
42
Brandon Overton
125
9
91
Tyler Erb
103
10
96RC
RC Whitwell
102
11
F5
Garrett Alberson
99
12
75
Terry Phillips
96
13
71
Dustin Strand
94
14
98
Jason Rauen
93
15
157
Mike Marlar
88
16
15k
Justin Kay
84
17
33c
Chad Mahder
80
18
33x
Ricky Thornton Jr
80
19
86
Kyle Beard
71
20
7k
Jason Krohn
60
21
2
Bobby Hogge
57
22
37
Scott Ward
48
23
91t
Tony Toste
41
24
58
AJ Diemel
37
25
51
Joey Moriarty
33
26
0
Jake O’Neil
31
27
11x
Steve Drake
30
28
15
Justin Duty
29
29
17
Billy Franklin
27
30
44
Cole Schill
25
31
5x
John Duty
20
32
53
Andrew Kosiski
17
33
74w
Collen Winebarger
14
34
38
Thomas Hunziker
11
35
46
Darren Coffell
10
36
32b
Clay Daly
10
37
10n
Rob Sanders
9
38
8
Kye Frick
8
39
54
Carlos Altumada
8
40
12
Nick Bartels
8
41
78
Steve Stultz
8
42
43
Dave Deetz
6
43
24x
Rick Ortega
6
44
6T
Terry Carter
6
45
17
Larry Childress
5
46
22g
Paul Guglielman
5
47
74
Dan Diebel
5
48
R5
Brian Klein
4
49
12J
Greg Jelvik
3
50
26
Jon Brinkley
2
51
24
Jon Ortega
2
52
89
James Laing
1
Modifieds
1
20RT
Ricky Thornton Jr
197
2
71
Dustin Strand
143
3
G17
Fito Gallardo
143
4
34
Mickey Lassiter
141
5
52x
David McDonald
140
6
30
Matt Leer
131
7
7A
Shane Sabraski
128
8
A1
Phil Dixon
104
9
2J
Blake Jegtvig
100
10
J17
Jake Gallardo
100
11
15k
Justin Kay
96
12
96RC
RC Whitwell
93
13
R1
Jay Richardson
86
14
23
Matt Gilbertson
82
15
26
Shawn Fletcher
81
16
30J
Justin Rexwinkle
75
17
111
Bumper Jones
75
18
29d
Brad Dierks
73
19
6
Casey Skyberg
66
20
65x
Carlos Ahumada Jr
64
21
5m
Tyler McDonald
62
22
171
Philip Houston
53
23
10c
Chad Olsen
49
24
7R
Ryan Gaylord
48
25
98
Alex Stanford
42
26
5L
Cody Laney
38
27
5g
Scot Greer
35
28
131
Royal Jones
32
29
77t
Tripp Gaylord
31
30
71x
Jesse Hoskins
31
31
11x
Rich Loftus
28
32
25
Rodney Sanders
25
33
78
Cory Wier
22
34
51
Alex Guthmiller
21
35
111x
Logan Drake
21
36
1s
Johnny Scott
17
37
1s
Tim Ward
9
38
37JR
Morgan Ward
8
39
D25
David Tanner
7
40
8
Wesley Summers
7
41
23h
Terry Haren
6
42
60
William Gould
5
43
50F
Brandon Farrington
5
44
21x
Dustin Bluhm
5
45
L8
Brian Schultz
5
46
1x
Walter Ball
5
47
44
Christy Barnett
5
48
15x
Kenny Mayer
4
49
4az
John Morris, Jr.
3
50
7
Wayne McCleskey
3
51
59
Mark Stewart
3
52
223
Cole Peterson
2
53
5
Jake Hartung
2
54
21
K.C. Dieckman
2
55
27
Chris Unrau
2
56
1s
Scott Bintz
2
57
23h
Kent Arment
1
X-Mods
1
3T
Travis Schulte
186
2
1sx
Rusty Kollman
166
3
14
Shawn Strong
158
4
5c
Preston Carr
146
5
7
Brandon Mehrwerth
144
6
18s
Clark Swartz
129
7
10o
Chad Olsen
129
8
1s
Scott Bintz
122
9
11
Brian Kakela
115
10
5k
Tyler Kaeter
101
11
35
Grant Southworth
91
12
20T
Mike Tanner
89
13
19
Lucas Rodin
79
14
45
Dustin Bluhm
76
15
17s
Lance Schill
74
16
4h
Grant Hall
69
17
32
Eric Hauglane
69
18
5
Ron Schreiner
67
19
17e
Neil Eckhart
66
20
13b
Jess Breke
65
21
71az
Tyler Mecl
65
22
17m
Ashley Mehrwerth
60
23
67
Rex Conrad
54
24
23
Mark Simon
52
25
99
Brady Bjella
50
26
2JG
Jason George
39
27
10m
Trevor Miller
36
28
0h
Chad Horst
29
29
17k
Stoney Kruk
22
30
96F
Eric Folsted
22
31
34
Jamie Thorstad
22
32
99F
Shawn Fernkes
12
33
8272
Sherman Barnett
12
34
ak47
Rex Higgins
11
35
11g
Josh Griggs
10
36
56
Terry Bahr
9
37
71
Jesse Hoskins
8
38
84
Mike Goodwin
8
39
10c
Cole Haugland
6
40
17
Harland Moorehart
6
41
T39
Lupe Gomez
6
42
8w
Kenny Wyman
6
43
36
Jeff Gray
5
44
22k
Mark Kohaykewych
5
45
10m
Cody Miller
4
46
62
John Parlmey
3
47
15
Speedy Madrid
3
48
9
Ron Poe
3
49
0
Mike Jung
2
50
22k
Jerome Guyot
2
51
0
Brian Hatlestad
2