Hangover 150 Postponed for Second Time; Rescheduled To February 4th

RANSOMVILLE, NY – For the second time in as many weeks, Ransomville Speedway management was forced to reschedule the 17th Hangover 150 till Saturday February 4th, 2017.

“The warm weather we would like to see in the spring, not in the middle of January” stated newly named Ransomville Speedway Media Relations director Steven Petty.

“Due to the unseasonably warm and inclement weather, as well as wet grounds, we were forced to postpone the Hangover to February 4th” stated track General Manager Jennifer Martin. “We apologize and appreciate all the schedule changes that everyone is doing to attend the Hangover” Martin continued. “Drivers can still pre-register for $55 until noon on February 3rd by calling the Speedway office at (716) 791-3602” Martin added.

Pit gates will swing open at 8:30am with grandstands opening at 10:30am with the first green flag of the day at noon. The 2017 edition of the Hangover 150 is presented by Philips Garage, Relco Trucking, Sevenson’s, Hytech and FindItQuick.com Winners of each race will receive $500 with $200 going to second place and third place earning $100.

Ransomville Speedway officials will be hosting the Membership and Rules Meeting, set for Saturday January 21st at the Ransomville Fire Hall. Meeting for the 4 Bangers and Street Stocks will be held at 11am while the open wheeled classes will be meeting at 12:30pm. Lunch will also be served. Ransomville memberships are required to receive points plus end of the season awards/points money. DIRTcar Memberships will also be available as well as Season Passes. Officials and staff will be there to answer any questions.

About Ransomville Speedway: Ransomville Speedway is located on Braley Road in the hamlet of Ransomville, just 20 minutes from Niagara Falls and Lockport. “The Big R” is a ½-mile DIRTcar sanctioned facility that is the Home of the Summer Nationals. For more information, please visit us on the World Wide Web at www.ransomvillespeedway.com as well as follow us on Twitter @Ransomville and like us on Facebook. You can also contact the speedway by phone by calling (716) 791-3602 or (716) 791-3611.