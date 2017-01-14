Pierce Back on Top in Wild West Shootout Round Four!

Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. – Friday the Thirteenth did little to scare Bobby Pierce as he made a quick return to victory lane at Arizona Speedway to capture his third Super Late Model triumph through four round of 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts competition.

 

And Pierce wasn’t the only driver to make it three wins in four tries, as Ricky Thornton, Jr., matched his pace in the USRA Modifieds while Ron Schreiner earned his first X-Modified win of the six race mini-series.

 

With his third win in four rounds of Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport action, Pierce stays in contention for a potential $100,000 Keyser Manufacturing bonus if he can top the final two events or a $50,000 bonus for winning just one of the two left on the docket.

 

“It’s really hard.  This field is very tough, especially the more nights we run, the more they figure out,” the ‘Smooth Operator’ from Oakwood, IL, explained of capturing the bonus money.

 

After winning the opening two legs of the Wild West Shootout last weekend, Pierce found himself chasing Round Three winner Billy Moyer in the early going of Friday’s $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature event.

 

Pierce dove under Moyer to take command on the fifth round and then led the rest of the way to take the win by 1.822 seconds ahead of Chris Simpson, who settled for runner-up honors for the third race in a row to stay within 13 points of Pierce in the series points chase.

 

Moyer took third-place honors behind Pierce and Simpson with Garrett Alberson and 18th-starter Terry Phillips rounding out the top five.

 

Ricky Thornton, Jr., had to work for his third MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential win of the series by rallying from the tenth starting position for the triumph.

 

Thornton, Jr., raced to the stripe ahead of R.C. Whitwell, who charged from 16th, with Shane Sabraski, Brad Dierks and Dustin Strand rounding out the top five.

 

The RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson added a fourth different winner in as many rounds with Ron Schreiner making the most of his pole starting position to take victory honors ahead of Thornton, Jr., Rusty Kollman, Shawn Strong and Preston Carr.

 

 

The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway with Round Five on Saturday with start times moved up one hour with pit gates opening at noon, driver’s meeting at 1:30, front gate opening at 2:00 p.m., hot laps at 2:30 p.m. and racing at 4:00 p.m.

 

The finale will follow on Sunday with racing scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

 

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.

 

Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25.  Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.

 

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

 

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000.  The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona.  Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

 

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix.  From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side.  For more information, visitwww.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

 

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners:  Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

 

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

Arizona Speedway – Friday, January 13, 2017

 

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:

 

Qualifying:

 

Group 1: 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.003, 2. 98-Jason Rauen 15.037, 3. 58-A.J. Diemel 15.128, 4. 71-Dustin Strand 15.207, 5. 42s-Brandon Overton 15.215, 6. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.286, 7. 91-Tyler Erb, 15.289, 8. 10b-Rob Sanders 15.501, 9. 7k-Jason Krohn 15.510, 10. 46-Darren Coffell 15.641, 11. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.235, 12. 0-Jake O’Neil NT.

 

Group 2:  1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.043, 2. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.165, 3. 91T-Tony Toste 15.332, 4. 75-Terry Phillips 15.343, 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr. 15.355, 6. 86-Kyle Beard 15.387, 7. 54x-David Breazeale 15.534, 8. 15k-Justin Kay 15.696, 9. 15d-Justin Duty 15.865, 10. 8-Kye Frick 16.255, 11. 74w-Collen Winebarger 16.287.

 

Group 3:  1. 21-Billy Moyer 15.193, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson 15.213, 3. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.218, 4. R5-Chandler Petty 15.344, 5. 17-Billy Franklin 15.651, 6. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.655, 7. 74-Dan Diebel 16.190, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz 16.227, 9. 99-Scott Lewis 16.268, 10. 17x-Larry Childress 16.342, 11. 26-Jon Brinkley 17.101.

 

Group 4:  1. 11x-Steve Drake 15.602, 2. 5x-John Duty 15.651, 3. 32b-Clay Daly 15.802, 4. 12-Nick Bartels 15.861, 5. 37-Scott Ward 15.972, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski 16.021, 7. 44-Cole Schill 16.315, 8. 54-Carlos Altumada 16.408, 9. 6T-Terry Carter 16.447, 10. 24-Rick Ortega 16.774, 11. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell NT.

 

Heat Races – Top 5 advance to “A” Main, balance to Two “B” Mains

 

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 98-Jason Rauen, 3. 71-Dustin Strand, 4. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 5. 42s-Brandon Overton, 6. 91-Tyler Erb, 7. 0-Jake O’Neil, 8. 58-A.J. Diemel, 9. 7k-Jason Krohn, 10. 10b-Rob Sanders, 11. 46-Darren Coffell, 12. 38-Thomas Hunziker.

 

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 51-Joey Moriarty, 3. 91T-Tony Toste 15.332, 4. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 5. 75-Terry Phillips, 6. 86-Kyle Beard, 7. 54x-David Breazeale, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 15d-Justin Duty, 10. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 11. 8-Kye Frick, 12. 22g-Paul Guglielman.

 

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 21-Billy Moyer, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson, 3. R5-Chandler Petty, 4. 33c-Chad Mahder, 5. 17-Billy Franklin, 6. 99-Scott Lewis, 7. 17x-Larry Childress, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 74-Dan Diebel, 10. 26-Jon Brinkley 11. 20-Rodney Sanders.

 

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 37-Scott Ward, 2. 11x-Steve Drake, 3. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 4. 44-Cole Schill, 5. 12-Nick Bartels, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 7. 6T-Terry Carter, 8. 24-Rick Ortega, 9. 54-Carlos Altumada, 10. 5x-John Duty.

 

“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main

 

“B” Main One (10 Laps):  1. 91-Tyler Erb, 2. 86-Kyle Beard, 3. 0-Jake O’Neil, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 58-A.J. Diemel, 6. 15d-Justin Duty, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 8-Kye Frick, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 54x-David Breazeale, 11. 74w-Collen Winebarger.

 

“B” Main Two (10 Laps):  1. 20-Rodney Sanders, 2. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 3. 99-Scott Lewis, 4. 78s-Steve Stultz, 5. 6T-Terry Carter, 6. 5x-John Duty, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 74-Dan Diebel, 9. 24-Rick Ortega, 10. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 11. 17x-Larry Childress, 12. 26-Jon Brinkely.

 

“A” Main

 

“A” Main (30 Laps):  1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 21-Billy Moyer, 4. F5-Garrett Alberson, 5. 75-Terry Phillips, 6. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 7. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 8. 42s-Brandon Overton, 9. 91-Tyler Erb, 10. 37-Scott Ward, 11. 20-Rodney Sanders, 12. 98-Jason Rauen, 13. 11x-Steve Drake, 14. 71-Dustin Strand, 15. 86-Kyle Beard, 16. 51-Joey Moriarty, 17. 91T-Tony Toste, 18. R5-Chandler Petty, 19. 17-Billy Franklin, 20. 12-Nick Bartels, 21. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 22. 44-Cole Schill, 23. 33c-Chad Mahder, 24. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell.

 

 

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential

 

Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to Two “B” Mains

 

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 2. A1-Phil Dixon, 3. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 4. 1s-Tim Ward, 5. 111x-Logan Drake, 6. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 7. 60-William Gould, 8. 7rr-Ryan Restad, 9. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 10. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 11. 11x-Rich Loftus.

 

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 25-Rodney Sanders, 2. 23h-Kent Arment, 3. 5L-Cody Laney, 4. 78-Cory Wier, 5. L8-Brian Schultz, 6. 15k-Justin Kay, 7. 10s-Robert King, 8. 37T-David Craft, 9. D25-David Tanner, 10. 32-D.J. Shannon, 11. X57-Richie Davis.

 

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 2. 5g-Scott Greer, 3. 29d-Brad Dierks, 4. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 5. R1-Jay Richardson, 6. 111-Bumper Jones, 7. 78x-Trevor Egbert, 8. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 9. 223-Cole Peterson, 10. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 11. 6-Casey Skyberg.

 

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 52x-David McDonald, 2. J17-Jake Gallardo, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. G17-Fito Gallardo, 5. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 171-Philip Houston, 7. 2j-Blake Jegtvig, 8. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 9. 44-Christy Barnett, 10. 27-Chris Unrau.

 

Heat Five (8 Laps):  1. 10c-Chad Olsen, 2. 71-Dustin Strand, 3. 98-Alex Stanford, 4. 131-Royal Jones, 5. 8-Wesley Summers, 6. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 7-Ken McCleskey, 8. 5-Jake Hartung, 9. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 10. 30-Matt Leer.

 

“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main

 

“B” Main One (10 Laps):  1. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 2. 15k-Justin Kay, 3. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 4. R1-Jay Richardson, 5. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 6. L8-Brian Schultz, 7. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 8. 7rr-Ryan Restad, 9. D25-David Tanner, 10. 32-D.J. Shannon, 11. X57-Richie Davis, 12. 7-Ken McCleskey, 13. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 14. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 15. 60-William Gould, 16. 78x-Trevor Egbert.

 

“B” Main Two (10 Laps):  1. 171-Philip Houston, 2. 111-Bumper Jones, 3. 5-Jake Hartung, 4. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 5. 30-Matt Leer, 6. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 7. 111x-Logan Drake, 8. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 9. 11x-Rich Loftus, 10. 8-Wesley Summers, 11. 37T-David Craft, 12. 10s-Robert King, 13. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 14. 6-Casey Skyberg.

 

“A” Main

 

“A” Main (25 Laps):  1. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 25d-Brad Dierks, 5. 71-Dustin Strand, 6. 52x-David McDonald, 7. 5L-Cody Laney, 8. G17-Fito Gallardo, 9. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 10. 15k-Justin Kay, 11. 10c-Chad Olsen, 12. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 13. 23h-Kent Arment, 14. A1-Phil Dixon, 15. 171-Philip Houston, 16. 98-Alex Stanford, 17. J17-Jake Gallardo, 18. 111-Bumper Jones, 19. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 20. 78-Cory Wier, 21. 5g-Scott Greer, 22. 1s-Tim Ward, 23. 25-Rodney Sanders, 24. 131-Royal Jones.

 

 

RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

 

Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main

 

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 11-Brian Kakela, 2. 1s-Scott Bintz, 3. 35-Grant Southworth, 4. 19-Lucas Rodin, 5. 67-Rex Conrad, 6. 99x-Brady Bjella, 7. 10c-Cole Haugland, 8. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 9. 9-Ron Poe, 10. 17s-Lance Schill, 11. 71az-Tyler Mecl.

 

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 1st-Rusy Kollman, 2. 5-Ron Schreiner, 3. 14-Shawn Strong, 4. 3T-Travis Schulte, 5. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 11g-Josh Griggs, 8. 96f-Eric Folsted, 9. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 10. 22k-Mark Kohaykewch, 11. 25-Andy Clower.

 

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 2. 34-Eric Hauglane, 3. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 4. 4h-Grant Hall, 5. 5c-Preston Carr, 6. 20T-Mike Tanner, 7. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 8. 13b-Jess Brekke, 9. 06az-Tommy Wyman, 10. 0-Brandon George.

 

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 2. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 3. 18s-Clark Swartz, 4. 10c-Chad Olsen, 5. 99f-Shawn Fendes, 6. 23-Mark Simon, 7. 56-Terry Bahr, 8. 36-Jeff Gray, 9. 7m-Brandon Mehrwerth, 10. 10m-Trevor Miller.
“B” Main – Top 4 advance to “A” Main

 

“B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 17s-Lance Schill, 2. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 3. 11g-Josh Griggs, 4. 23-Mark Simon, 5. 13b-Jess Brekke, 6. 96f-Eric Folsted, 7. 10c-Cole Haugland, 8. 9-Ron Poe, 9. 56-Terry Bahr, 10. 36-Jeff Gray, 11. 06az-Tommy Wyman, 12. 0-Brandon George, 13. 99f-Shawn Fernkes, 14. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 15. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 16. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 17. 7m-Brandon Mehrwerth, 18. 20T-Mike Tanner, 19. 22k-Mark Kohaykewch, 20. 67-Rex Conrad.

 

“A” Main

 

“A” Main (20 Laps):  1. 5-Ron Schreiner, 2. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 3. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 4. 14-Shawn Strong, 5. 5c-Preston Carr, 6. 19-Lucas Rodin, 7. 3T-Travis Schulte, 8. 11-Brian Kakela, 9. 10o-Chad Olsen, 10. 18s-Clark Swartz, 11. 17s-Lance Schill, 12. 1s-Scott Bintz, 13. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 14. 4h-Grant Hall, 15. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 16. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 17. 32-Eric Hauglane, 18. 99x-Brady Bjella, 19. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 20. 23-Mark Simon, 21. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 22. 11g-Josh Griggs, 23. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 24. 35-Grant Southworth.

 

 

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Four of Six:

 

 

Late Models

  

1

32p

 Bobby Pierce

273

2

32

 Chris Simpson

260

3

28m

 Jimmy Mars

209

4

21

 Billy Moyer

205

5

20

 Rodney Sanders

187

6

1

 Earl Pearson Jr

177

7

42

 Brandon Overton

168

8

F5

 Garrett Alberson

157

9

54

 David Breazeale

155

10

75

 Terry Phillips

148

11

91

 Tyler Erb

142

12

98

 Jason Rauen

134

13

71

 Dustin Strand

125

14

96RC

 RC Whitwell

113

15

86

 Kyle Beard

97

16

33c

 Chad Mahder

92

17

37

 Scott Ward

89

18

157

 Mike Marlar

88

19

15k

 Justin Kay

86

20

33x

 Ricky Thorton Jr

80

21

91t

 Tony Toste

66

22

11x

 Steve Drake

64

23

51

 Joey Moriarty

63

24

7k

 Jason Krohn

61

25

2

 Bobby Hogge

57

26

17

 Billy Franklin

46

27

58

 AJ Diemel

42

28

44

 Cole Schill

39

29

0

 Jake O’Neil

34

30

53

 Andrew Kosiski

31

31

15

 Justin Duty

31

32

12

 Nick Bartels

25

33

R5

 Chandler Petty

23

34

5x

 John Duty

22

35

74w

 Collen Winebarger

16

36

38

 Thomas Hunziker

13

37

46

 Darren Coffell

11

38

10n

 Rob Sanders

11

39

8

 Kye Frick

10

40

54

 Carlos Altumada

10

41

78

 Steve Stultz

10

42

32b

 Clay Daly

10

43

6T

 Terry Carter

9

44

17

 Larry Childress

8

45

24x

 Rick Ortega

8

46

22g

 Paul Guglielman

7

47

74

 Dan Diebel

7

48

43

 Dave  Deetz

6

49

99

 Scott Lewis

4

50

26

 Jon Brinkley

4

51

R5

 Brian Klein

4

52

12J

 Greg Jelvik

3

53

24

 Jon Ortega

2

54

89

 James Laing

1
       
       
 

Modifieds

  

1

20RT

 Ricky Thornton Jr

263

2

71

 Dustin Strand

204

3

7A

 Shane Sabraski

195

4

52x

 David McDonald

193

5

G17

 Fito Gallardo

187

6

96RC

 RC Whitwell

154

7

34

 Mickey Lassiter

143

8

A1

 Phil Dixon

136

9

29d

 Brad Dierks

133

10

30

 Matt Leer

133

11

15k

 Justin Kay

132

12

J17

 Jake Gallardo

126

13

23

 Matt Gilbertson

119

14

5m

 Tyler McDonald

106

15

2J

 Blake Jegtvig

103

16

30J

 Justin Rexwinkle

95

17

111

 Bumper Jones

95

18

R1

 Jay Richardson

91

19

5L

 Cody Laney

90

20

10c

 Chad Olsen

88

21

26

 Shawn Fletcher

83

22

171

 Philip Houston

79

23

98

 Alex Stanford

69

24

6

 Casey Skyberg

68

25

65x

 Carlos Ahumada Jr

66

26

5g

 Scott Greer

53

27

7R

 Ryan Gaylord

48

28

131

 Royal Jones

42

29

25

 Rodney Sanders

40

30

78

 Cory Wier

40

31

23h

 Kent Arment

35

32

71x

 Jesse Hoskins

33

33

77t

 Tripp Gaylord

31

34

11x

 Rich Loftus

30

35

111x

 Logan Drake

26

36

51

 Alex Guthmiller

25

37

1s

 Tim Ward

24

38

1s

 Johnny Scott

17

39

8

 Wesley Summers

12

40

L8

 Brian Schultz

10

41

21x

 Dustin Bluhm

9

42

D25

 David Tanner

9

43

60

 William Gould

8

44

37JR

 Morgan Ward

8

45

50F

 Brandon Farrington

7

46

44

 Christy Barnett

6

47

23h

 Terry Haren

6

48

1x

 Walter Ball

5

49

5

 Jake Hartung

4

50

15x

 Kenny Mayer

4

51

10s

 Robert King

3

52

78x

 Trevor Egbert

3

53

7

 Ken McCleskey

3

54

223

 Cole Peterson

3

55

27

 Chris Unrau

3

56

4az

 John Morris, Jr.

3

57

7

 Wayne McCleskey

3

58

59

 Mark Stewart

3

59

7rr

 Ryan Restad

2

60

8a

 Al Giesbrecht

2

61

37T

 David Craft

2

62

32

 D.J. Shannon

2

63

X57

 Richie Davis

2

64

21

 K.C. Dieckman

2

65

1s

 Scott Bintz

2
       
       
 

X-Mods

  

1

3T

 Travis Schulte

233

2

1sx

 Rusty Kollman

232

3

14

 Shawn Strong

215

4

5c

 Preston Carr

198

5

10o

 Chad Olsen

170

6

18s

 Clark Swartz

168

7

11

 Brian Kakela

162

8

1s

 Scott Bintz

159

9

7

 Brandon Mehrwerth

146

10

5

 Ron Schreiner

140

11

5k

 Tyler Kaeter

132

12

19

 Lucas Rodin

129

13

17s

 Lance Schill

106

14

35

 Grant Southworth

102

15

45

 Dustin Bluhm

102

16

4h

 Grant Hall

99

17

32

 Eric Hauglane

95

18

20T

 Mike Tanner

93

19

17m

 Ashley Mehrwerth

73

20

99

 Brady Bjella

70

21

20rt

 Ricky Thornton, Jr.

69

22

23

 Mark Simon

68

23

17e

 Neil Eckhart

68

24

13b

 Jess Brekke

67

25

71az

 Tyler Mecl

67

26

67

 Rex Conrad

59

27

17k

 Stoney Kruk

43

28

8272

 Sherman Barnett

43

29

34

 Jamie Thorstad

40

30

2JG

 Jason George

39

31

10m

 Trevor Miller

37

32

0h

 Chad Horst

29

33

96F

 Eric Folsted

24

34

11g

 Josh Griggs

21

35

99F

 Shawn Fernkes

17

36

56

 Terry Bahr

12

37

ak47

 Rex Higgins

11

38

71

 Jesse Hoskins

10

39

10c

 Cole Haugland

9

40

84

 Mike Goodwin

8

41

36

 Jeff Gray

7

42

22k

 Mark Kohaykewych

7

43

8w

 Kenny Wyman

6

44

17

 Harland Moorehart

6

45

T39

 Lupe Gomez

6

46

9

 Ron Poe

5

47

10m

 Cody Miller

4

48

62

 John Parlmey

3

49

15

 Speedy Madrid

3

50

0

 Brandon George

2

51

06az

 Tommy Wyman

2

52

0

 Mike Jung

2

53

22k

 Jerome Guyot

2

54

0

 Brian Hatlestad

2

55

25

 Andy Clower

1
It's only fair to share...Share on FacebookTweet about this on Twitter
tagged with ,