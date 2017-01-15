Rain Sets up Sunday Wild West Shootout Double Header

Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. – Rain postponed Saturday night’s fifth scheduled round of Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts competition at Arizona Speedway.

All is not lost though, as the Saturday rain has set up a Sunday double dip for the event featuring Super Late Models, USRA Modifieds and X-Mods.

Saturday’s rainout has been reset for Sunday, January 15, at 11:30 a.m. with pit gats opening at 8:00 a.m., Driver’s Meeting at 9:00 a.mmand front gates opening at 10:00 a.m.

After the rescheduled event is completed, the facility will be cleared for re-entry to the 11th Annual Wild West Shootout finale that fires off at 5:00 p.m.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models in Sunday’s makeup event with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of Sunday night’s finale to $12,000-to-win.

Through four of six scheduled rounds of action, Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte are atop the point charts in their respective divisions.

Pierce has topped three of four Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport features thus far and can lay claim to a $100,000 bonus from Keyser Manufacturing by winning both feature events on Sunday or $50,000 if he wins one of them.

Though Pierce has dominated victory lane, his Wild West Shootout points lead is just 13 points over Chris Simpson. After a third-place finish in the series opener, Simpson has reeled off three consecutive runner-up finishes. Jimmy Mars is a distant third in points, just four markers ahead of Round Three winner Billy Moyer with Rodney Sanders rounding out the current top five.

Ricky Thornton, Jr., has won three of four MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential features to open up a 61-point lead over Dustin Strand while Travis Schulte has a mere one-point advantage over Rusty Kollman in the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson that have offered up four different winners in as many events.

Tickets to Sunday’s 11:00 a.m. event are just $20 with admission to the 5:00 p.m. Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout. net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout. net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000. The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona. Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.