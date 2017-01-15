Christopher Bell Wins The 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, Okla. – In 1994, Andy Hillenburg became the first Oklahoman to win the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Twenty-three years later, the Golden Driller has made its way home as Norman, Oklahoma’s Christopher Bell made his mark in the history books as the champion of the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Earning the victory for Keith Kunz Motorsports, Bell’s win puts Keith with six overall Chili Bowl titles as a car owner since 1994 when Hillenburg wheeled the Keith and Rusty Kunz owned entry to Victory Lane.

“I’m speechless right now. I’ve been coming to this building for so long trying to win one of these things, and I thought I was really close to won at the Shootout a couple weeks ago, but we had a lot of bad luck but I’ll trade all that bad luck in for this Driller right here. This means the world to me,” commented a very emotional Christopher Bell in Victory Lane. “Most of my bad luck in this race has been self-inflicted. You know, I’ve been in this position before. I think this is the third time I’ve started on the front row and I would run into trouble because I was pushing too hard. Every time I’ve come here, it’s been attack, attach, attack and in this 55 lap race, you don’t need to do that so I just ran as hard as I needed too.”

In his fourth feature appearance, the Kunz/Toyota combination gridded the 55 lap championship A-Main outside the front row with Bell playing the role of hunter the first 25 rounds as Indiana’s Justin Grant paced the field in the Clauson-Marshal No. 39BC.

With the high side of the racing surface coming into play near the 15th circuit, Bell began reeling in the #Driven2SaveLives No. 39BC. Overtaking Grant with a highline pass off the second turn. Followed soon after by Daryn Pittman, the Owasso, Okla. native trailed by a half-straight as the pair approached traffic.

Moving back in on Bell’s bumper as slower cars were about to come into play, a caution brought the field single file.

Through a few more cautions, Pittman was able to build momentum. With a run in the closing laps that brought the threat of a slide job into play, Pittman found the cushion just wrong to nearly send the No. 21 into the fence, giving Bell a clear path to victory.

Fighting engine woes, the runner-up by Pittman was quite the achievement.

“We don’t have a spare engine, so we weren’t able to change it. Luckily we have a really good engine builder. I’ve got to thank Esslinger and their crew. They rebuilt this engine last year when we had issues, and when we realized we could fix it today, it lasted for 54 and three-quarter laps,” said Pittman who recorded his first career Chili Bowl podium finish in seven starts.

Having led the first 25 laps, Justin Grant ended up crossing third in his second Chili Bowl A-Feature appearance.

“It’s just a thrill to be driving for Clauson-Marshall Racing and obviously I wanted to win for him (Bryan Clauson) really bad, but I’m on the podium at Chili Bowl so I should be happy about that,” commented Grant on the third place finish.

Coming out of the night’s second C-Feature, Tanner Thorson charged through the field to a fourth place finish with Jake Swanson making up the top-five. Tyler Courtney came home sixth with Zach Daum from 11th to seventh. Making his 14th consecutive, and 18th overall A-Feature start, Arizona’s Jerry Coons Jr. came from a B-Main to finish eighth. Ronnie Gardner ninth was followed by Damion Gardner in 10th from the 16th starting spot.

The biggest moving through the Alphabet was Thomas Meseraull. Despite a DNF in the A-Feature, the driver from San Jose passed 24 cars starting in the D-Feature to race in the big show. The 2017 Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year is Donny Schatz who finished seventh in the first B-Feature.

Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Lucas Oil/General Tire Championship Night

Event Count: 365 (New Record)

A-Feature:

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell[2]; 2. 21-Daryn Pittman[8]; 3. 39BC-Justin Grant[1]; 4. 67-Tanner Thorson[20]; 5. 68W-Jake Swanson[5]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 7. 5D-Zach Daum[11]; 8. 5-Jerry Coons Jr[15]; 9. 68-Ronnie Gardner[9]; 10. 71G-Damion Gardner[16]; 11. 97-Rico Abreu[25]; 12. 31-Travis Berryhill[4]; 13. 99W-Larry Wight[7]; 14. 25C-C.J. Leary[10]; 15. 17W-Shane Golobic[13]; 16. 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[14]; 17. 91T-Tyler Thomas[18]; 18. 35F-Michael Faccinto[23]; 19. 51X-Colby Copeland[12]; 20. (DNF) 8J-Jonathan Beason[19]; 21. (DNF) 47-Danny Stratton[6]; 22. (DNF) 5CB-Chase Briscoe[22]; 23. (DNF) 1R-Thomas Meseraull[21]; 24. (DNF) 5X-Justin Peck[24]; 25. (DNF) 05T-Gary Taylor[17]

B-Features: Top 6 advance to the A-Feature

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 5-Jerry Coons Jr[9]; 3. 05T-Gary Taylor[2]; 4. 8J-Jonathan Beason[4]; 5. 1R-Thomas Meseraull[17]; 6. 35F-Michael Faccinto[3]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz[10]; 8. 24-Tracy Hines[5]; 9. 84X-Chad Boat[19]; 10. 7XX-Gage Walker[13]; 11. 35-Matt Sherrell[12]; 12. 71-Ryan Robinson[6]; 13. 55X-Ryan Smith[18]; 14. 3C-D.J. Netto[7]; 15. 73X-Jac Haudenschild[15]; 16. 4H-Tom Harris[8]; 17. 5H-Aaron Reutzel[20]; 18. (DNF) 47X-Tim McCreadie[11]; 19. (DNF) 2A-Brent Beauchamp[14]; 20. (DNF) 4P-Paul McMahan[16]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[1]; 2. 71G-Damion Gardner[5]; 3. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]; 4. 67-Tanner Thorson[15]; 5. 5CB-Chase Briscoe[6]; 6. 5X-Justin Peck[11]; 7. 41-Jason Johnson[7]; 8. 25MP-Michael Pickens[17]; 9. 5E-David Gravel[20]; 10. 77-Alex Bright[2]; 11. 47W-Dylan Westbrook[19]; 12. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]; 13. 11AG-Dave Darland[9]; 14. 1-Sammy Swindell[8]; 15. 97K-Spencer Bayston[18]; 16. 32-Casey Shuman[12]; 17. (DNF) 82M-Steven Shebester[10]; 18. (DNF) 2C-Wayne Johnson[13]; 19. (DNF) 21K-Cory Kruseman[16]; 20. (DNF) 17-Joey Saldana[14]

C-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 73X-Jac Haudenschild[3]; 2. 4P-Paul McMahan[6]; 3. 1R-Thomas Meseraull[15]; 4. 55X-Ryan Smith[1]; 5. 84X-Chad Boat[7]; 6. 5H-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 7. 11A-Andrew Felker[19]; 8. 71K-Kyle Larson[18]; 9. 9P-Parker Price-Miller[2]; 10. 66-Kevin Thomas Jr[12]; 11. 92-Brenden Bright[10]; 12. 32T-Trey Marcham[14]; 13. 02-Robby Josett[5]; 14. 51J-R.J. Johnson[8]; 15. 51F-Hunter Schuerenberg[20]; 16. 37-Nick Knepper[17]; 17. (DNF) 14K-Chris Cochran[11]; 18. (DNF) 7A-Justin Allgaier[13]; 19. (DNF) 17B-Tanner Berryhill[9]; 20. (DNF) 5C-Colten Cottle[16]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 67-Tanner Thorson[5]; 2. 21K-Cory Kruseman[1]; 3. 25MP-Michael Pickens[2]; 4. 97K-Spencer Bayston[10]; 5. 47W-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 6. 5E-David Gravel[8]; 7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[15]; 8. 45X-Bricen James[7]; 9. 17R-Alex Schutte[9]; 10. 14C-Coleman Gulick[11]; 11. 11E-Cory Elliott[3]; 12. 25H-Anton Hernandez[13]; 13. 51S-Danny Sheridan[12]; 14. 11D-Danny Faria Jr[17]; 15. 67K-Holly Shelton[16]; 16. (DNF) 05-Brad Loyet[6]; 17. (DNF) 76M-Brady Bacon[20]; 18. (DNF) 52-Blake Hahn[18]; 19. (DNF) 05B-Steve Buckwalter[19]; 20. (DNF) 4R-Ryan Greth[14]

D-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1R-Thomas Meseraull[1]; 2. 5C-Colten Cottle[2]; 3. 37-Nick Knepper[3]; 4. 71K-Kyle Larson[8]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[14]; 6. 51F-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 7. 1ST-J.J. Yeley[11]; 8. 18-Tony Bruce Jr[12]; 9. 28A-Ace McCarthy[7]; 10. 3H-Mike Hess[4]; 11. 4J-Tim Crawley[16]; 12. 6K-Josh Lakatos[15]; 13. 69-A.J. Fike[6]; 14. 57J-Jake Bubak[18]; 15. 00C-Grady Chandler[13]; 16. (DNF) 2T-Davey Ray[9]; 17. (DNF) 2ND-Jeb Sessums[17]; 18. (DNF) 91K-Kevin Bayer[10]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 2. 67K-Holly Shelton[1]; 3. 11D-Danny Faria Jr[4]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[12]; 5. 05B-Steve Buckwalter[5]; 6. 76M-Brady Bacon[11]; 7. 8K-Frank Flud[15]; 8. 92M-Josh Most[7]; 9. 44X-Wesley Smith[2]; 10. 3N-Jake Neuman[18]; 11. 14W-Matt Westfall[10]; 12. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[13]; 13. 71X-Shane Cottle[17]; 14. 118-Scott Evans[16]; 15. 50-Daniel Adler[8]; 16. (DNF) 78-Nick Wean[6]; 17. (DNF) 17E-Blake Edwards[14]; 18. (DNF) 51R-Brody Roa[9]

E-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 6K-Josh Lakatos[1]; 2. 4J-Tim Crawley[2]; 3. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[4]; 4. 57J-Jake Bubak[8]; 5. 32D-Danny Jennings[6]; 6. 29A-Anthony Nocella[5]; 7. 75-Johnny Herrera[7]; 8. 57C-Chad Boespflug[13]; 9. 24F-Hunter Fischer[14]; 10. 99P-Dillon Welch[15]; 11. 45W-Brandon Waelti[3]; 12. 2X-Logan Seavey[11]; 13. 7-Shannon McQueen[10]; 14. 2S-Travis Scott[16]; 15. 44-Don Droud Jr[9]; 16. (DNF) 37T-Seth Bergman[12]

E Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8K-Frank Flud[5]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[4]; 3. 71X-Shane Cottle[1]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]; 5. 29S-Timmy Buckwalter[3]; 6. 91M-Chase Majdic[15]; 7. 12-Chris Sheil[7]; 8. 77U-Chris Urish[8]; 9. 11J-Justin Melton[12]; 10. 88-Chad Wheeler[10]; 11. 3E-Geoff Ensign[11]; 12. 7MF-Chance Morton[13]; 13. 37B-Terry Babb[16]; 14. 8C-John Carney II[14]; 15. (DNF) 8GQ-Jimi-Ray Quin[6]; 16. (DNF) 05X-Stevie Sussex III[9]

F-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 57C-Chad Boespflug[2]; 2. 24F-Hunter Fischer[1]; 3. 99P-Dillon Welch[4]; 4. 2S-Travis Scott[8]; 5. 14R-Jody Rosenboom[16]; 6. 7M-Kevin Ramey[7]; 7. 33K-Kyle Offill[12]; 8. 20A-Shon Deskins[5]; 9. 95-Chris Andrews[13]; 10. 12W-Billy Wease[10]; 11. 17D-Alex DeCamp[3]; 12. (DNF) 57K-Kevin Studley[15]; 13. (DNF) 87-Ryan Bernal[14]; 14. (DNF) 97-Rico Abreu[11]; 15. (DNF) 38-Kody Swanson[9]; 16. (DNF) 24S-Landon Simon[6]

F Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7MF-Chance Morton[1]; 2. 8C-John Carney II[2]; 3. 91M-Chase Majdic[9]; 4. 37B-Terry Babb[3]; 5. 25-Chase Stockon[7]; 6. 9-Matt Moore[5]; 7. 2-Ryan Hall[12]; 8. D33-Joey Moughan[6]; 9. 87JR-Troy Rutherford[10]; 10. 55D-Nick Drake[11]; 11. 76Z-Zane Lawrence[16]; 12. 4D-Robert Dalby[15]; 13. 9D-Mack DeMan[14]; 14. 37X-Jake Blackhurst[13]; 15. 71R-Nick Chivello[8]; 16. (DNF) 67F-Kyle O’Gara[4]

G-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 95-Chris Andrews[6]; 2. 87-Ryan Bernal[13]; 3. 57K-Kevin Studley[1]; 4. 14R-Jody Rosenboom[3]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton[7]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell[14]; 7. 3CC-Raven Culp[12]; 8. 71.5-Robert Bell[2]; 9. 7Z-David Gough[9]; 10. 1PW-Paul White[16]; 11. 11XS-Donovan Peterson[15]; 12. 9A-Jason Walls[10]; 13. 17K-Michael Koontz[8]; 14. 91S-Klint Simpson[4]; 15. (DNF) 01-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 16. (DNF) 9C-Cory Turner[11]

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 37X-Jake Blackhurst[1]; 2. 9D-Mack DeMan[12]; 3. 4D-Robert Dalby[3]; 4. 76Z-Zane Lawrence[5]; 5. 98-Clinton Boyles[2]; 6. 3J-Josh Baughman[13]; 7. 10J-John Hunt[6]; 8. 85-Matt Johnson[7]; 9. 99K-Korey Weyant[11]; 10. 13-Glen Saville[4]; 11. 22A-Andy Malpocker[15]; 12. 68F-Tyler Seavey[9]; 13. 91A-Chris Andrews[14]; 14. 80-Josh Hawkins[10]; 15. 10B-Rick Shuman[16]; 16. (DNF) 46-Kenney Johnson[8]

H-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 87-Ryan Bernal[4]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 3. 11XS-Donovan Peterson[2]; 4. 1PW-Paul White[10]; 5. 0A-Aaron Schuck[8]; 6. 0G-Glenn Styres[3]; 7. 0R-Holly Porter[1]; 8. 77K-Kevin Olson[9]; 9. 71D-Domain Ramsay[6]; 10. 75D-Lee Dakus[7]; 11. 27S-Andy Shouse[12]; 12. (DNF) 7JR-JD Black[11]; (DNS) 22H-John Heydenreich; (DNS) 83S-Shane Weeks; (DNS) 73-Jason McDougal; (DNS) 6-Bill Rose

H Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3J-Josh Baughman[1]; 2. 91A-Chris Andrews[4]; 3. 22A-Andy Malpocker[13]; 4. 10B-Rick Shuman[6]; 5. 93K-Riley Kreisel[12]; 6. 1T-Tony Roney[7]; 7. 45J-C.J. Johnson[14]; 8. 22-Chase Jones[3]; 9. 57D-Daniel Robinson[11]; 10. 15T-Tony Rossi[9]; 11. 15X-Mason Moore[10]; 12. GO-Shane Cockrum[2]; 13. 321-Chad Winfrey[5]; 14. (DNF) 9$-Kyle Clark[8]; (DNS) 5F-Danny Frye III; (DNS) 2AG-Rickie Gaunt

I-Features: Top 4 advancing to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 77K-Kevin Olson[4]; 2. 1PW-Paul White[12]; 3. 7JR-JD Black[1]; 4. 27S-Andy Shouse[2]; 5. 122Q-David Prickett[9]; 6. 87F-Sean McClelland[10]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker[16]; 8. 91-Jeff Stasa[11]; 9. 25P-Dylan Peterson[8]; 10. 10GW-George White[14]; 11. 71WG-Weston Gorham[15]; 12. 12K-Zac Taylor[3]; 13. 2W-Wyatt Burks[5]; 14. 101-Chuck McGillivray[13]; 15. (DNF) 16C-David Camfield III[7]; 16. (DNF) 1P-Terry Nichols[6]

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 57D-Daniel Robinson[3]; 2. 93K-Riley Kreisel[5]; 3. 22A-Andy Malpocker[2]; 4. 45J-C.J. Johnson[4]; 5. 11-Katlynn Leer[11]; 6. 53-Brett Wilson[9]; 7. 57-Maria Cofer[13]; 8. 25S-Alex Schriever[6]; 9. 13JR-Koty Adams[8]; 10. 17G-Dustin Golobic[16]; 11. 11C-Chett Gehrke[10]; 12. 7X-John Ivy[15]; 13. 14E-David McIntosh[7]; 14. 7AU-Lee Redmond[14]; 15. (DNF) 5BB-Bobby Brewer[12]; 16. (DNF) 87C-David Camfield Jr[1]

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 101-Chuck McGillivray[2]; 2. 10GW-George White[1]; 3. 71WG-Weston Gorham[4]; 4. 7D-Michelle Decker[5]; 5. 29J-Logan Jarrett[13]; 6. 59E-Dex Eaton[10]; 7. 10K-Billy Lawless[11]; 8. 22M-Taylor Courtney[9]; 9. 23-Jimmy Light[16]; 10. 77D-Dean Drake Jr[8]; 11. 22B-Troy Betts[14]; 12. 77J-John Klabunde[3]; 13. 59-Austin Shores[7]; 14. (DNF) 33C-Carson McCarl[15]; 15. (DNF) 89-Nick Bailey[6]; 16. (DNF) 16K-Chris Dyson[12]

J Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 57-Maria Cofer[1]; 2. 7AU-Lee Redmond[4]; 3. 7X-John Ivy[7]; 4. 17G-Dustin Golobic[8]; 5. 4M-J.J. Ercse[3]; 6. 3F-Davey (D.J.) Hamilton Jr.[6]; 7. 92L-Austin Lambert[12]; 8. 10W-Kyle Simon[9]; 9. 4-Austin Nemire[11]; 10. 19P-Levi Curry[13]; 11. 2K-Kyle Jones[15]; 12. 2M-Austin Odell[16]; 13. 926-Morgan Frewaldt[14]; 14. (DNF) 06-Andy Baugh[10]; 15. (DNF) 11Y-Travis Young[5]; 16. (DNF) 4F-Chad Frewaldt[2]

K-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 29J-Logan Jarrett[1]; 2. 22B-Troy Betts[5]; 3. 33C-Carson McCarl[7]; 4. 23-Jimmy Light[9]; 5. 79-Blake Nimee[14]; 6. 49JR-Austen Figueroa[13]; 7. 00-Tristan Lee[2]; 8. 9U-Doug McCune[8]; 9. 83G-Matt Gilbert[6]; 10. 20X-Noah Harris[16]; 11. 11F-Floyd Alvis[12]; 12. 3-Jake Neal[4]; 13. (DNF) 7J-Shawn Jackson[3]; 14. (DNF) 83-Kurt Blackaby[10]; 15. (DNF) 50T-Tony DiMattia[11]; 16. (DNF) 14-Sean Watts[15]

K Feature 2 (4 Laps): 1. 19P-Levi Curry[1]; 2. 926-Morgan Frewaldt[3]; 3. 2K-Kyle Jones[15]; 4. 2M-Austin Odell[4]; 5. 27Z-Zane Hendricks[10]; 6. 96CM-Brett Becker[6]; 7. 84-Shaun Shapel[16]; 8. 4B-Shane Sellers[2]; 9. 5W-Chris Windom[11]; 10. 7T-Tristan Oakes[5]; 11. A23-Barrie Valentino[7]; 12. 74-Zach Merritt[8]; 13. 1K-Brayton Lynch[12]; 14. 56X-Mark Chisholm[9]; 15. (DNF) 88T-Tyler Nelson[13]; 16. (DNF) 28-Kory Schudy[14]…Race met the 10 min. time limit.

L-Features : Top 4 advance to corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 49JR-Austen Figueroa[1]; 2. 79-Blake Nimee[2]; 3. 14-Sean Watts[3]; 4. 20X-Noah Harris[8]; 5. 21T-Ty Hulsey[14]; 6. 35T-Tyler Robbins[12]; 7. 29-Derek Childs[5]; 8. 19W-Matt Streeter[11]; 9. 93L-Trey Lambert[13]; 10. 7B-Brian Peterson[7]; 11. 72-Cameron Hagin[6]; 12. 99-Colton Heath[9]; 13. 16-Ryan Ruhl[10]; 14. (DNF) 96-Cody Brewer[4]; (DNS) 7AB-Austin Brown; (DNS) 27B-A.J. Burns

L Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 88T-Tyler Nelson[3]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[6]; 3. 2K-Kyle Jones[9]; 4. 84-Shaun Shapel[1]; 5. 49-Jonathan Davenport[10]; 6. 88W-Dustin Weland[12]; 7. 6A-Ray Seach[13]; 8. 15L-Ashley Hazelton[2]; 9. 3T-Tim Barber[7]; 10. 2L-Joshua Shaw[5]; 11. 17Z-Zac Moody[11]; 12. 12R-Brian Rieck[8]; 13. 7W-Scott Walton[4]; (DNS) 7S-Pat Schudy; (DNS) 93-Dustin Morgan; (DNS) 0-Johnny Murdock

M-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 19W-Matt Streeter[1]; 2. 35T-Tyler Robbins[3]; 3. 93L-Trey Lambert[2]; 4. 21T-Ty Hulsey[4]; 5. 7U-Joe B. Miller[13]; 6. 5GS-Garrett Stout[6]; 7. 10C-Dalton Camfield[9]; 8. 56V-Matt Veatch[12]; 9. 7CH-Brandon Matus[8]; 10. 7F-Roy Larkin[7]; 11. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr[5]; 12. 21H-Harlan Hulsey[16]; 13. 23A-Hannah Adair[11]; 14. 86-Mark Lowrey[14]; 15. 03-Shayle Bade[15]; 16. 9M-Cory Mallo[10]

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 17Z-Zac Moody[3]; 3. 88W-Dustin Weland[4]; 4. 6A-Ray Seach[12]; 5. 21M-Michelle Melton[7]; 6. 05J-Curtis Jones[9]; 7. 13SR-Marcus Thomas[13]; 8. 2J-Cody Lampe[2]; 9. 51A-Ryan Jamison[15]; 10. 21R-Ryan Truitt[10]; 11. 44H-Colton Hardy[14]; 12. 88S-Scottie McDonald[16]; 13. 76J-Davey Jones[8]; 14. (DNF) 31E-Evan Sewell[5]; 15. (DNF) 3B-Austin Blair[11]; 16. (DNF) 37F-Tim Kent[6]

N-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding M-Feature

N Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7U-Joe B. Miller[9]; 2. 86-Mark Lowrey[1]; 3. 03-Shayle Bade[3]; 4. 21H-Harlan Hulsey[2]; 5. 20-Tadd Holliman[10]; 6. 35L-Cody Ledger[13]; 7. 75X-Ken Hanson[12]; 8. 42-Dean Franklin[7]; 9. 74J-Jamie Speers[4]; 10. 7G-Justin Gonzales[5]; 11. 43H-Reece Shelton[8]; 12. (DNF) 17O-Mike Wheeler[11]; 13. (DNF) 7SS-Wade Seiler[6]; (DNS) 6B-Brad Kraus; (DNS) 56B-Tyler Brehm; (DNS) 77C-Kevin Schawitsch

N Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 13SR-Marcus Thomas[1]; 2. 44H-Colton Hardy[3]; 3. 51A-Ryan Jamison[2]; 4. 88S-Scottie McDonald[7]; 5. D6-Dakota Gaines[10]; 6. 14I-Isaac Schreurs[4]; 7. 30T-Larry Bratti[9]; 8. 19-Randy Woodside[12]; 9. 17KT-Ryan Secrest[6]; 10. 44D-Philip Dietz[5]; 11. 3D-Dustin Gilbert[13]; 12. 15S-Gavin Stout[11]; 13. (DNF) 55-Tom Everhart[14]; 14. (DNF) 7RS-Merril Lamb[8]; (DNS) 41T-Brad Thompson; (DNS) 5T-Matt Stewart

O-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding M-Feature

O Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Tadd Holliman[2]; 2. 17O-Mike Wheeler[3]; 3. 75X-Ken Hanson[1]; 4. 35L-Cody Ledger[6]; 5. 27MK-Kyle Keeler[8]; 6. 87H-Colby Hughes[5]; 7. 92P-Jacob Park[9]; 8. 0B-Ross Wece[7]; (DNS) 5J-Jeff Crook; (DNS) 10X-Tom Doherty; (DNS) 10-Lance Bennett; (DNS) 22X-Payton Williams; (DNS) 14H-Harley Hollan; (DNS) 47JR-Ron Bach; (DNS) 2R-Matt Rossi

O Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 15S-Gavin Stout[2]; 2. 55-Tom Everhart[1]; 3. 3D-Dustin Gilbert[3]; 4. 5T-Matt Stewart[5]; 5. 17C-Devin Camfield[8]; 6. 69B-Bryan Debrick[4]; 7. 777-Bailey Huges[9]; 8. 6S-Michael (Mike) Snider[7]; (DNS) 48M-Rick Murcko; (DNS) 22E-David Stephenson; (DNS) 11R-Shane Watts; (DNS) 69J-Earl McDoulett Jr; (DNS) 45A-Jesse Colwell; (DNS) 98J-Bill Jackson