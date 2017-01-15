Wild West Shootout Sunday Double Dip Washed Out; Pierce Claims Title

By LONNIE WHEATLEY

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ – Despite best efforts, Mother Nature ultimately proved to be too much to handle by washing out the final two rounds of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Arizona Speedway on Sunday.

After Saturday night’s fifth round of Wild West Shootout competition for Super Late Models, USRA Modifieds and X-Mods was postponed by rain to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. as the opening leg of a double header, persistent rains forced the cancellation of the makeup event as well as the scheduled 5:00 p.m. finale.

Emerging with championships from the 11th Annual Wild West Shootout are Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte.

Pierce topped three of four Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport features with Billy Moyer taking the other victory. Pierce took the title by 13 points over Chris Simpson, who posted three runner-up finishes.

Ricky Thornton, Jr., went three-for-four as well in the MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential ranks to take the crown by 61 points over Dustin Strand while Travis Schulte edged Rusty Kollman by just one point for the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson title.

While inclement weather proved disruptive for the final two rounds, the stage is already set for a bigger 12th Annual Wild West Shootout in 2018.

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

Final Wild West Shootout Points:

Late Models

1

32p

Bobby Pierce

273

2

32

Chris Simpson

260

3

28m

Jimmy Mars

209

4

21

Billy Moyer

205

5

20

Rodney Sanders

187

6

1

Earl Pearson Jr

177

7

42

Brandon Overton

168

8

F5

Garrett Alberson

157

9

54

David Breazeale

155

10

75

Terry Phillips

148

11

91

Tyler Erb

142

12

98

Jason Rauen

134

13

71

Dustin Strand

125

14

96RC

RC Whitwell

113

15

86

Kyle Beard

97

16

33c

Chad Mahder

92

17

37

Scott Ward

89

18

157

Mike Marlar

88

19

15k

Justin Kay

86

20

33x

Ricky Thorton Jr

80

21

91t

Tony Toste

66

22

11x

Steve Drake

64

23

51

Joey Moriarty

63

24

7k

Jason Krohn

61

25

2

Bobby Hogge

57

26

17

Billy Franklin

46

27

58

AJ Diemel

42

28

44

Cole Schill

39

29

0

Jake O’Neil

34

30

53

Andrew Kosiski

31

31

15

Justin Duty

31

32

12

Nick Bartels

25

33

R5

Chandler Petty

23

34

5x

John Duty

22

35

74w

Collen Winebarger

16

36

38

Thomas Hunziker

13

37

46

Darren Coffell

11

38

10n

Rob Sanders

11

39

8

Kye Frick

10

40

54

Carlos Altumada

10

41

78

Steve Stultz

10

42

32b

Clay Daly

10

43

6T

Terry Carter

9

44

17

Larry Childress

8

45

24x

Rick Ortega

8

46

22g

Paul Guglielman

7

47

74

Dan Diebel

7

48

43

Dave Deetz

6

49

99

Scott Lewis

4

50

26

Jon Brinkley

4

51

R5

Brian Klein

4

52

12J

Greg Jelvik

3

53

24

Jon Ortega

2

54

89

James Laing

1

Modifieds

1

20RT

Ricky Thornton Jr

263

2

71

Dustin Strand

204

3

7A

Shane Sabraski

195

4

52x

David McDonald

193

5

G17

Fito Gallardo

187

6

96RC

RC Whitwell

154

7

34

Mickey Lassiter

143

8

A1

Phil Dixon

136

9

29d

Brad Dierks

133

10

30

Matt Leer

133

11

15k

Justin Kay

132

12

J17

Jake Gallardo

126

13

23

Matt Gilbertson

119

14

5m

Tyler McDonald

106

15

2J

Blake Jegtvig

103

16

30J

Justin Rexwinkle

95

17

111

Bumper Jones

95

18

R1

Jay Richardson

91

19

5L

Cody Laney

90

20

10c

Chad Olsen

88

21

26

Shawn Fletcher

83

22

171

Philip Houston

79

23

98

Alex Stanford

69

24

6

Casey Skyberg

68

25

65x

Carlos Ahumada Jr

66

26

5g

Scott Greer

53

27

7R

Ryan Gaylord

48

28

131

Royal Jones

42

29

25

Rodney Sanders

40

30

78

Cory Wier

40

31

23h

Kent Arment

35

32

71x

Jesse Hoskins

33

33

77t

Tripp Gaylord

31

34

11x

Rich Loftus

30

35

111x

Logan Drake

26

36

51

Alex Guthmiller

25

37

1s

Tim Ward

24

38

1s

Johnny Scott

17

39

8

Wesley Summers

12

40

L8

Brian Schultz

10

41

21x

Dustin Bluhm

9

42

D25

David Tanner

9

43

60

William Gould

8

44

37JR

Morgan Ward

8

45

50F

Brandon Farrington

7

46

44

Christy Barnett

6

47

23h

Terry Haren

6

48

1x

Walter Ball

5

49

5

Jake Hartung

4

50

15x

Kenny Mayer

4

51

10s

Robert King

3

52

78x

Trevor Egbert

3

53

7

Ken McCleskey

3

54

223

Cole Peterson

3

55

27

Chris Unrau

3

56

4az

John Morris, Jr.

3

57

7

Wayne McCleskey

3

58

59

Mark Stewart

3

59

7rr

Ryan Restad

2

60

8a

Al Giesbrecht

2

61

37T

David Craft

2

62

32

D.J. Shannon

2

63

X57

Richie Davis

2

64

21

K.C. Dieckman

2

65

1s

Scott Bintz

2

X-Mods

1

3T

Travis Schulte

233

2

1sx

Rusty Kollman

232

3

14

Shawn Strong

215

4

5c

Preston Carr

198

5

10o

Chad Olsen

170

6

18s

Clark Swartz

168

7

11

Brian Kakela

162

8

1s

Scott Bintz

159

9

7

Brandon Mehrwerth

146

10

5

Ron Schreiner

140

11

5k

Tyler Kaeter

132

12

19

Lucas Rodin

129

13

17s

Lance Schill

106

14

35

Grant Southworth

102

15

45

Dustin Bluhm

102

16

4h

Grant Hall

99

17

32

Eric Hauglane

95

18

20T

Mike Tanner

93

19

17m

Ashley Mehrwerth

73

20

99

Brady Bjella

70

21

20rt

Ricky Thornton, Jr.

69

22

23

Mark Simon

68

23

17e

Neil Eckhart

68

24

13b

Jess Brekke

67

25

71az

Tyler Mecl

67

26

67

Rex Conrad

59

27

17k

Stoney Kruk

43

28

8272

Sherman Barnett

43

29

34

Jamie Thorstad

40

30

2JG

Jason George

39

31

10m

Trevor Miller

37

32

0h

Chad Horst

29

33

96F

Eric Folsted

24

34

11g

Josh Griggs

21

35

99F

Shawn Fernkes

17

36

56

Terry Bahr

12

37

ak47

Rex Higgins

11

38

71

Jesse Hoskins

10

39

10c

Cole Haugland

9

40

84

Mike Goodwin

8

41

36

Jeff Gray

7

42

22k

Mark Kohaykewych

7

43

8w

Kenny Wyman

6

44

17

Harland Moorehart

6

45

T39

Lupe Gomez

6

46

9

Ron Poe

5

47

10m

Cody Miller

4

48

62

John Parlmey

3

49

15

Speedy Madrid

3

50

0

Brandon George

2

51

06az

Tommy Wyman

2

52

0

Mike Jung

2

53

22k

Jerome Guyot

2

54

0

Brian Hatlestad

2

55

25

Andy Clower

1