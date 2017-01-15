Wild West Shootout Sunday Double Dip Washed Out; Pierce Claims Title
By LONNIE WHEATLEY
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ – Despite best efforts, Mother Nature ultimately proved to be too much to handle by washing out the final two rounds of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Arizona Speedway on Sunday.
After Saturday night’s fifth round of Wild West Shootout competition for Super Late Models, USRA Modifieds and X-Mods was postponed by rain to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. as the opening leg of a double header, persistent rains forced the cancellation of the makeup event as well as the scheduled 5:00 p.m. finale.
Emerging with championships from the 11th Annual Wild West Shootout are Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte.
Pierce topped three of four Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport features with Billy Moyer taking the other victory. Pierce took the title by 13 points over Chris Simpson, who posted three runner-up finishes.
Ricky Thornton, Jr., went three-for-four as well in the MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential ranks to take the crown by 61 points over Dustin Strand while Travis Schulte edged Rusty Kollman by just one point for the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson title.
While inclement weather proved disruptive for the final two rounds, the stage is already set for a bigger 12th Annual Wild West Shootout in 2018.
The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.
Final Wild West Shootout Points:
Late Models
1
32p
Bobby Pierce
273
2
32
Chris Simpson
260
3
28m
Jimmy Mars
209
4
21
Billy Moyer
205
5
20
Rodney Sanders
187
6
1
Earl Pearson Jr
177
7
42
Brandon Overton
168
8
F5
Garrett Alberson
157
9
54
David Breazeale
155
10
75
Terry Phillips
148
11
91
Tyler Erb
142
12
98
Jason Rauen
134
13
71
Dustin Strand
125
14
96RC
RC Whitwell
113
15
86
Kyle Beard
97
16
33c
Chad Mahder
92
17
37
Scott Ward
89
18
157
Mike Marlar
88
19
15k
Justin Kay
86
20
33x
Ricky Thorton Jr
80
21
91t
Tony Toste
66
22
11x
Steve Drake
64
23
51
Joey Moriarty
63
24
7k
Jason Krohn
61
25
2
Bobby Hogge
57
26
17
Billy Franklin
46
27
58
AJ Diemel
42
28
44
Cole Schill
39
29
0
Jake O’Neil
34
30
53
Andrew Kosiski
31
31
15
Justin Duty
31
32
12
Nick Bartels
25
33
R5
Chandler Petty
23
34
5x
John Duty
22
35
74w
Collen Winebarger
16
36
38
Thomas Hunziker
13
37
46
Darren Coffell
11
38
10n
Rob Sanders
11
39
8
Kye Frick
10
40
54
Carlos Altumada
10
41
78
Steve Stultz
10
42
32b
Clay Daly
10
43
6T
Terry Carter
9
44
17
Larry Childress
8
45
24x
Rick Ortega
8
46
22g
Paul Guglielman
7
47
74
Dan Diebel
7
48
43
Dave Deetz
6
49
99
Scott Lewis
4
50
26
Jon Brinkley
4
51
R5
Brian Klein
4
52
12J
Greg Jelvik
3
53
24
Jon Ortega
2
54
89
James Laing
1
Modifieds
1
20RT
Ricky Thornton Jr
263
2
71
Dustin Strand
204
3
7A
Shane Sabraski
195
4
52x
David McDonald
193
5
G17
Fito Gallardo
187
6
96RC
RC Whitwell
154
7
34
Mickey Lassiter
143
8
A1
Phil Dixon
136
9
29d
Brad Dierks
133
10
30
Matt Leer
133
11
15k
Justin Kay
132
12
J17
Jake Gallardo
126
13
23
Matt Gilbertson
119
14
5m
Tyler McDonald
106
15
2J
Blake Jegtvig
103
16
30J
Justin Rexwinkle
95
17
111
Bumper Jones
95
18
R1
Jay Richardson
91
19
5L
Cody Laney
90
20
10c
Chad Olsen
88
21
26
Shawn Fletcher
83
22
171
Philip Houston
79
23
98
Alex Stanford
69
24
6
Casey Skyberg
68
25
65x
Carlos Ahumada Jr
66
26
5g
Scott Greer
53
27
7R
Ryan Gaylord
48
28
131
Royal Jones
42
29
25
Rodney Sanders
40
30
78
Cory Wier
40
31
23h
Kent Arment
35
32
71x
Jesse Hoskins
33
33
77t
Tripp Gaylord
31
34
11x
Rich Loftus
30
35
111x
Logan Drake
26
36
51
Alex Guthmiller
25
37
1s
Tim Ward
24
38
1s
Johnny Scott
17
39
8
Wesley Summers
12
40
L8
Brian Schultz
10
41
21x
Dustin Bluhm
9
42
D25
David Tanner
9
43
60
William Gould
8
44
37JR
Morgan Ward
8
45
50F
Brandon Farrington
7
46
44
Christy Barnett
6
47
23h
Terry Haren
6
48
1x
Walter Ball
5
49
5
Jake Hartung
4
50
15x
Kenny Mayer
4
51
10s
Robert King
3
52
78x
Trevor Egbert
3
53
7
Ken McCleskey
3
54
223
Cole Peterson
3
55
27
Chris Unrau
3
56
4az
John Morris, Jr.
3
57
7
Wayne McCleskey
3
58
59
Mark Stewart
3
59
7rr
Ryan Restad
2
60
8a
Al Giesbrecht
2
61
37T
David Craft
2
62
32
D.J. Shannon
2
63
X57
Richie Davis
2
64
21
K.C. Dieckman
2
65
1s
Scott Bintz
2
X-Mods
1
3T
Travis Schulte
233
2
1sx
Rusty Kollman
232
3
14
Shawn Strong
215
4
5c
Preston Carr
198
5
10o
Chad Olsen
170
6
18s
Clark Swartz
168
7
11
Brian Kakela
162
8
1s
Scott Bintz
159
9
7
Brandon Mehrwerth
146
10
5
Ron Schreiner
140
11
5k
Tyler Kaeter
132
12
19
Lucas Rodin
129
13
17s
Lance Schill
106
14
35
Grant Southworth
102
15
45
Dustin Bluhm
102
16
4h
Grant Hall
99
17
32
Eric Hauglane
95
18
20T
Mike Tanner
93
19
17m
Ashley Mehrwerth
73
20
99
Brady Bjella
70
21
20rt
Ricky Thornton, Jr.
69
22
23
Mark Simon
68
23
17e
Neil Eckhart
68
24
13b
Jess Brekke
67
25
71az
Tyler Mecl
67
26
67
Rex Conrad
59
27
17k
Stoney Kruk
43
28
8272
Sherman Barnett
43
29
34
Jamie Thorstad
40
30
2JG
Jason George
39
31
10m
Trevor Miller
37
32
0h
Chad Horst
29
33
96F
Eric Folsted
24
34
11g
Josh Griggs
21
35
99F
Shawn Fernkes
17
36
56
Terry Bahr
12
37
ak47
Rex Higgins
11
38
71
Jesse Hoskins
10
39
10c
Cole Haugland
9
40
84
Mike Goodwin
8
41
36
Jeff Gray
7
42
22k
Mark Kohaykewych
7
43
8w
Kenny Wyman
6
44
17
Harland Moorehart
6
45
T39
Lupe Gomez
6
46
9
Ron Poe
5
47
10m
Cody Miller
4
48
62
John Parlmey
3
49
15
Speedy Madrid
3
50
0
Brandon George
2
51
06az
Tommy Wyman
2
52
0
Mike Jung
2
53
22k
Jerome Guyot
2
54
0
Brian Hatlestad
2
55
25
Andy Clower
1