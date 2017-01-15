Albany-Saratoga Speedway Banquet Set For February 4th

By TOBY LAGRANGE

MALTA, NY – The Albany-Saratoga Speedway will pull the curtain down on the 2016 racing season with the annual awards banquet on Saturday evening February 4th. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Saratoga Springs.

Tickets for the banquet are now available, please log on to the track website and download the order form. If you have any questions or wish to order by phone, you can call the speedway office at 518-587-0220. Light hors d’oeuvres will start at 6:00pm with dinner to follow at 7:00pm. There will be a cash bar and the awards will follow. Tickets are $40 per person. Tickets must be in hand as none will be sold at the door. Tickets must be postmarked by January 20th.

We will be honoring the top ten in the final point standings from each of the four weekly divisions (DIRTcar Modified, Sportsman, DIRTcar Pro Stock and Street Stocks). The champions in each of the Four Cylinder divisions will also be honored.

The Holiday Inn Saratoga Springs is located at 232 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, New York 12866. For more information on the Albany-Saratoga Speedway please log on to the track website at www.albany-saratogaspeedway.com.