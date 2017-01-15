EOVSCC Awards Banquet Sees Champions Crowned

By JEFF CIGLICH

NORTH AUGUST, ONT – This past Saturday night saw the Eastern Ontario Vintage Stock Car Club present it’s awards and contingency money for the past 2016 season. Kingston, Ontario’s Tim Hegarty was awarded the big 50’s, 60’s Trophy and John Stanley, also from Kingston, took home the 70’s, 80’s title.

In addition, the top 10 from the 70’s, 80’s class were also honoured with awards. Kemptville, Ontario’s Justin Saunders took the rookie of the year honours with Darrell Wilson receiving that award for the 50’s, 60’’s class.

$4,300 in contingency cash was also distributed amongst the drivers who competed in at least 2/3 of Club events.

The EOVSCC is working on it’s 2017 schedule with details and confirmed dates released within the next month or so.

The Club would like to thank the Brighton Speedway, Cornwall Motor Speedway, Mohawk International Speedway, Maniwaki Speedway and Chapman’s Can Am Motorsports Park for the opportunity to showcase our brand of racing at each of their facilities this past season.

The 2016 EOVSCC was brought to you by, Number One Speed, Mohawk Valley Community College, All Out Performance, Randy’s Performance, Fat Les’s Chip Stand, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Shaw Insurance,Falls Iron & Metal, FlowMaxDPF, Netfox Communications, JC Satellite, Tackaberry Construction, Mulder’s Welding, ET Performance, Predator Automotive, King Edward Auto Parts, Cavanagh McNamee Concrete,Dave Como Logging,Pastime Motors, Draper Doors, Trailer Country, Ogilvies Auto Service, Bill’s Repair, Splash Well Drilling, Northwood 2 Construction and Burnside Windows & Doors.

For more information on the EOVSCC please visit our website at http://www.easternontariovintage.com/

Or our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/easternontariovintage/