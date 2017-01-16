Selinsgrove & Port Royal Speedways Announce 2017 Edition of Route 35 Late Model Challenge Series

SELINSGROVE/PORT ROYAL, PA – Selinsgrove and Port Royal Speedway officials recently announced the popular Moon Shine Camo Route 35 Late Model Challenge Series will return in 2017. Round Two of the six-race series will again feature three events at each track to determine the overall series champion.

The super late models will be at one track or the other on the selected challenge series dates. Port Royal will kick off the competition April 29 and will also host series races July 8 and September 8. Selinsgrove’s three challenge dates will include May 20, July 22, and Aug. 12.

Moon Shine Camo is returning as the title sponsor of the $3,500 point fund. Moon Shine Camo was founded in 2010 by Beavertown entrepreneur Travis Mattern and is one of the fastest growing Lifestyle Camo™ designers and camouflage clothing distributors in the country for outdoor sporting enthusiasts.

Each of the six races will be 25 laps in distance and will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

In last year’s inaugural series, five of the six races were completed with 61 different late model drivers participating in at least one race. Jeff Rine of Danville, a Selinsgrove regular, was the only repeat feature winner with two victories. Rine clinched the championship with 236 points over Port Royal regular Andy Haus of Hamburg with 219 points. Single wins in the series went to Hayes Mattern of Beavertown and Coleby Frye of Dover.

For information on Selinsgrove Speedway, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or call the track office at 570.374.2266.

For information on Port Royal Speedway, visit portroyalspeedway.com or call the track office at 717.527.2303.

For information on Moon Shine Camo, visit moonshinecamo.com.