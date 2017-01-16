IMCA Division Joins Lineup of Weekly Divisions at Glen Ridge for 2017

By RON SZCZERBA

FULTONVILLE, NY – When the Glen Ridge Motorsports Park opens its gates for the 2017 racing season, a new racing division will join the weekly lineup of regular classes which include the modifieds, sportsman, and cruisers. The new division will be the IMCA modifieds with Glen Ridge already gaining a sanction to run the cars at the speedway in 2017.

The IMCA modifieds ran weekly just down the hill from Glen Ridge at the Fonda Speedway for a total of 11 championship seasons from 2000 through 2010 with four different drivers winning championships in that time frame including Danny Ballard who won titles in 2002, 2004, and 2006; Jeremy Cramer who won titles in 2007, 2008, and 2009; George Catanzano who won titles in 2003, 2005, and 2010; and the late Steve Bidwell who won titles at Fonda back in 2000 and 2001.

All total there were 180 IMCA feature events run at Fonda with 23 different winning drivers taking those wins led by Catanzano who has a total of 52 victories.

While there will be an informational meeting for the Fonda and Glen Ridge modified, sportsman, and rookie sportsman drivers and owners at the Winners Circle Restaurant on Wednesday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a meeting for the IMCA modifieds, pro stock, street stock, and cruiser divisions at the same location on Wednesday, January 25 which will also begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the “Track of Champions” Fonda Speedway and the Glen Ridge Motorsports Park you can go to their respective websites www.fondaspeeday.com or www.glenridgemotorsportspark.net