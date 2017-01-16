Searock Fabrication and Speed Supplies Partners with Dirt Track Heroes Show

Behind the scenes, the defining details and prep work continue as the energetic Dirt Track Heroes management staff place the many pieces together for another highly successful gathering of the past, present and future of auto racing coming together under one roof in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The Tenth Annual Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show is edging closer to the opening day of the event set to return to the Phillipsburg Mall in 2017 with Sunday, March 5th chosen to be the lid lifter to the week long show. The show encompasses the majority of the local short track racing scene and will continue through Saturday night, March 11th. The Phillipsburg Mall, located on Route 22 East in Phillipsburg, NJ, has proven to be an ideal setting for this special event.

The show will once again offer a multitude of race cars, racing memorabilia, collectibles and photos on display throughout the course of the week long event. The always FREE of charge racing event continues to be the trend setter of the many shows that are scheduled throughout the year and gives the loyal racing fans a chance to see their favorite driving legends or one of the new upstarts talents chat about their racing careers and sign autographs for them.

Quaker Steak & Lube, or The Lube(r) to loyalists, the award-winning casual dining concept known for its Best Wings USA and over 25 signature sauces, is fully prepped and geared as the lead sponsor for the 9th Annual Dirt Track Heroes Car Show. Quaker Steak & Lube signed on with the successful show in 2015 and are extremely pleased with the excellent results and the great feedback they have received since partnering with the popular annual racing oriented show. The Pohatcong Township (Phillipsburg, NJ) Quaker Steak & Lube is located at 1304 US Route 22, Phillipsburg, NJ, and welcomes all race fans and families to stop by their location when visiting the New Jersey area to be re-charged and re-fueled.

Back on board for the show’s growing list of sponsors for 2017 is Searock Fabrication and Speed Supplies located at 2172 Community Drive in Bath, Pennsylvania. The speed supplier is headed up by veteran race campaigner Steve Searock who has logged in some good wins and plenty of track time throwing clay at the local speedways in the Sportsman and 358 Modified divisions. Searock Speed Supplies is a one shop stop for all of the racers in need of expert workmanship in fabrication, bodies, rub rails and bumpers or complete race cars. Searock deals with all major manufacturers in speed supplies and has business hours from 9 AM through 9 PM Monday thru Thursdays, 9 to 5 on Friday and Saturday hours are 9 until 3. The phone number to reach the shop are: 610-746-5477. To reach Steve through email, his address is: searocklawncare@verizon.net

The Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show has been signing on sponsors for the upcoming show. Already in place is the IRCO Community Federal Credit Union who has been a sponsor since the inception of the show in 2008 and can be reached at: 908-859-1811. The IRCO website is: www.ircocu.com Smith Fabrications, the home of the Stage One Modifieds, will play an important role with the upcoming show. For information regarding the Stage One Modifieds, log-on to their website at: www.smithfabrications.com or contact Richie by phone at: 610-462-4302. Alex’s Tire/Breidinger’s Speed Shop specializes in tires for truck and cars and can be reached at: 610-759-8743 or at their website: www.alexstire.com. Premio Foods will once again partner with the show for 2017 and offers many varieties of great Italian Sausage Products. Reach them at: www.premiofoods.com

All historical racing groups including Tri State, Flemington, Dorney Park, Reading and Nazareth will have their memorabilia on display and their many scrapbooks open for the fans to take another long look at the glory years of racing and possibly find a picture or two they want to purchase as a keepsake from past glory or racing exploits. Cars on display include big and small block Modifieds, Sportsman, Micro-Sprints, ARDC Midgets, 358 and 360 Sprints, TSRS Sprints, Late Models, go-karts, quarter midgets and a broad range of vintage and restored race cars. Hamlin, Accord, New Egypt, Grandview, Big Diamond, Bridgeport and Snydersville will be among the many speedways involved with the 2017 show. The week-long event will set aside one evening to salute the “Stars of Tomorrow” with a special night for the budding young racing talents competing with the many quarter midget clubs in the local area.

Entries are now accepted to display at the 10th Annual Quaker Steak & Lube Dirt Track Heroes Show. More information is available by calling: 443-513-4456 or you may complete the entry form located on the home page of the: www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com web site or through email at: TOTHILL98@aol.com. Follow the simple instructions posted on the web site to register. You may also contact Steve Pados at: steveswp@ptd.net Space is available for race cars of all divisions, drag cars, show cars, vendors and race tracks as well.

The Dirt Track Heroes Car Show will again offer a great keepsake event souvenir program book and shirt. The Phillipsburg Mall is open Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM and from Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 9 PM.

