New Egypt Speedway To Tackle Motorsports Expo This Coming Weekend; Saturday Autograph Session Planned

NEW EGYPT, NJ – The new New Egypt Speedway management will be on hand this coming weekend at the Motorsports Expo in Oaks, PA to answer any questions that you might have regarding the 2017 season.

The New Egypt Speedway booth will be located at Booths No. 404-504, the same place it has for the past few seasons.

This Saturday from 2-3PM the New Egypt Speedway booth will be host to an autograph session featuring defending Track Champion Ryan Godown who was recently tabbed to drive the Atlas Paving No. 66 at New Egypt Speedway full time in 2017, 2016 358 Modified points runner-up Billy Pauch Jr., rising star Danny Bouc, and David VanHorn who will be back to pilot the Vahlsing No. 323ov at New Egypt again in 2017.

2017 New Egypt Speedway schedules, pit license forms, season pass forms and entry blanks for the March Meltdown to be held on March 18th will be available for competitors to fill out.

Willie Osmun’s Premio Sausage No 23x 358 Modified and Ryan Godown’s Northeast Wingless Sprint Car will both be on display and available for photos all weekend long.

New Egypt Speedway’s 20th Anniversary season will kick off with the 7th Annual March Meltdown on March 18th featuring a 50-Lap Big Block vs. Small Block Modified event paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start. The Crate vs. Open Sportsman will also be on the card. Hot laps for that day are scheduled for 3PM with the first race at 4pm and Adult Admission is $25.

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 in New Egypt, NJ just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

For more information on New Egypt Speedway, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on Twitter @nesspeedway.