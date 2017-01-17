Brighton Speedway Closes 2016 Season With Celebration of Champions

BRIGHTON, ONT – Brighton Speedway officially brought a close to its 2016 season with its celebration of champions at the King Edward Park Arena on Saturday night. The track recognized the accomplishments of its drivers, staff and sponsors throughout the fun-filled night.

The evening began with a moment of silence to remember the life of well-known racer Earl Gregory. As the awards portion of the night began, a number of dedicated sponsors were recognized for their contributions to the track this season. They included Bill Mill’s of ABC Taxi, Stuart Archer of Archer’s Poultry, Derrick Bain of Bainer’s Radiator/OilGARD Anti-Rust, Paul Crouter of Bellevue Fabricating, Ed Newberry of Bill’s Johns, Kevin McBride of Brighton Automotive, Joe Dibbits of Dibbits Excavating, Greg Belyea of Excel Tower Service, Corey Earl of Hotch’s Auto Parts, Derrick Greig of Greig Truck & Trailer, John Kemp of John’s Equipment, Frank Flieler of Larry’s Towing, Dean LeClair of LeClair Electric, Caley Weese of McDougall Insurance & Financial, Donalda Wilson of PartSource, Gerald Draaistra of Vanderlaan Building Supplies, Wade Purchase of VanZuylen Tire & Alignment, and Mike Workman of Workman’s OK Tire.

As the night moved into driver awards, the drivers of the Quinte Septic Stinger division were the first to be recognized. In the Junior Division, Brittany Golden received her championship trophy as well as Most Improved Driver along with second and third-place finishers Chantel Golden and Willy Bulten. Super Stinger champion Del MacGregor was also honoured.

In the Bill’s Johns Comp 4 division, Ed Newberry presented the Top 11 drivers with their awards. Among them was fourth-place finisher Adam Flieler, who earned the Campbellford Chrysler Best Appearing award and set a Comp 4 track record at the Canada Day Shootout last July. Second-place finisher Matthew Moore was also named the division’s Most Improved Driver while Tyler French earned his first championship crown.

Brighton Automotive’s Kevin McBride presented the top 11 drivers in the Pro Stock division for their achievements. Fifth-place finisher Austin Reid was named the Most Improved Driver while fourth-place finisher Jonah Mutton was recognized for setting the fastest lap of the season during the Canada Day Shootout. They were followed by second and third-place finishers Doug Anderson and Brandon Murrell. Justin Ramsay was the final driver to be recognized for his second straight track championship and received a Hoosier Racing Tire championship jacket and tire in addition to his point fund.

Derek Bain presented the Top 11 drivers in the Bainer’s OilGARD Anti-Rust Canadian Modified division with their awards. Eighth-place finisher Shawn Gregory was recognized for his top-10 finish as well as earning the most overall checkered flags. Fifth-place finisher Josh Hennessy was not able to attend but was recognized as the Most Improved driver. Kraig Handley, Dan Ferguson and Derrick Greig received their awards for finishing second through fourth, respectively. Andrew Hennessy officially earned his second straight championship and a Hoosier Racing Tire championship jacket and tire in addition to his point fund.

The Top 15 drivers in the Vanderlaan Building Products Pro Late Models were also recognized. The top-five included Charlie Sandercock, Brandon Mowat, Adam Turner and Kyle Sopaz from second through fifth. Phil Potts received his first career Late Model championship trophy and a Hoosier Racing Tire championship jacket and tire in addition to his point fund.

Triple Crown champions were also honoured including Tyler French in the ABC Taxi Comp 4 division, Justin Ramsay in the Larry’s Towing Pro Stock division and Duel on the Dirt series, Andrew Hennessy in the ABC Taxi Canadian Modified division and Charlie Sandercock in the Hotch’s Auto Parts Late Model division.

Specialty awards were the final recognition of the night. Late Model driver Brandon Mowat was named Most Consistent Driver while Caley Weese received the award for Most Gentle Person. Adam Nayler earned the Sportsman Award and Wade Purchase received the Hard Luck Award. Doug Anderson was the winner of the Roll Over Award.

The final four specialty awards were the highlight of the night. Hennessy Racing was awarded Pit Crew of the Year for their dedication in the pit area. Gary Vandertoorn received the Corey Bird Memorial Award while Tim Jones received the George Reid Memorial Award for their exceptional contributions to the track last season. Finally, Hotch and Corey Earl received the Promoter’s Award for their assistance in promoting and supporting the racetrack through the year.

Drivers with 100% attendance were also entered into a variety of draws for one of two 2017 Season’s Pit Passes and one of three Hoosier Tires.

Preparations for the 2017 racing season are already well underway. Look for schedule and sponsorship announcements regarding the upcoming year in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.brightonspeedway.ca.

