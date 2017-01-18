X-1 Race Cars Relocating to the Northeast to Better Serve Central Pennsylvania and New York

PHOENIX, AZ – X-1 Race Cars is moving across the country this spring.

The sprint car chassis company will shift its headquarters from the desert to the Northeast in an effort to expand the business in the hotbed of winged sprint car action in Central Pennsylvania and New York.

“We’ve had a huge response to the market in that part of the country so I want to expand my business there,” X-1 Race Cars Founder Ryan Linder said. “Jason Barney is the one who got me started in that area and Ryan Smith has helped facilitate our move there so I want to thank them for being a major part of this.”

Linder, who was born and raised in Mexico, Ind., and who has raced sprint cars since 2001, has been involved in the chassis industry since the late 1990s. He worked for chassis builders in Gasoline Alley as well as in California before creating X-1 Race Cars in 2010.

“I decided I could build a better race car than I could buy,” he said. “I build each chassis to order for what a customer’s needs are. We are very meticulous.”

Additionally, Linder, who also has extensive experience building custom motorcycles and performing restorations within the vintage racing community, has made a name for himself in the custom header industry as a master fabricator and welder.

“X-1 Race Cars isn’t just a guy in a garage piecing things together,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in our craft of building the highest quality and most consistent chassis possible.”

X-1 Race Cars, which will operate out of sprint car driver Dale Schweikert’s shop near Lockhaven, Pa., also offers chassis repair and updates as well as any chassis components, including products from Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Saldana Racing Products, DMI, 87 Speed Racing Products, KSE Racing Products, Wilwood Brakes, Schroeder Series torsion bars, Outlaw Wings, King Racing Products, Smith Precision Products and Mote Fasteners.

“I couldn’t make this move without the support of my wife, Holly, who has been pushing me to go east and take a chance,” Linder said. “I would never consider doing something like this unless she was 100 percent behind it.”

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.X1RaceCars.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/X-1-Race-cars-132228736836684

X-1 RACE CARS –

X-1 Race Cars is a custom sprint car chassis business that was established in 2010 by sprint car racer and master fabricator Ryan Linder. The company is relocating in 2017 to the Northeast to better serve a hotbed of sprint car racing in Central Pennsylvania and New York.

