Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Von Dohren Wins, Hirthler Strong in Second at Grandview – DTD Exclusive

Managing Editor
By Ken Bruce It has not been a typical season for DIRT Hall of Famer Craig...
Reimert Gets Another Second, Butler Impresses, More Notes from Big Diamond – DTD Exclusive

Managing Editor
By Ken Bruce There are good second-place finishes, and there are bad second-place finishes. In the...
Perrego Invades with Salerno to Win Prelude to Coalcracker at Diamond – DTD Exclusive

Managing Editor
By Ken Bruce It has been a long time since an invader came to the Big...
Bill Foley

Yankowski Earns Thunder on the Thruway ‘23 Championship – DTD Exclusive

Managing Editor
By Bill Foley Entering the final night of the "Thunder on the Thruway" series, both Alex...
Bill Foley

Varin Stuns the All Stars at Utica-Rome – DTD Exclusive

Managing Editor
By Bill Foley Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions regulars Tyler Courtney and Zeb Wise were...
DTD TV Highlights



Modified News and Results

Modified Tour News

Rudolph Uses Home Field Advantage to Score Series Win at Ransomville

Managing Editor
RANSOMVILLE, NY - Erick Rudolph looked right at home Tuesday night at Ransomville Speedway as...
Modified Track News

Outlaw Off: Double Points on Championship Night

Editor
By Kenny Shupp Jr. DUNDEE, NY-At the beginning of the 2023 season, Outlaw Speedway owner/promoter, Tyler...
Late Model Track News

ROC & Backpack Night Highlight Woodhull

Editor
By Kenny Shupp Jr. WOODHULL, NY-After an earlier season washout, the NYPENN IMCA Modifieds will make...
Grandview Speedway

URC Sprints, NASCAR Mods & Sportman Featured at Grandview

Editor
BECHTELSVILLE, PA. –The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be making their only appearance of...
Five Mile Point Speedway

Creeden Collects over $5,400 with Mike Colsten Remembered Win at Five Mile

Managing Editor
KIRKWOOD, NY - The “third time was the charm” as the Mike Colsten Remembered 51...
Modified Tour News

Tight Points Battles, Local Stars Lead Super DIRTcar Series Back to Ransomville Speedway

Managing Editor
RANSOMVILLE, NY - It will be the only Series stop at the 1/2-mile Ransomville Speedway this...
Humberstone Speedway

Rudolph Wins Pete Cosco Memorial at Humberstone

Managing Editor
PORT COLBORN, ON - Humberstone Speedway held its 9th edition of the Pete Cosco Memorial...
Cornwall Motor Speedway

Morin a Winner at Cornwall Motor Speedway

Managing Editor
CORNWALL, ON - Transport GNB presented a full program as the Action Sprint Tour East...
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park

Willix Finds his Way Back to Glen Ridge Victory Lane

Managing Editor
FULTONVILLE, NY - He's back! Lance Willix found his way once again to victory lane at the...
Modified Track Results

Stewart Friesen Wins 2nd Feature Of Season At Utica-Rome

Managing Editor
VERNON, NY – Stewart Friesen wasn’t content with his fourth place showing with the All-Stars however,...

Sprint Car News

Grandview Speedway

URC Sprints, NASCAR Mods & Sportman Featured at Grandview

Editor
BECHTELSVILLE, PA. –The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be making their only appearance of...
Sprint Car Track News

Williams Grove Features Jack Gunn Memorial & Super Sportsman

Editor
MECHANICSBURG, PA – Presented by York Building Products, the 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the Lawrence...
Sprint Car Tour News

SCoNE Enters Stretch Run at Bear Ridge Speedway

Editor
BRADFORD, VT – The long August break is finally coming to an end for the McGee...
Sprint Car Tour News

USCS Returns for to Volusia for Southern Sprint Shootout

Editor
BARBERVILLE, FL– The second annual Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout at Volusia Speedway Park will...
Sprint Car Tour News

USAC Sprint Kokomo Show Richest Sprint Race in Indiana History

Editor
KOKOMO, IN-Kokomo Speedway is set to host the richest sprint car race ever held in...
Action Track USA

It’s a Triple for Tim Buckwalter on Sunday Night at Action Track USA

Managing Editor
KUTZTOWN, PA - Every race track wants to end its season with an exciting, drama-filled...
All-Star Circuit of Champions

Zeb Wise scores Kramer Kup crown at Selinsgrove worth $10,000

Managing Editor
SELINSGROVE, PA - Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise put it all together on Sunday night at...
Sprint Car Track News

Sodeman Succeeds, Kinney Closes at Tri-City Raceway Park

Managing Editor
FRANKLIN, PA - Jack Sodeman, Jr. regained the lead when Mark Smith lost a powerplant...
Non-Wing Sprint Racing

Ouellette Nails Down her First Midget Win at Bear Ridge Speedway

Managing Editor
BRADFORD, VT -Nikki Ouellette out-ran a strong field of Xtreme Dirt Midget Association midgets at...
Non-Wing Sprint Racing

Seavey Makes USAC History with Macon Midget Win

Managing Editor
MACON, IL - Only three individuals have ever won USAC National feature events at two...



Late Model News

Late Model Series News

Carson Ferguson Outduels Jimmy Owens for Rain-Postponed Southern Nationals Win at EAMS

Managing Editor
PHENIX CITY, AL - The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing...
Late Model Track News

ROC & Backpack Night Highlight Woodhull

Editor
By Kenny Shupp Jr. WOODHULL, NY-After an earlier season washout, the NYPENN IMCA Modifieds will make...
Late Model Series News

WoO LM Double Up with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at Davenport

Editor
DAVENPORT, IA–For the third straight season, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models...
Late Model Series News

Finding Balance: Gundaker Balances Fatherhood & WoO LM

Editor
DAVENPORT, IA– Challenges present themselves to every driver on the World of Outlaws CASE Construction...
BAPS Motor Speedway

Frye Dominates Carl Billet Memorial at BAPS

Managing Editor
YORK HAVEN, PA - When BAPS Motor Speedway has a big race for the Creekside...
Clinton County

Piper Is Tops of Limited Lates at Clinton County Speedway

Managing Editor
MILL HALL, PA - Jakob Piper of Mercersburg drove from the eighth staring spot to...
Late Model Track News

Marino Angelicchio, Monteparte, Hutira, Morris, and Hazlett take wins at Latrobe Speedway

Managing Editor
By DJ Johnson LATROBE, PA - On a night of surprises and close racing, Marino Anelicchio,...
Late Model Series News

Dale McDowell Earns Second Career Topless 100 at Batesville

Managing Editor
LOCUST GROVE, AR – It took Dale McDowell 19 years to pick up his second...
Late Model Series News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Wins Topless 100 Prelim On Friday Night

Managing Editor
LOCUST GROVE, AR – Ricky Thornton Jr. led the final 14 laps of the 30-lap...
Late Model Track News

Lernerville Championship Crowning Night This Friday

Editor
SARVER, PA-There are all of six features remaining in the 2023 weekly racing season at...



Sportsman News

Senek Scores DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Win at Ransomville

DIRTcar Racing Managing Editor
RANSOMVILLE, NY – Brett Senek scored the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series victory at Ransomville on Tuesday evening in the 30-lap, $2,000-to-win, showcase event. Starting on...

Masterson and Siemons Split Modified Doubles, Hanson, English, Barrows, and More Nab Wins in...

Devils Bowl Speedway Managing Editor
WEST HAVEN, VT – Josh Masterson and Tanner Siemons headlined a long list of winners Sunday night at New England’s Fastest Dirt Track. The...

Buff Strikes Again with Second DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Win

DIRTcar Racing Managing Editor
FULTONVILLE, NY – Andrew Buff showed no signs of letting off the throttle Sunday night at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park as he battled his...

David Pangrazio and Brett Senek Capture Checkereds at Genesee

Genesee Speedway Managing Editor
BATAVIA, NY - A perfect weather night for racing was just what was needed for only the third night of racing at Genesee Speedway...

More Racing News

Lapcevich Gets Redemption with a Dominant Pinty’s 100 Win at Ohsweken

Ohsweken Speedway Managing Editor
OHSWEKEN, ON - Two nights ago, Treyten Lapcevich saw a NASCAR Pinty’s Series victory at Ohsweken Speedway disappear due to contact with a slower...

Ken Schrader Takes First NASCAR Pinty’s Series Victory in Freshstone Dirt Classic

Ohsweken Speedway Managing Editor
OHSWEKEN, ON - Ken Schrader has won in nearly every discipline of motorsport during a career that has spanned over four decades. With accomplishments that...

Luke Horning Tames ‘Dirt Demon’ For DIRTcar Pro Stock Season Opening Win

DIRTcar Racing Managing Editor
BREWERTON, NY - With the vision of a missed win at Brewerton Speedway still lingering, Luke Horning returned to the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon” Monday...

Championship Energy at Action Track USA

Action Track USA Editor
By Barry Angstadt   KUTZTOWN, PA— Mother Nature finally cooperated with the management and staff of Championship Energy Action Track USA on Friday, August 11, and...
